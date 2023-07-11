Discover the best tech deals on gadgets, electronics and more for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and there are incredible deals on tech devices. We found five tech deals that you don’t want to miss. Please note that these deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD You can help keep your work data secure with this portable drive’s included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. The NVMe solid state performance runs up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. The components included are USB-C to USB-A Cable, USB-C to USB-C Cable and a Safety and Warranty Guide. Also, this SSD has a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink, has up to two-meter drop protection and is IP55 water and dust resistant. This product has 4.4 stars out of 5 from 8,700+ ratings on Amazon. This 4TB SSD is 73% off for the Amazon Prime Day deal price of $239.99. Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Whether you’re working in an office, at home or while traveling, noise-canceling headphones can help you stay focused and productive. These Beats headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices, have a built-in microphone, offer 22 hours of listening time and fast-charging capabilities, and have Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth tech. This product has 4.7 stars out of 5 from 37,000+ ratings on Amazon. These Beats headphones are 54% off for the Amazon Prime Day deal price of $159.99. Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 Don’t miss a business call or message when you’re on the go with this Apple Watch Series 8. The GPS 41mm smartwatch has a midnight aluminum case with a midnight sport band and is available in S/M or M/L sizes. The device is compatible with other Apple devices and is advertised as crack resistant, IP6X-certified dust resistant, and swimproof with WR50 water resistance. In addition, Apple Watch 8 comes with safety and health features. This product has 4.7 stars out of 5 from 6,700+ ratings on Amazon. This Apple Watch Series 8 is 30% off for the Amazon Prime Day deal price of $279.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 If you’re shopping for a portable device that you can take wherever you’re working, check out this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is an Amazon Exclusive. The Android tablet has a 10.5″ LCD screen, 128GB of storage and a long-lasting battery. This is the 2022 US version in silver. This product has 4.5 stars out of 5 from 16,200+ ratings on Amazon. This Samsung tablet is 45% off for the Amazon Prime Day deal price of $179.99.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX582 Laptop Need a new laptop and want one with ergonomic and multitasking features? If so, take a look at this ASUS laptop in celestial blue with a 15.6″ OLED 4K touch display, a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, a secondary 14 inch 4K touchscreen that automatically tilts up and more. Plus, with the purchase, you get a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. This product has 4.0 stars out of 5 from 40+ ratings on Amazon. This ASUS laptop is 43% off for the Amazon Prime Day deal price of $1,299.99.

