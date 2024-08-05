Machine learning may sound relatively old-fashioned in the age of AI, but it remains a valuable and oft-used skill. Machine learning is the use of algorithms in computer systems to “learn” from data, allowing those systems to take on autonomous tasks. Manufacturing, engineering, programming, data science and more can include machine learning.

The field is distinct from AI in its approach, methods and underlying structure, and it often makes headlines in physics and other science applications. To discover more about machine learning, you can take online courses from a variety of businesses or institutions.

Best Machine Learning Courses: Comparison table

Course
Cost
Duration
Skill Level
Certification of completion?
Introduction to Machine Learning (Google)
Free
20 minutes
Beginner
No
Data Science: Machine Learning (Harvard on edX)
Free course, $149 for certification
About 8 weeks at 2 - 4 hours per week
Intermediate
Yes, if using paid version
Cornell University’s Machine Learning Certificate Program
$3,750
3.5 months at 6-9 hours of study per week
Advanced
Yes
Stanford Machine Learning Specialization
$59 per month
2 months at 10 hours per week
Intermediate
Yes
IBM Introduction to Machine Learning Specialization
$59 per month
2 months at 10 hours per week
Intermediate
Yes

Introduction to Machine Learning (Google): Best for complete beginners

Google Introduction to Machine Learning course screnshot.
Google’s foundational courses are available in the Google Developers portal if you log in with an email address. Image: Google

For beginners, Google’s Introduction to Machine Learning is a clear-cut, low-commitment option. This course is the first entry in a longer sequence of Google “foundational courses” on machine learning. That makes it easy to explore as much or as little of the topic as you want.

Pricing

This course is free.

Duration

This course can be completed in 20 minutes.

ProsCons
  • Places generative AI in the context of machine learning
  • Clean UI
  • Quiz questions throughout
  • Basic information

Prerequisites

There are no prerequisites for this course.

Visit Google

Data Science - Machine Learning (Harvard on edX): Best for data scientists

Harvard University's Data Science: Machine Learning course screenshot.
Harvard has a strong stable of courses hosted on edX. Image: Harvard University

Harvard University has some of the brightest minds in education behind its online courses — contributing to our selection of “Data Science: Machine Learning.” This course is a section in Harvard’s larger online data science course. It’s appropriate for people with some professional experience in data science, placing machine learning in the context of existing, practical work. This course results in a project the learner can use or show to current or prospective employers — namely, a movie recommendation system showing mastery of predictive algorithms.

Pricing

“Data Science: Machine Learning” can be “audited” for free. Paying $149 adds a certification of completion and unlimited access to the course materials.

Duration

This course is self-paced. It has enough content for about eight weeks of work if done at 2 to 4 hours per week.

ProsCons
  • Instructor is a Harvard University professor
  • Provides a real-world, hands-on project
  • Could be a gateway to learning other data science concepts or to machine learning concepts for data scientists
  • Focuses on data science applications, not machine learning generally
  • edX platform can be cumbersome

Prerequisites

It is recommended to take the previous courses in Professional Certificate Program in Data Science before taking this course.

Visit edX

Cornell University’s Machine Learning Certificate Program (Cornell): Best for a traditional university education

Cornell University's Machine Learning Certificate Program course screenshot.
The Machine Learning Certificate Program is taught online but includes facilitated discussions with peers. Image: Cornell University

While this certification includes self-paced elements, it also offers live discussions with peers and educators. Participants will get feedback on their work. The course includes projects suitable for a resume or other real-world demonstrations. It covers the math involved in machine learning — including linear algebra and probability distributions — and computing aspects, including kernel machines and neural networks.

Pricing

This certification costs $3,750.

Duration

This course can be completed in 3.5 months at 6-9 hours of study per week.

ProsCons
  • Includes a certification from Cornell
  • Counts as professional development hours
  • Formatted like a traditional university class, with accompanying rigor and duration
  • Relatively expensive compared to other online courses

Prerequisites

Cornell University recommends that learners taking this course have a background in “math, including familiarity with Python, probability theory, statistics, multivariate calculus and linear algebra.” Completing some projects requires using the NumPy library and Jupyter Notebooks.

Visit Cornell

Stanford Machine Learning Specialization (Coursera): Best for building neural network applications

Stanford's Machine Learning Specialization course screenshot.
This course is one of many hosted on Coursera. A Coursera Plus subscription allows monthly access. Image: Coursera

Andrew Ng is often referred to as one of the best instructors of artificial intelligence. An adjunct professor at Stanford University and co-founder of Coursera, he has built a brand on conveying complex information in a useful, actionable way for people who want to progress in their tech careers. The Machine Learning Specialization contains three separate courses and covers neural networks, deep reinforcement learning and more.

Pricing

This course is accessible through a Coursera Plus subscription at $59 per month.

Duration

Coursera estimates this self-paced course will take 2 months at 10 hours per week.

ProsCons
  • Taught by AI expert Andrew Ng
  • Allows learners to build a recommender system and a neural network
  • Receive career certificate from Stanford University
  • Some reviewers indicate the course skims over some of the math and coding aspects
  • Course materials do not remain accessible after completion

Prerequisites

Coursera recommends that learners taking this course have a background in “Basic coding (for loops, functions, if/else statements) and high school-level math (arithmetic, algebra).”

Visit Coursera

IBM Introduction to Machine Learning Specialization (Coursera): Best for aspiring data scientists

IBM Introduction to Machine Learning Specialization course screenshot.
The IBM Introduction to Machine Learning Specialization consists of four courses. Image: Coursera

IBM instructors teach this machine learning course, which comprises four smaller courses:

  • Exploratory Data Analysis for Machine Learning.
  • Supervised Machine Learning: Regression.
  • Supervised Machine Learning: Classification.
  • Unsupervised Machine Learning.

This specialization includes hands-on exercises in SQL, regression, classification and other tools and techniques useful in ML. By the end of the course, you will be able to design ML systems to glean insights from data sets that lack a target or labeled variable. Upon completing the specialization, learners will earn a career certificate from IBM.

Pricing

This specialization is accessible through a Coursera Plus subscription at $59 per month.

Duration

This specialization takes two months at 10 hours per week to complete.

ProsCons
  • Highly technical and thorough, with labs to demonstrate what is taught in lectures
  • Some reviewers praise the structure of the courses
  • LIST1
  • LIST2
  • LIST3

Prerequisites

Learners pursuing this specialization should have some experience in coding, particularly in Python, as well as be comfortable with calculus, linear algebra, probability and statistics.

Visit Coursera

Methodology

In choosing these courses, we looked at universities and online learning platforms well-known in the tech world. We sought to provide a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced courses and certifications.

Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter

From the hottest programming languages to commentary on the Linux OS, get the developer and open source news and tips you need to know. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays

Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter

From the hottest programming languages to commentary on the Linux OS, get the developer and open source news and tips you need to know. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays