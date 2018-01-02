Apple discounts battery replacements to make up for slowing down old iPhones

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

iPhone owners of an iPhone 6 or later model can get a $29 battery replacement (normally $79) between late January and December 2018.

The replacement program comes after Apple admitted to slowing down older iPhones to protect battery life—a controversy known as Batterygate.

Apple is offering discounted battery replacements for iPhone 6 and later models, after admitting to slowing down older iPhone models due to battery life issues with new software.

The announcement, made on Apple's website, states that the battery replacements will cost $29 (a $50 discount from the standard $79 cost), and will be available from late January through December 2018. Apple also noted that it would be issuing a software update that will provide more insight into the health of a user's battery going forward.

For those unfamiliar, Apple recently admitted to limiting the performance of certain iPhones in an attempt to prevent the device batteries from shutting down without warning. The controversy, which came to be known as Batterygate, damaged the company's reputation and caused some customers to feel betrayed by the move.

In its post, Apple directly addressed the controversy, acknowledging that some customers may have felt let down, and apologizing. Apple also sought to clarify the "misunderstanding" and provide more information about the process.

"First and foremost, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," the post said. "Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."

Apple went further to explain that batteries slowly decay based on their chemical components, usage, and environment. Once a battery drops below a certain point in its lifespan, it can no longer deliver the performance needed for certain tasks or workloads. This is why Apple initially released the iOS 10.2.1 that caused the phone slowdowns.

However, based on customer feedback, it's clear that this wasn't the right course of action for Apple. So, the company is offering discounted batteries for customers in order to "regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple's intentions," the post said.

While the post didn't note whether the battery replacements will be handled in Apple retail stores, or through a mail-in program, it did state that more details would be available on Apple's website soon.

