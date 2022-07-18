According to Grammarly, in 2021 I wrote more than 5 million words, which makes me an expert on at least one thing: Keyboards.

I spend roughly nine hours per day doing nothing but writing, so my connection to a keyboard is crucial to my professional life. And I’ve used nearly every possible keyboard configuration known to humankind: Traditional keyboards, ergonomic keyboards, soft-touch keyboards, keyboard with keys that require serious muscle to depress and everything in between. You name it, I’ve used it.

After using keyboards from nearly every maker on the market, I came up with a shortlist of what I consider to be the best keyboards. Not every one of these keyboards will be a perfect match for everyone, but each one has something special to offer.

Ultimate Hacking Keyboard Hands down, the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is the best keyboard I’ve ever used. In fact, if I could only recommend one keyboard, it would be this one. The Ultimate Hacking Keyboard has a split design that is laid out to perfection. Users can select the key switch types from tactile, clicky and linear, with different actuation forces. If you like a soft and silent key, the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard has you covered. Soft clicky key? You bet. There are eight key switches to choose from. To make the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard even more enticing, there are modules you can attach to it to add a trackpad, extra keys, trackback and a track pointer. But the best thing about the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is that the keyboard is built like a tank. This is without a doubt the sturdiest keyboard I’ve ever used. The one caveat to the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is you have to get used to different key combinations, such as Mod+P for delete. But once you get accustomed to the combinations, you’ll find it all makes perfect sense, and you’ll type faster and with more accuracy. The price of the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is a steep $320, but it’s worth every penny. Ult. Hacking Keyboard

System76 Launch System76 is known for being one of the most brilliant desktop computers on the market. Not to be left behind in the keyboard department, System76 set out to design and build a compact keyboard without a compact feel. The System76 Launch is a fantastic keyboard that is fully programmable, offers RGB backlighting and has a very smart layout that keeps your mouse closer to your hand. The Launch employs four layers of key layout for personalized application shortcuts and adjusting hardware functions. You’ll also find a high-speed USB hub on the back of the keyboard with 2 USB-C and USB-A ports capable of transferring 1TB of video footage in 15 minutes. The Launch offers two different key switches, one with a click and one without. Thanks to the beautiful RGB backlight, you can cycle through various light patterns to make your typing experience one of beauty as well as productivity. The cost of the System76 Launch is $285.00. System76

Razer Huntsman v2 Analog The Razer Huntsman v2 Analog keyboard is almost always found on best-of lists, especially for gamers. One big reason for this is speed. The Huntsman v2 Analog is an optical keyboard with tons of features. However, the single most important feature for those looking for the fastest keyboard on the planet is the 8,000Hz polling rate. So whether you’re a gamer or a lightning-fast typist, this keyboard blows away the competition. The Huntsman includes fully programmable keys, RGB lighting and a rather plush wrist rest. This silent keyboard is an absolute steal at $159.99 on Amazon. You can purchase this in either a standard key layout or a tenkeyless layout without a number pad for a more compact footprint. You can also purchase it with either clicky or linear optical key switches. Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Mini If you’re looking for a more minimal keyboard that includes all the features found in many modern keyboards, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is a great option. This Bluetooth keyboard is backlit, rechargeable and offers a blissful keystroke that makes typing a breeze. You can connect to up to 3 devices and enjoy up to 10 days of battery life from a full charge. The best thing about the Logitech MX Keys Mini is the buttery smooth keys. If you enjoy a soft touch keyboard with dead silent keys, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is right up your alley. For only $99.00, this keyboard is an absolute steal. Amazon

Razer Pro Type Ultra The Razer Pro Ultra keyboard uses both silent switches and sound-dampening foam to create the quietest keyboard you will probably ever use. This keyboard can connect to up to 4 devices (desktops, laptops, Android tablets and/or a TV), with the ability to quickly switch between devices without having to repair it. The keys are customizable and you can even create handy macros to help make your workflow more efficient. This is a full-sized keyboard that sells for $159.99 on Amazon. If you’re looking for a silent keyboard with a few extra bells and whistles, you cannot go wrong with this one. Amazon

How to choose from these high-quality keyboards

Each one of these would serve you well, but keep in mind that only one of these keyboards — the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard — is truly ergonomic. If you suffer from any tendon issues in your wrist, that’s the keyboard to choose.