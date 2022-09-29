Learn the basics of automation in Windows PowerShell for just $19.99 with this certification bundle.

Windows administration can be a thankless, tedious task, especially in big organizations. That’s why Windows PowerShell exists. PowerShell is a clever way to automate tasks on a Windows Server or Windows workstation: Not only can it help you save time performing routine administration, but it can also lighten your workload and allow you to get more out of your Windows operating system.

If you want to make your life easier as an administrator, it’s time to learn Windows PowerShell. The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle has you covered.

Starting out, you’ll learn essential tools for Windows system administrators, delving into automation using PowerShell scripting. You’ll learn basic command lines, understand the underlying concepts of PowerShell and integrate PowerShell concepts with non-Microsoft products.

Soon, you’ll progress to advanced PowerShell scripting, getting familiar with the Active Directory. Through the courses, you’ll develop a robust automation solution for application and system validation, helping you to save significant amounts of time on routine patching and application upgrades. Finally, you’ll progress to GUI automation, learning how to use Python scripting to streamline and automate your daily work. The whole bundle is a comprehensive introduction to PowerShell that will elevate you to an advanced level to simplify all of your Windows administration tasks.

It’s time to make your life a whole lot easier, and your work day far more efficient. Learn Windows PowerShell scripting and more in The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, available for a limited time for just $19.99.

