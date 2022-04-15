Your software development team needs a DevOps tool. Read this feature comparison of two popular options: Ansible and Kubernetes.

Many IT teams are moving towards software development standards that improve communication between developers and software users – DevOps tools are usually needed to make these changes. In this article, we will compare features of popular DevOps tools Ansible and Kubernetes to enable IT and development leaders to make an informed decision between the products.

What is Ansible?

Red Hat Ansible is a DevOps tool that simplifies IT automation through quicker application deployment and the elimination of repetitive tasks. It allows development teams to manage multiple DevOps operations simultaneously in a comprehensive manner.

Ansible focuses on two main use cases: Orchestration and configuration management. This DevOps tool makes it easy to use one language to orchestrate conductor containers in different environments. In addition, Ansible is one of the simplest solutions for DevOps with automation and cross-platform computer tasks.

Ansible also allows you to carry out operations remotely; without it, these operations would only be possible on the command line. Ansible runs on the Python programming language.

What is Kubernetes?

Kubernetes is a prominent container management service and open-source DevOps solution for automating the deployment and administration of containerized applications. Originally designed by Google, Kubernetes makes it easier to alter application configuration and monitor application performance.

Kubernetes makes it easy for DevOps engineers to quickly deploy applications, scale them, add new features and limit hardware use to only the needed resources. Kubernetes runs on Google’s Go programming language.

Head-to-head feature comparison: Ansible vs. Kubernetes

Feature comparison chart

Features Ansible Kubernetes Open-source availability Yes Yes Scalable development No Yes Automation Yes No Suitable for front-end development Yes No Conducts server management Yes No

Flexibility

Software engineers using Ansible can easily manage the complete application environment regardless of where it is deployed. The platform may be customized to meet your specific needs thanks to its hundreds of modules.

The same goes for Kubernetes: It makes room for numerous app environments and allows you to run your web applications on public cloud systems.

User-friendliness

Neither tool requires advanced programming experience to use. If you have experience in database and web server configuration, virtual machines, Linux and bash scripting, you can use Ansible. If you understand how your CPU functions, you can get started with Kubernetes.

Choosing between Ansible and Kubernetes

In order to choose between Ansible and Kubernetes, you should consider how you plan to use these DevOps tools.

Ansible is better suited for smaller projects that prioritize automation and flexibility over scalability and complexity. This DevOps tool is also easier to use for orchestrations, cloud-based provisions and management. If you are looking to simplify complex tasks so you can dedicate your time to other software development needs, use Ansible.

If your business deploys large-scale projects or has many users, Kubernetes is the better option for you. And, if your top software development priorities are scalability and ease of version control, you should consider using Kubernetes as your DevOps tool.