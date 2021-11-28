Become a cybersecurity analyst for just $9

You'll never get a better deal on self-paced courses that can teach you the skills necessary to become a cybersecurity analyst, so start training now and switch to a new career in 2022.

While there are recommended ransomware negotiation tactics, companies would obviously prefer not to reach that point in the first place, which is why cybersecurity analysts are always in great demand.

Why not start with crowd favorite "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit"? You will learn about penetration testing, Linux commands and more. Students rated it a very satisfactory 4.8 out of five stars. The course is presented by Oak Academy, founded by tech experts who specialize in courses offering critical tech skills for coding, game development, cybersecurity, mobile, app monetization, IT and more.

"Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture" can teach you how to improve overall IT tech security, as well as preventing, detecting and effectively dealing with security threats. If you already have at least a basic knowledge of HTML web apps, then "Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective" can demonstrate how to best use Burp suite for ethical hacking, bug hunting and more.

The "PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course" covers all of the tools pen testers, hackers and other security pros use. But cybersecurity isn't just coding, you'll find out how personal accounts and devices get hacked in "Learn Social Engineering From Scratch."

Nothing makes your resume stand out among a mass of job seekers as much as well-respected certifications, and three courses will help you pass the exams to earn them. "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022" has the latest practice questions for the Ethical Hacker, CISM, CISSP and CISA exams. While "TOTAL: CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)" and "CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Preparation Course (2022)" will help you to pass specific exams.

Don't miss this chance to become a cybersecurity analyst, grab The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle by Dec. 5 so you can use coupon code BFSAVE70 to get 70% off and pay just $9 during our Black Friday sale. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

