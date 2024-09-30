For the average consumer, most routers are more than enough; however, businesses need to put more thought into choosing the best VoIP routers to ensure optimal call quality, security, load balancing, and redundancy.

Whether you’re outfitting a startup or looking to upgrade your current setup, this guide covers the best options and how to choose the right one for you.

Featured Partners Advertisement TechRepublic is able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don’t pay us. 1 RingCentral Office Visit Website Company Size Employees per Company Size Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+) Medium (250-999 Employees), Enterprise (5,000+ Employees), Large (1,000-4,999 Employees) Medium, Enterprise, Large Features Hosted PBX, Managed PBX, Remote User Ability, and more

Top VoIP router comparison

Use the table below to quickly compare technical details, like connectivity type, ports, range, and throughput, across the best VoIP routers available today.

Best for Starting price Type Max throughput Ports Asus RT-AX88U Pro Best overall $269.99 Wireless, 2.5GHz + 5 GHz 6,000 Mbps 4 LAN, 1 2.5 Gbps WAN, 1 2.5 Gbps LAN, USB 3.2 TP-Link ER605 Best for small businesses $59.99 Wired 1,000 Mbps 1 WAN, 2 WAN/LAN, 2 LAN, 1 USB 2.0 Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Best for large office spaces $599.99 Wireless, 2.5GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz 10,800 Mbps 1 WAN, 1 WAN/LAN, 2 LAN, 1 2.5G LAN, 2 USB 3.0 TP-Link ER7206 Best VPN router $139.99 Wired 1,000 Mbps, 290 Mbps for VPN traffic Dual WAN, 2 WAN/LAN, 2 LAN UniFi Dream Machine Pro Best all-in-one SMB network solution $379 Wired 3,500 Mbps Dual WAN, 8 LAN, 1 SFP+

Asus RT-AX88U Pro: Best VoIP router overall If you’re looking for an all-around VoIP router with built-in Wi-Fi and impressive 2.5G ports, the Asus RT-AX88U is a great option. It uses the newest generation of Wi-Fi technology designed to improve network efficiency, even in environments with numerous connected devices. Why I chose the Asus RT-AX88U Pro For VoIP users, this means reduced latency, better call quality, stronger power efficiency, and support for more concurrent calls without degrading performance. You’ll also get a router running the latest tech, ensuring it can handle your VoIP system well into the future. It has everything you need to ensure a redundant system too. You can aggregate WAN connections or use a mobile data plan as a backup via USB. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi means you don’t need a separate access point for wireless connectivity. With built-in signal boosting, you get massive coverage of around 3,000 square feet — although it can be part of a mesh system, most businesses don’t need to go that far. Pricing The Asus RT-AX88U Pro is available from a wide range of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Asus. While price varies depending on the retailer, Asus sells it for $269.99. Visit Asus

Features

Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 with max throughput up to 6,000 Mbps.

Dual 2.5G ports and ability to aggregate WAN connections.

Adaptive Quality of Service (QoS) to prioritize VoIP traffic.

Parental controls to block websites and mobile apps.

Compatible with AiMesh if you need a wider range.

Built-in bandwidth and traffic monitoring.

1GB RAM, 256MB Flash.

Standard VPN capabilities.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons All the tools you need to enable, manage, and monitor your VoIP system. Not the cheapest option. Enterprise-grade network security. Overkill for super small businesses. Dual WAN so you can separate VoIP traffic from regular internet usage. Advanced features may require expertise to configure. Ability to easily prioritize VoIP calls. Runs on the latest tech.

TP-Link ER605: Best for small businesses If you’re a smaller business looking for a more affordable VoIP router, the TP-Link ER605 is my top recommendation. It works particularly well for wired connections, but you can easily pair it with a separate access point for wireless capabilities if needed. Despite the lower price tag, you won’t miss out on stability, reliability, or critical VoIP features. You’ll even get a few things you’d typically only see in higher-end models. Why I chose the TP-Link ER605 First and foremost, the TP-Link ER605 is easy to set up. It comes with zero-touch provisioning and cloud management via a web browser or mobile app that lets you monitor users and configure settings from anywhere with an internet connection. You’ll also get essential VoIP capabilities, including VLAN support, up to 20 VPN connections, and Quality of Service (QoS) control to prioritize voice traffic. It even offers three WAN connections and one USB port for mobile broadband, letting you set up a fully redundant system with failover between multiple networks. That many connections is rare to see in budget-friendly routers. Even though it doesn’t use the latest Wi-Fi tech, it’s a reliable option for smaller businesses that prioritize call quality. Pricing This router is less than half the price of every other option on my list. It’s available from many major retailers, including TP-Link, Amazon, Lenovo, Walmart, and Dell starting at $59.99. Visit TP-Link

Features

Up to three WAN connections + one USB port.

