B2B database providers are companies that offer a range of data services like workflow management, data enrichment and sales intelligence through an inhouse platform or web integrations. They source leads that match your clientele and build databases with their most accurate contact information and sales predictions.

Top B2B database providers comparison

Businesses of any size can utilize a B2B database provider to manage data and scale their services to match their scope of work. The best B2B database providers will help identify the best fit leads for your solution while also compiling their most accurate contact information, demographic and firmographic data. From there, they manage these incoming leads through pipelines, workflows and data enrichment features.

Data Cleansing Chrome Extension Lead Routing Offline Access Starting Price ZoomInfo Y N Y Y Contact for quote. UpLead Y Y Y Y $99/mo* Lusha Y Y N N Free starting price. Apollo Y Y N Y Free starting price. Lead411 Y Y N N $99/mo per user. Clearbit N N N Y Free starting price. Datanyze N Y N N $21/mo*

*Price when billed annually.

ZoomInfo: Best B2B database for lead routing and management ZoomInfo is a sales intelligence and go-to-market platform that helps businesses find company and individual contact data plus insight into their buyers’ consumption patterns. Users can create custom workflows and triggers within the ZoomInfo platform based on intent signals that automatically export leads to their CRM, enabling sales reps to be notified about active leads and to start engaging with them at the right time. Pricing SalesOS: Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote.

Access company insights and contact information. Contact for quote. MarketingOS: Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote.

Pipeline management and digital marketing solutions. Contact for quote. TalentOS: Source and manage candidates for company recruitment. Contact for quote. Features Custom workflows: Launch and integrate your current tech stack tools with your workflow for personalized lead engagement.

Launch and integrate your current tech stack tools with your workflow for personalized lead engagement. Website IP tracking: Identify and engage with website visitors in real time to turn them into high-quality leads.

Identify and engage with website visitors in real time to turn them into high-quality leads. Cross channel marketing: Design targeted display and social media advertising to use across multiple channels. Pros 14-day free trial.

Large internal database.

Identifies anonymous site visitors. Cons No upfront pricing.

Buyer intent cost extra.

Reports of steep platform learning curve. Why we chose ZoomInfo ZoomInfo not only identifies engagement-ready leads but can also send them to the right sales rep at the right time to shorten your sales cycle. They do this by automating territory management and routing assignments. You can manage and monitor lead distribution processes with their optimized, round-robin distribution system from one central dashboard. Visit ZoomInfo

UpLead: Best B2B database provider offering intent data UpLead is a B2B database that focuses on finding high-quality prospects along with their most accurate data and contact information. Their platform allows you to filter over 50 unique search criteria to find leads that are active in their buyer journey and match your ideal customer profile. UpLead also offers real time email verification and insight like demographics, firmographics and technographics for your sales reps to rely on. Pricing Test Drive: Get five credits and verified email addresses and phone numbers for seven days.

Get five credits and verified email addresses and phone numbers for seven days. Essentials: Everything in the Test Drive plus CRM integration and 170 monthly credits for $99/month.

Everything in the Test Drive plus CRM integration and 170 monthly credits for $99/month. Plus: Everything in the Essentials plus data enrichment and 400 monthly credits for $199/month.

Everything in the Essentials plus data enrichment and 400 monthly credits for $199/month. Professional: Everything in the Plus tier, plus buyer intent data and a custom amount of monthly credits. Contact for quote. Features Data collection: Follow UpLead’s eight-step process for searching, segmenting and managing lead information.

Follow UpLead’s eight-step process for searching, segmenting and managing lead information. Email verification: Verify every email address in real time to ensure delivery.

Verify every email address in real time to ensure delivery. Bulk downloads: Find and quickly download entire lead lists to access offline. Pros Offers a platform demo.

155+ million contacts.

95% accuracy guarantee. Cons Short trial compared to industry standard.

Users report outdated dashboard UI.

Limited customer support. Why we chose UpLead UpLead’s intent data function allows you to filter through leads by their consumption patterns. This way, you can go after prospects who are currently in the market to make a purchase like your solution. Advanced intent data can help optimize your sales process since it notifies you exactly when to begin engaging leads and even what to say to them. Visit UpLead

Lusha: Best B2B database for prioritizing data hygiene Lusha is an affordable B2B database software designed to connect you with true decision makers and authority figures in your target clientele. In the free tier, you can find emails and phone numbers of five contacts per month. Lusha’s job change filter, its integrations options and how it suggests similar leads can help small teams on a tight budget. Pricing Free: Receive free credits and direct phone number for one free user.

Receive free credits and direct phone number for one free user. Pro: Get everything in the Free tier, plus list management and exports for $29 per user/month.

Get everything in the Free tier, plus list management and exports for $29 per user/month. Premium: Get everything in the Pro tier plus bulk prospecting and analytic access for $51 per user/month.

Get everything in the Pro tier plus bulk prospecting and analytic access for $51 per user/month. Scale: Get everything in the Premium tier plus CVS enrichment and CRM integrations for a custom quote. Features Prospecting API: Reduce manual work by setting filter criteria for the database to automatically sort leads that match your ideal customer profile.

