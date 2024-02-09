Best CRM for collaboration across departments: Freshsales

Best for social media and online marketing: Zoho CRM

Best CRM offering visual pipelines: Pipedrive

Best CRM provider for project management: Insightly

Best CRM for enterprise sales teams: Salesforce

Best CRM offering a robust free version: HubSpot

Enterprise CRM software are customer relationship management platforms specifically designed for mid-large organizations. With the right software, businesses can automate a series of sales and marketing related tasks, such as deal tracking, client engagement and team management.

These providers organize and track current and past client activity through custom workflows and pipelines with advanced tech features and AI tools. They’re meant to help teams, departments and entire enterprises access the same up-to-date information through visually digestible dashboards.

Top enterprise CRM software comparison

The top general enterprise CRM software offer a variety of core features, like contact and account management, basic reports and dashboards and activity tracking. After building pipelines and reports in the software, information and activity updates can be shared through the CRM’s integration functionality with other applications, both native or third-party. This way, there is visibility to accounts and pipelines across teams and entire departments.

Software Pipeline management Custom dashboards Native app integrations Free-for-life option Pricing (billed annually) Freshsales Yes Yes Limited Yes Free starting price. Zoho CRM Yes Limited Yes Yes Free starting price. Pipedrive Yes Yes Yes No $14.90 per user per month. Insightly Yes Limited Yes Yes Free starting price. Salesforce Yes Yes Yes No $25 per user per month. HubSpot Yes Limited Yes Yes Free starting price.

Freshsales: Best CRM for collaboration across departments Our score: 4.3/5 Freshsales allows teams and entire departments to collaborate and communicate from one dashboard through AI-powered tools (Figure A). The task management tools and multiple dashboard views allow universal access to the same up-to-date information, just organized in department-specific ways. Even in the free tier, you can assign tasks and project deadlines while tracking individual and team progress. Pricing Free CRM: Free for up to 3 users and offers email templates, a sales dashboard and more.

Free for up to 3 users and offers email templates, a sales dashboard and more. Growth: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user when billed monthly.

$15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user when billed monthly. Pro: $39 per user per month, billed annually, or $47 per user when billed monthly.

$39 per user per month, billed annually, or $47 per user when billed monthly. Enterprise: $69 per user per month, billed annually, or $83 per user when billed monthly. Features Freddy AI: AI-powered assistance who helps find potential clients, draft emails and provide insights.

AI-powered assistance who helps find potential clients, draft emails and provide insights. Custom dashboard: Plan and organize an entire sales process with drag-and-drop cards.

Plan and organize an entire sales process with drag-and-drop cards. Reporting: View graphical reports and simple dashboard to easily understand business metrics. Pros 21-day free trial.

Robust AI-powered tools.

Built-in phone, chat and SMS features. Cons Capped integration with Google.

Only 6 reports per dashboard.

Zoho CRM: Best for social media and online marketing Our score: 4.3/5 Zoho CRM is great for customer-facing teams due to its robust social selling tools. It offers native integrations with Facebook and X to help post and interact with clients from within the CRM platform (Figure B). After upgrading to its paid tiers, you access forecasting insight along with more robust social media management and email marketing features. Pricing Free CRM: Free for up to 3 users and comes with lead and document management and a mobile app.

Free for up to 3 users and comes with lead and document management and a mobile app. Standard: $14 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user when billed monthly.

$14 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user when billed monthly. Professional: $23 per user per month, billed annually, or $35 per user when billed monthly.

$23 per user per month, billed annually, or $35 per user when billed monthly. Enterprise: $40 per user per month, billed annually, or $50 per user when billed monthly.

$40 per user per month, billed annually, or $50 per user when billed monthly. Ultimate: $52 per user per month, billed annually, or $65 per user when billed monthly. Features Workflow automation: Save time by creating workflows that perform mundane manual tasks.

Save time by creating workflows that perform mundane manual tasks. Quotes and finance: Generate branded quotes, invoices and purchase orders.

Generate branded quotes, invoices and purchase orders. Territory management: Label and categorize clients based on preset criteria so they’re assigned and routed to the right sales reps. Pros 15-day free trial.

Robust sales forecasting.

24/7/365 data security. Cons Free plan has no social integration.

8/5 customer support.

Consider bundling Zoho CRM with Zoho Projects for a more cohesive workflow.

Pipedrive: Best CRM offering visual pipelines Our score: 4.3/5 Pipedrive offers a highly visual drag-and-drop interface, making it great for reflecting sales and marketing processes. Creating these kanban-like pipelines makes it easier to manage new leads and existing clients from one place. Pipedrive is an intuitive software for individuals to navigate and identify potential sales opportunities (Figure C). Pricing Essential: $14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user when billed monthly.

$14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user when billed monthly. Advanced: $27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user when billed monthly.

$27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user when billed monthly. Professional: $49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user when billed monthly.

$49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user when billed monthly. Power: $64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user when billed monthly.

$64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user when billed monthly. Enterprise: $99.00 per user per month, billed annually, or $119 per user when billed monthly. Features AI sales assistant: Analyze past sales activity and generate performance forecasting with AI.

Analyze past sales activity and generate performance forecasting with AI. Email inbox: Integrate existing email provider to send and receive messages directly in the CRM, plus email and click tracking.