VLAN support for virtual traffic separation.

Up to 1,000Mbps max throughput.

QoS settings to prioritize VoIP calls.

Support for up to 20 VPN connections.

Simple internet-based interface for easy configuration.

Built-in DoS defense and IP/MAC/URL filtering.

Employee internet access controls.

User-friendly mobile app.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Cheapest option on the list. Requires an access point for wireless connections. Excellent value for the money. Lower max throughput than others. Strong security features. Doesn’t use W-Fi 6. Multiple WAN and USB ports for redundancy. Ability to prioritize VoIP traffic. Easy cloud-based management.

Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E: Best for large office spaces Large office spaces that need wireless connectivity often need multiple nodes to cover the entire building. The Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E is an extendable mesh-compatible Wi-Fi router with a massive 3,500 square foot range by itself — although it’s extendable, you’ll need fewer nodes to cover your area (if you even need multiple nodes at all). Powered by Wi-Fi 6E, it offers high speeds and efficient performance, regardless of number of active users. Why I chose the Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E With the addition of the third band (6GHz), the Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E delivers impressive performance for high-density environments. You can also link two Gigabit WAN connections, aggregate two LAN ports together, and leverage the 2.5G port to funnel even more juice to your system. It also features beamforming for even better range and one year of free threat protection. For large VoIP systems, this means negligible latency, no network congestion, peace of mind, and crystal-clear call quality no matter what. Despite the high price tag, it may end up being cheaper than buying three, four, or even five less powerful nodes. Pricing This is by far the most expensive router on the list. As one of only a few that currently support Wi-Fi 6E, its massive range, and reliable coverage throughout that range make the price tag worth it for large spaces. You can buy the Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E from Netgear, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers starting around $599.99. Visit Netgear

Features

Wi-Fi 6E with tri-band support (2.5GHz, 5GHz, and 6Ghz).

Massive 10,800 maximum throughput.

Impressive 1.8GHz processor.

Mesh compatibility to extend coverage if needed.

Network linking and aggregation options.

Pre-optimized antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage.

MU-MIMO (multi-user, multi-input, multi-output) for simultaneous connections.

User-friendly mobile app configuration.

One free year of threat protection with NETGEAR Armor.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Newest Wi-Fi tech across 3,500+ square feet. Most expensive option on the list. Exceptional speed and capacity in large spaces. You have to pay for threat protection after the first year. Ability to link and aggregate networks. Two USB 3.0 ports for mobile broadband backup. Free security software for one year. Sleek and futuristic design.

TP-Link ER7206: Best VPN support for remote teams If you have remote workers that need to tunnel into your router for secure and encrypted VoIP services, you need something that supports a lot of VPN connections, like the TP-Link ER7206. With support for various VPN protocols, including IPSec, PPTP, L2TP, and OpenVPN, it allows dozens of users to connect at the same time without performance degradation. Why I chose the TP-Link ER7206 It supports up to 100 simultaneous IPSec connections or up to 50 OpenVPN, L2TP, and PPTP connections. While there are other routers that can support hundreds of even thousands of VPN connections, like those in the Cisco Meraki or Fortinet FortiGate series’, the TP-Link ER7206 is a great option for small to midsize remote teams needing a simpler solution. It also offers up to four WAN ports, centralized cloud management via the web or mobile app, multi-WAN load balancing, and various security features to further protect your team. Pricing You can purchase the TP-Link ER7206 from numerous vendors, including Amazon, TP-link, and Walmart. Pricing starts around $139.99 but can vary depending on the carrier. Visit TP-Link

Features

Up to 100 secure VPN connections at a time.

One-click auto IPSec VPN configuration.

Virtual network segments for traffic separation.

Supports up to four WAN ports for load balancing and failover.

Built-in firewall and DoS protection.

URL and keyword filtering.

QoS for prioritizing VoIP users.

Easy cloud management.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Affordable option for small to midsize remote teams. Requires an access point for Wi-Fi. Robust, yet streamlined VPN capabilities. Not an enterprise-grade VPN router. Simplified management via the web or mobile app. Likely requires technical expertise to configure and manage. Load balancing and failover options. Built-in security features.

UniFi Dream Machine Pro: Best all-in-one SMB network solution Combining routing, firewall, and security gateway functions in one device, the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Pro is an excellent choice for small to midsize businesses looking for a unified networking solution. As an all-in-one, you get enterprise-grade performance at a more accessible price point. This device also makes it easier for small IT teams of one or two to set up and manage an entire network. Why I chose the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Pro With centralized network control via the UniFi Controller, regular activities like traffic prioritization, firewall management, and threat protection are easier than ever for teams with limited resources. As a VoIP router, it has everything you need, including redundant WAN ports for failover and load balancing, country-based QoS to prioritize VoIP traffic, outage reporting, VLAN traffic separation, support for various VPN connections, and LTE backup options. As such, you get a full network solution that doubles as a powerful VoIP router without the complexity of managing numerous tools. Pricing The Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Pro is widely available from Walmart, Amazon, VoIP Supply, Ubiquiti, and other carriers. The official price is $379 if you buy from Ubiquiti directly. Visit Ubiquiti

Features

Up to 3,500Mbps max throughput.