Reduce manual work by setting filter criteria for the database to automatically sort leads that match your ideal customer profile. Activity alerts: Notifies you when a prospect makes a change or triggers an action that influences their buying potential.

Notifies you when a prospect makes a change or triggers an action that influences their buying potential. Platform integrations: Connect Lusha to your CRM, calendar, email provider and more. Pros 45 million North American contacts.

Quick client onboarding and instant access.

Affordable option for small businesses. Cons No data accuracy guarantee.

Fewer contacts than other providers.

Limited LinkedIn prospecting. Why we chose Lusha Lusha ensures you have the freshest information for the B2B leads they find, including their contact information, location, industry tags and more. Their data hygiene capability also updates new contacts with correct information and cleans your CRM from having duplicates, inaccurate contacts or out-of-date accounts. This also helps with lead prioritization by automating lead routing and scoring based on the healthiest lead info. Visit Lusha

Apollo: Best B2B database for tracking sales engagement Apollo is a sales intelligence software that helps users build, manage and engage with B2B leads. With over 275 million contacts, their platform can help you find ideal leads for your company with 65+ filters and attributes. Once leads are funneled into your pipeline, you can track engagement, tasks and sequences, making it an all-in-one platform for lead generation and even nurturing. Pricing Free: Basic sequence automations plus 60 credits and 120 exports a year.

Basic sequence automations plus 60 credits and 120 exports a year. Basic: $49 per user/mo for 900 credits and 12,000 exports a year.

$49 per user/mo for 900 credits and 12,000 exports a year. Professional: $79 per user/mo for 1,200 credits and 24,000 exports a year.

$79 per user/mo for 1,200 credits and 24,000 exports a year. Organization: $119 per user/mo for 2,400 credits and 48,000 exports a year. Features Reporting and analytics: Combine multiple reports into one dashboard to visualize your entire sales pipeline.

Combine multiple reports into one dashboard to visualize your entire sales pipeline. Lead scoring: Leverage data from your CRM and Apollo account to get AI-generated lead scores.

Leverage data from your CRM and Apollo account to get AI-generated lead scores. Meeting scheduling: Automate appointment scheduling with leads by building this functionality right into your Apollo workflow. Pros 14-day free trial.

275+ million contacts.

Has a mobile version. Cons Reports of incomplete contact profiles.

Inconsistent international data.

Users request more onboarding training. Why we chose Apollo Apollo offers end-to-end sales data and tracking. After curating a B2B database of qualified leads, Apollo creates automated, multi-step touchpoints for your outreach, including emails, cold calls, LinkedIn tasks and more. They can also schedule meetings through automations, making it easier for clients to book demos or follow up meetings with you. Visit Apollo

Lead411: Best provider for integrating with CRMs Lead411 is a B2B lead database that supports sales, technology, marketing and recruiting teams. Apart from their standard subscription-based database offerings, they also offer to build and sell a one-time B2B email list of verified email addresses with a 96% accuracy rate. Pricing Basis Plus Unlimited: $99/mo per user for unlimited email views and 2,400 exports a year.

$99/mo per user for unlimited email views and 2,400 exports a year. Pro with Bombora Intent: Everything in Basic+ with 10,000 exports a year. Contact for quote.

Everything in Basic+ with 10,000 exports a year. Contact for quote. Unlimited: Everything in Basic+ with unlimited exporting and dedicated support. Contact for quote. Features International searching: Databases include domestic and international contacts for breaking into new sales territories.

Databases include domestic and international contacts for breaking into new sales territories. Custom triggers: Use a growth intent algorithm to create workflows that move leads through your sales funnel if they take specific actions.

Use a growth intent algorithm to create workflows that move leads through your sales funnel if they take specific actions. Lead scoring: Segment incoming leads with strict filters that match your ideal customer profile. Pros Offers a 7-day free trial.

Integrates with 25 different CRMs.

Domestic and international sourcing. Cons Limited filtering options.

Limited customer support.

Reports of slow exporting. Why we chose Lead411 Lead411 integrates with over 25 CRMs, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Insightly, Zoho and more. This makes contact enrichment and cleansing easier by syncing the data in your CRM with their up-to-date information. It also fills in holes and filters out outdated information. All of their pricing tiers with a set fee include this integration functionality. Visit Lead411

Clearbit: Best provider serving international markets Clearbit is a B2B data provider that focuses on targeting your top accounts, revealing the buying intent of those accounts and then finding the decision makers of those accounts. Recently acquired by HubSpot, Clearbit can integrate with a variety of software in your sales tech stack, including HubSpot, Salesforce, Slack, Drift and Clarli. Pricing Free: Basic access to 25 credits a month and Hubspot pipeline building.

Basic access to 25 credits a month and Hubspot pipeline building. Growth: 125-1,000 credits a month plus qualified leads for $50-$275/month.

125-1,000 credits a month plus qualified leads for $50-$275/month. Business: If you want more or are an enterprise level company, contact for a custom quote. Features Lead filtering: Organize incoming leads by updated job titles or company tenure.