Integrate existing email provider to send and receive messages directly in the CRM, plus email and click tracking. Document management: Access Smart Docs through the higher paid tiers or select it as an add-on to send and track quotes or proposals. Pros 14-day free trial.

24/7 support.

Affordable paid tiers. Cons No free-for-life option.

Limited marketing tools.

Explore a more in-depth comparison of Pipedrive and HubSpot.

Insightly: Best CRM provider for project management Our score: 4.3/5 Insightly offers robust project management functionality through a modern cloud-based software. Sales features like project pipelines, integrations with productivity apps and milestone tracking make it easy to monitor the full sales cycle (Figure D). So once opportunities are identified and then converted into projects, enter and track post-sale activities from the same pipeline. Pricing Free CRM: Free for up to two users and 2,500 records.

Free for up to two users and 2,500 records. Plus: $29 per user per month, billed annually.

$29 per user per month, billed annually. Professional: $49 per user per month, billed annually.

$49 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: $99 per user per month, billed annually. Features Lead management: Capture and score new and existing leads by housing details with set criteria.

Capture and score new and existing leads by housing details with set criteria. Opportunity management: Build custom pipelines with reporting creatures to get insight into what’s driving the business forward and identify potential risks.

Build custom pipelines with reporting creatures to get insight into what’s driving the business forward and identify potential risks. Process automation: Reduce redundant tasks and scale faster with emails, reminders and onboarding stages. Pros Over 1,000 app integrations available.

Offers monthly billing.

14-day free trial. Cons User support cost extra.

Doesn’t offer certification programs.

Salesforce: Best CRM for enterprise sales teams Our score: 4/5 Salesforce offers extensive data features to help organizations make calculated decisions when it comes to their sales process. Create a variety of custom CRM reports that display analytics and real-and time sales forecasts (Figure E). The external and internal communication tools and sales activity tracking make it a great option for organizations with complex sales processes. Pricing Starter Suite: $25 per user per month, billed annually.

$25 per user per month, billed annually. Professional: $80 per user per month, billed annually.

$80 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: $165 per user per month, billed annually.

$165 per user per month, billed annually. Unlimited: $330 per user per month, billed annually.

$330 per user per month, billed annually. Unlimited+: $500 per user per month, billed annually. Features Application integrations: Sync the CRM with over 7,000+ apps such as Mailchimp, DocuSign and Slack.

Sync the CRM with over 7,000+ apps such as Mailchimp, DocuSign and Slack. Mobile app: Access the dashboard, contact profiles and offline data data offline with the Salesforce free mobile app for IOS and android.

Access the dashboard, contact profiles and offline data data offline with the Salesforce free mobile app for IOS and android. Lead scoring: Capture inbound leads from the organization’s website and automatically have them scored based on demographics or behaviors. Pros 30-day free trial.

7,000+ app integrations.

24/7 chat support. Cons No free-for-life option.

Most expensive option.

For more information, check out our full Salesforce review.

HubSpot: Best CRM offering a robust free version Our score: 3.9/5 HubSpot’s robust free version offers up to 2,500 users a variety of sales and marketing tools. Organize and engage with clients through the dialer, live chat and email tools and manage activity within a custom dashboard (Figure F). Sync this information across an array of third-party integrations. If you’re new to implementing a CRM into a business or want to deploy an easy-to-use CRM across an organization, HubSpot is a good choice. Pricing Free CRM: Free for up to 2,500 users.

Free for up to 2,500 users. Starter: $20 per 2 users per month, billed annually, or $30 when billed monthly.

$20 per 2 users per month, billed annually, or $30 when billed monthly. Professional: $1,600 per 5 users per month, billed annually, or $1781 when billed monthly.

$1,600 per 5 users per month, billed annually, or $1781 when billed monthly. Enterprise: $5,000 per 10 users per month, with an annual commitment. Features Contact management: Integrate with Gmail or Outlook for inbox insights and automatic list segmentation.

Integrate with Gmail or Outlook for inbox insights and automatic list segmentation. CRM reporting: View report types like deals created, monthly revenue, website traffic and social media interactions.

View report types like deals created, monthly revenue, website traffic and social media interactions. Email marketing: Schedule emails with customized templates, track activity and opened messages and more. Pros Offers a variety of free tools.

24/7 email and chat support.

Intuitive user interface. Cons Costly higher support tiers.

No free trial.

Explore a more in-depth comparison of Salesforce and HubSpot.

How do I choose the best enterprise CRM software for my business?

This list we’ve created includes the top general enterprise CRM providers in the market, but now you need to narrow them down to find the software that best fits your business goals and budget. Next, consider requesting quotes or demos from the providers that peak your interest, or sign up for the free versions. This way, you can begin communicating directly with the provider’s sales team and start implementing the software into your existing customer management process.

Below are sample questions to consider asking when researching CRM software:

What is the total in-market expertise for your industry?

Is the CRM scalable and detailed enough to fit your business size?

Are their services within your budget?

Does the CRM offer the core features you need, such as list segmentation or a mobile app?

Does the CRM software integrate with tools you already have in your tech stack?

Review methodology

We scored each provider against a rubric with outlined criteria and subcategories of CRM industry standards. Using that rubric and an in-house algorithm to calculate an overall star rating, we assigned each CRM software an ideal use case. Here is a breakdown of the scoring criteria we followed:

Cost: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Core features: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Customizations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Integrations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Ease of use: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Weighted 10% of the total score. Customer support: Weighted 10% of the total score.