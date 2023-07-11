Discover the best laptop deals from top brands to budget-friendly options for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be the right time to find it. These deals are available for Amazon Prime members and Amazon Prime Student members on July 11 and 12.

Acer Swift X 14 If you're looking for high performance for your workday, the Acer Swift X 14 is a good choice. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Zen 3 Core Architecture, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB on the hard drive and 16GB of RAM. At just 3.06 pounds, this laptop is easy to carry from home to the office or anywhere in between, and it's powerful enough to get a wide variety of types of work done at speed. Prime Day slashes the price by 32%, bringing the cost from $920 to $629.99. This deal is only available by request, which you can do by navigating to the prompt on the right while logged in with your Prime account.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The relatively small (12.45″) latest version of Microsoft's portable workhorse runs Windows 11 and includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a ‎256GB SSD hard drive. Also, an updated HD camera and built-in Studio Mics could make you look and sound great in meetings. For travel, Microsoft says the Surface Go 2 can charge up to 80% in under an hour and hold that charge for 13.5 hours. If you're looking for extra security at work, the i5/8GB/256GB model comes with a fingerprint reader Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in. (The i5/4GB/128GB model does not.) This laptop has been discounted by 25%, from $799.99 to $599 for the 256GB model or by 29%, from $699.99 to $499.99 for the 128GB model.

MacBook Air 13 M1 The MacBook Air 13 with the M1 chip isn't the newest Apple laptop you can find, but it's still a reliable choice. It boasts the Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD in storage. You can carry this 13.3-inch laptop around a conference or remote workspace for 18 hours without it needing a charge, Apple says. For the eco-conscious among us, Apple notes the MacBook Air 13's enclosure is made entirely of recycled aluminum. The M1 chip is optimized to use less power than the previous generation, too. Today, Amazon discounted it by 25%, from $999 to $749.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is ostensibly a gaming computer, but the graphics specs — a 15.6″ high-resolution LCD — and performance could function well in your career as well. It comes with 12th generation Intel Core i5 U series processors, 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The wide array of ports could also be helpful at work: the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a full-function Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A and HDMI ports. The price makes sense for an enterprising designer or a knowledge worker, too: Amazon has cut it down from $649.99 to $479.99, with a 26% discount.

Samsung Chromebook 4 The Chromebook isn't quite as flashy as other laptops on this list, but it gets the job done with a Celeron N3450 CPU, a 1.1 GHz Celeron N3450 processor, 32GB on the hard disk and 4GB of RAM. This version of the Samsung Chromebook 4 is quite small at 11.6 inches and 2.60 pounds, and it boasts a decent 12.5 hours of battery life. If you need a lightweight, especially portable, laptop for work and want something that won't break the bank, this might be a good choice. Amazon has reduced the price by 33%, from $229.99 to a budget-friendly $155.