Organize incoming leads by updated job titles or company tenure. Company insights: See your target account firmographics, revenue reports and more.

See your target account firmographics, revenue reports and more. Global targeting: Access markets across the world when pulling B2B datalists. Pros 30M+ B2B contacts.

Free version available.

Integrates with a variety of technologies. Cons Doesn’t integrate with Outlook.

Reports of poor data accuracy.

Limited regional/geographic searching. Why we chose Clearbit Clearbit offers a target market builder that filters through their global B2B landscape. This builder can then identify companies in multiple countries that would most likely need your product or service or are in the market for it. They then track these potential customers as they visit your website to help your sales reps time their outreach. Visit Clearbit

Datanyze: Best B2B database for social media prospecting Datanyze is a B2B database and sales intelligence platform that helps identify and then segment online leads. Use their platform and extensions to search for and connect with individual prospects or entire companies online, and then manage or export filtered lists as you need. Pricing Nyze Lite: 3-month free trial, receive 10 credits a month.

3-month free trial, receive 10 credits a month. Nyze Pro 1: 960 credits a year for $21/month.

960 credits a year for $21/month. Nyze Pro 2: 1920 credits a year for $39/month. Features Google Chrome extension: Access valuable lead info directly on their social media, company or LinkedIn page.

Access valuable lead info directly on their social media, company or LinkedIn page. List exporting: Segment and export lead lists to CSV with just a few clicks.

Segment and export lead lists to CSV with just a few clicks. Icebreakers: After a lead is identified, look through curated topics to help initiate first contact. Pros 90-day free trial.

Comprehensive dashboard interface.

Prevents duplicate profiles. Cons Limited data accuracy.

No predictive data capabilities.

Salesforce integration only. Why we chose Datanyze Datanyze offers a Google Chrome extension that captures valuable lead data while you scroll through social media. For example, if you come across a pre-qualified lead organically online, their extension will pull that lead’s contact information directly without you having to leave the webpage. This way, you can access their individual and company information in real time to start engaging. Visit Datanyze

Key features of B2B database providers

You can often pick what features you can access since most B2B database providers have multiple pricing tiers and levels of service. There are still core offerings to prioritize when researching B2B databases. These include whether the providers are data compliant, can guarantee data accuracy and offer buyer intent data, workflow creation and CRM integrations.

Data compliance

When dealing with data and pulling information from multiple sources, working with a provider who is data compliant ensures the validity and security of the data they pull on your behalf. There are different compliances and certifications, like CCPA and GDPR, as well as being validated by third-party auditors.

Data accuracy

Data accuracy refers to how up-to-date the data and information the provider pulls is. This is important because when your sales reps begin pulling leads to contact, they need every detail, such as the lead’s phone number and job title, to be correct. Data accuracy helps cut down on prospecting time since sales reps don’t have to go back and forth making sure each phone number or email address matches the lead they’re looking to connect with.

Buyer intent data

Buyer intent data is the information a database can pull about a lead that would suggest if they’re currently in the market for a solution like yours or when they might be. This can include insight as to whether the lead has been searching for keywords about your industry, if they have any current providers of your solution and if they’re a good fit to purchase your solution.

Workflow creation

Workflows are a series of triggers and pipelines that filter and cleanse incoming data. Workflows better categorize and visualize the leads. They’re also meant to help segment leads into a status that matches your sales process. For example, if a lead visits your website twice in one week, they’re marked as interested and are automatically sent to a sales rep to begin engaging.

CRM integration

CRM integration is when the platform or delivered data automatically updates in your CRM, or vice versa. Any edits made on one platform should immediately be reflected on the other. This helps make the process of outsourcing a B2B database efficient for your company, so sales reps aren’t having to manually transfer updates, profiles and entire lead lists.

How do I choose the best lead generation company for my business?

Now that you know some of the best B2B databases in the market currently, plus what core features you should expect, it’s time to start looking into which provider would serve your company best. Luckily, it’s an industry standard for B2B databases to offer sample data, demos and even lengthy trials with their platform. Some providers even have free tiers offering a minimal amount of credits per month and per user.

Below are sample questions to ask a B2B database provider before onboarding their services:

What in-market industry specialization do they have?

Do their services match your allocated budget?

Exactly what data services come with each pricing tier?

What levels of support does the provider have?

Methodology

When reviewing the top B2B database providers serving the market today, we consider the core offerings of the most popular options as well as cost transparency and more. We compare each company to this preset criteria consisting of categories an average buyer might deem important when choosing a provider.

Below are the criteria we consider when selecting the top providers, in order of importance:

Cost: Cost transparency, payment options and price compared to industry standards.

Cost transparency, payment options and price compared to industry standards. Core features: Standard capabilities of an average B2B database provider, such as pipeline management or data cleansing.

Standard capabilities of an average B2B database provider, such as pipeline management or data cleansing. Advance tech offerings: Unique or industry-specific functionality that a provider might offer in addition to the core features.

Unique or industry-specific functionality that a provider might offer in addition to the core features. User reviews: Average user feedback for each provider, either praising or criticizing features, platform UI or support.