1.7GHz quad-core processor.

8-Gigabit LAN ports and 1 SFP+ for fiber connections.

3.5” hard drive slot for storing security footage.

Country-based Quality of Service (QoS) settings.

Granular VPN controls and capabilities.

Can connect to the UniFi Power Backup power supply.

Small touchscreen for status monitoring and basic configuration.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Streamlined network security and VoIP routing in one. Requires a separate UniFi access point for Wi-Fi. Enterprise-grade features at a more affordable price point. More expensive than typical VoIP routers. Excellent scalability as you grow. Likely overkill for small businesses. Integrated touch screen for basic monitoring and configurations. More LAN ports than most. Country-based QoS settings.

How do I choose the best VoIP router for my business?

The best way to immediately narrow your search is deciding between wired and wireless routers. Wired routers provide faster speeds and better stability but offer limited mobility as devices have to be hardwired to the network. However, you can add an access point to your system to enable Wi-Fi connections if needed.

Wireless routers, on the other hand, offer flexibility and ease of setup but are subject to interference and range limitations. Access points are vulnerable to these problems too.

In larger spaces, mesh systems (a specific type of wireless router) leverage multiple nodes to ensure seamless connectivity across the entire building.

Aside from the type of router you need, you should also consider the number of devices that will connect to it. A router that works for a dozen devices is far different from one that needs to support hundreds or thousands. It’s important to think about what you need now and what you’ll need in the foreseeable future so you don’t have to replace your router in a few months.

From there, you can narrow your list further by the features and capabilities you need:

Quality of Service (QoS): Allows you to prioritize different types of traffic. This is only necessary for slower connections with potential bandwidth issues.

Allows you to prioritize different types of traffic. This is only necessary for slower connections with potential bandwidth issues. VPN support: Lets remote workers tunnel into your network.

Lets remote workers tunnel into your network. Dual or tri-band: Gives you the option of splitting traffic across multiple Wi-Fi bands.

Gives you the option of splitting traffic across multiple Wi-Fi bands. LAN ports: The number of LAN ports dictates the number of devices you can plug in. You can purchase a network switch if you need to plug in a lot of devices without overloading your router.

The number of LAN ports dictates the number of devices you can plug in. You can purchase a network switch if you need to plug in a lot of devices without overloading your router. Failover options: Most have dual WAN or USB ports you can use as a backup.

The functionality you should pay attention to is usually based on the size of your business, but that’s not always the case. Small businesses in rigid industries may have advanced security needs, for example.

If you’re not sure what you need, you may be able to reach out to your VoIP provider or ISP for suggestions.

Methodology

My main goal was to provide a range of VoIP routers that work for businesses in various scenarios. I considered a wide range of factors, focusing heavily on those that directly impact VoIP security and performance. Here’s a closer look at the criteria that informed my decisions when putting this guide together.

Network capacity

High capacity routers ensure reliable performance, even during peak usage. Some businesses don’t need a lot, while others have hundreds or even thousands of users on the network at once. I specifically chose VoIP routers that cover a wide range of needs.

Long-term scalability

It’s important to think about where your business is going to ensure your router can grow alongside you. If you don’t, you’ll likely find yourself replacing or bolstering it within the year.

Scalable routers allow for easy expansion, whether through additional LAN ports, higher bandwidth capabilities, or mesh networking.

Security features

Firewalls, VPN support, monitoring, and intrusion detection can protect sensitive VoIP communications and safeguard user data. Some VoIP routers include built-in tools, others don’t. I leaned towards those that do to protect businesses that don’t have the resources to handle it on their own.

Quality of Service (QoS)

This allows you to prioritize different types of traffic. In this case, you’d prioritize VoIP communications to ensure optimal call quality. Users surfing the web, downloading files, or streaming something can wait.

Being able to prioritize traffic becomes less important as speed and capacity increase, so it’s not always a must-have.

Management and ease of use

I specifically chose routers that offer streamlined cloud-based interfaces for configuring, managing, and monitoring.

Redundancy options

Dual or multi-WAN support and USB ports (for mobile broadband) allow you to configure a backup in case your main network fails, ensuring uninterrupted VoIP services.

Price

Ultimately, I looked for routers that balance functionality, capacity, features, and price.