Apple Watch Series 7: A cheat sheet

Apple's latest watch is its most durable and comes with an optimized user interface and faster charging, among other features.

Image: Apple

Apple announced its Apple Watch Series 7 during a live event Tuesday, with COO Jeff Williams touting it as "the most durable Apple watch we've ever built." This Apple Watch Series 7 cheat sheet includes details about the smartwatch, including features, pricing information and more. This article will be updated as new information becomes available from Apple about the Watch Series 7.

What is the Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the successor to last year's Apple Watch Series 6. It comes with a completely reengineered display that Apple says is the "largest and most advanced retina display,'' with nearly 20% more screen than the Series 6. It is also 40% thinner than the Series 6.

"It encourages you to be active and get more with your workouts'' and monitors a user's health, Williams said.

Image: Apple

The case and the display have been refined with "softer, more rounded corners." The Series 7 Watch refracts light "for a subtle, wrap-around effect,'' Williams said. The watch's dimensions have "barely changed,'' Williams said.

The Series 7 is 70% brighter indoors when a user's wrist is down.

What are the key features of the Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a new display, new keyboard and greater durability. Like its predecessor, the Series 7 has an 18-hour battery life and an improved charging experience—33% faster than the Series 6 with an updated charging architecture and new USB cable. Now, it takes 45 minutes to go from zero to 80% charged, according to Lauren Braun, product manager.

The Series 7 has new features for bike riders. It will detect when you begin riding and remind you to start a workout, and it will automatically stop and resume when you pause. The watch has an improved algorithm for e-bikes that more accurately counts calories.

Buttons have been redesigned and enlarged to complement the size and shape of the new display, Braun said. This makes it easier to tap buttons like stop watch, activity and alarms. It can also fit nearly 50% more text than the Series 6 to make it easier to read texts with less scrolling, she said.

Image: Apple

The Series 7 also features new ways to input text with a full keyboard you can either tap or slide, with QuickPath, which uses machine learning to predict the word you're typing.

The Series 7 also comes with improved durability. It has a "crack-resistant front crystal," and "more robust geometry." It's also the first Apple watch to have IP6X certification, so users don't have to worry about it in dusty environments, she said. The Series 7 is still water-resistant, Braun said.

What are the color, bands and display options for the Apple Watch Series 7?

It comes in five new colors: midnight, starlight, green, blue and red. It will also be available in silver, graphite, gold, stainless steel, a natural titanium and space black titanium. The Series 7 is compatible with all existing bands, and there will be new bands from designer Hermes.

Image: Apple

Is the Apple Watch Series 7 eco-friendly?

All aluminum watch cases are made with 100% recycled metal, and all the magnets in the Series 7 use 100% recycled rare earth elements, Williams said.

What is the price for an Apple Watch Series 7?

The cost starts at $399.

When can I buy an Apple Watch Series 7?

Preorders will begin next week and units will be available later this fall.

