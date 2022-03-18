Asana and Basecamp project management software tools offer compelling features, but there are important differences – one of which particularly impacts anyone managing larger initiatives. Compare the features and costs now between Basecamp and Asana.

Project management responsibilities almost always constitute a challenge. That’s just one reason competing certifications—from CompTIA’s Project+ to the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Professional accreditations—address the role and its functions.

The project management software and processes professionals employ managing projects should assist, not complicate, endeavors, which is one reason Asana and Basecamp have become popular web-based solutions. But which of these two cloud-based project management applications is better?

SEE: 5 key resources to improve your project management (TechRepublic Premium)

Capable project managers require a platform that assists tracking and administering various tasks—including defining scopes, inviting stakeholders, identifying dependencies and risks, drafting charters and work breakdown structures, completing PERT estimates, determining schedules, and managing communications and change requests. Fortunately, both Asana and Basecamp are capable and include a variety of features and options. However, the cost structures are different and may prove the deciding factor in which platform an organization selects.

Asana vs. Basecamp: Price

Asana offers three versions: Basic, Premium and Business. There’s also a fourth version, Enterprise, which requires contacting sales to explore needs and pricing corresponding to more advanced administration and security features.

Basecamp offers two pricing models: Business and Personal.

Because even small- and medium-size businesses, as well as enterprise firms, typically require a complete suite of capabilities within a project management solution, comparing Asana Business and Basecamp Business is likely most appropriate. But first, let’s compare both offerings’ restricted versions.

Asana Basic is a free option designed for people just getting started managing projects. The entry-level version provides unlimited tasks, projects, messages and activity logging, while unlimited storage is included but individual file sizes must be 100MB or less. The free option also permits collaborating with up to 15 members and includes list, board and calendar views, as well as support for assignees and due dates and the ability to generate project overviews and briefs. Compatible with iOS and Android mobile apps and Windows and Mac, the free Asana offering also proves compatible integrating basic data from other applications.

Basecamp Personal, like Asana Basic, includes fundamental features. The free version is designed for students and freelancers. While it includes restrictions, the Personal iteration provides support for up to three projects, 20 users and 1GB of storage.

For project managers overseeing multiple initiatives and directing a number of team members, both platforms offer premium versions. These paid editions are typically a better fit, especially when coordinating multiple initiatives, managing various vendors and suppliers and providing stakeholders with schedule and process visibility.

Asana Premium adds features more seasoned project managers typically require, such as timeline views, a workflow builder, unlimited dashboards, reporting across unlimited projects, advanced search capabilities, the use of custom fields, unlimited free guests, forms, rules, start dates and times, task templates, milestones, an administrative console and even private teams and projects. Those private teams capabilities often prove necessary, such as for consulting firms and MSPs managing projects for multiple clients. With a compelling $10.99 per user per month fee when purchased annually ($13.49 per user per month when billed monthly), Asana Premium will meet the needs of some small businesses and projects.

Asana’s Business subscription, however, adds features larger organizations often require. For example, the $24.99 per user per month when purchased annually ($30.49 per user per month when billed monthly) subscription includes portfolios (which assist monitoring and managing groups of projects via a dashboard displaying the various projects’ high-level status), goals (which connect company goals and the work that supports them within a single location to permit individual contributors to better understand how their roles drive the larger corporate mission) and workload (a tool to gauge team workload, bandwidth and availability). Other Asana Business features include a custom rules builder, forms branching and customization capabilities, approvals, proofing, the ability to lock custom fields and advanced integrations with third-party platforms, such as Salesforce and Microsoft Power BI. The approvals support, alone, which assists confirming for the team the steps and stages requiring approval and when in the process those approvals are required, may well justify the increased cost for consultancies, MSPs and others managing initiatives for multiple clients.

Basecamp Business is similar. The paid Basecamp version extends more robust features than its free counterpart and is intended for more complex, formally run projects and initiatives. For example, the $99 per month Business subscription, for which a 30-day credit card-free trial is available, adds unlimited projects, users and clients. The paid version also expands storage capacity to 500GB, while adding a Company HQ feature and support for team projects. Basecamp Business also includes project templates to assist minimizing time required to getting started and advanced client access providing more granular control over the information and data available to clients. Priority support is yet another feature of the premium offering.

Asana vs. Basecamp: Software features

Here’s a succinct breakdown of each platform’s features, by version.

These features are included within Asana’s free version:

Unlimited projects

Unlimited messages

Unlimited activity log

Unlimited file storage (although there is a 100MB per individual file limit)

Collaboration with up to 15 team participants

To-do list views

Board views

Calendar views

Assignees

Due dates

Project overviews

Project briefs

Basic integrated app support

Asana Premium adds these features:

Timeline

Workflow builder

Unlimited dashboards

Reporting across unlimited projects

Advanced search

Custom fields

Unlimited free guests

Forms

Rules

Start dates and times

Task templates

Milestones

Admin console

Private teams and projects

Asana Business adds the following capabilities:

Portfolios

Goals

Workload

Custom rules builder

Forms branching and customization

Approvals

Proofing

Lock custom fields

Advanced integrations

Basecamp’s free version includes all the following:

Support for three projects

Support for 20 users

Message board

To-dos

Docs and files storage with 1GB of capacity

Campfire team chat

Schedule

Project activity tracking

Automatic check-ins

Basecamp Business adds the following capabilities:

Unlimited projects

Unlimited users

Unlimited clients

500GB centralized file storage

Dedicated Company HQ space

Team projects

Administrative control over the information clients can access

Project templates

Priority support

With both platforms offering mobile apps (Basecamp also offers Windows and Mac programs), messaging, task lists, schedules, file storage and third-party application integration, pricing models are a primary differentiator. Organizations that can get by without Asana’s Business subscription and which elect the Premium version instead can pay as low as $10.99 per user per month. But with a fixed $99 per month fee, total, for a team, Basecamp Business becomes a better value for project teams with as few as nine team members.

SEE: Task management vs. project management: Which is best for your team? (TechRepublic)

Consider, too, Basecamp Business includes all Basecamp features and no restrictions, while Asana Premium lacks its sibling Business’ advanced features—including approvals, custom rules buildings, forms customization and advanced third-party application integrations. Thus, a better feature-to-feature comparison may well be Asana Business versus Basecamp Business, in which Basecamp Business’ monthly fee of just under one-hundred dollars becomes an advantage whenever any project teams using Asana Business must support more than four team members.

Asana vs. Basecamp: Which project management software should you choose?

While not every person who works a project necessarily requires access to the underlying project management software administering the initiative, many project managers prefer various employees, subcontractors and even clients have visibility to certain information. For this reason, the fact Basecamp offers a fixed rate simplifies what’s becoming a significant issue for firms operating in an ever-turbulent inflationary environment: cost control. Being able to deploy a centralized, cloud-based platform whose rates don’t change as projects, subcontractors, consultants and suppliers are added removes a worry, provides assurance and permits project managers to move on to addressing the myriad responsibilities their projects entail.