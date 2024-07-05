It only takes a few Zoom calls to realize a standard laptop microphone simply cannot deliver high-quality audio. While some companies have provided employees with a stipend to upgrade their home office setups, including adding lighting for video calls, many were not as lucky.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of tech to improve the quality of these virtual conferences, and an aftermarket microphone is a smart way to immediately give your audio a healthy boost. Ranging from high-end broadcast-style microphones to lightning port audio accessories for recordings on the go, there’s certainly no shortage of models to choose from. Without further ado, here are some of the best microphones for the home studio.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone: Best overall The Shure MV5 is a solid compact microphone packaged in a vintage master-of-the-airwaves build. Three separate preset modes — instrument, flat and vocals — provide optimal sound quality based on the task at hand. The microphone easily detaches from the aluminum mount for a more low-profile tabletop fit. As is the case with other MOTIV products, this microphone also comes with the ShurePlus MOTIV app, enabling users to more precisely fine-tune their recording quality and share these files. Although the best microphone for you will depend on your budget, your setup and your priorities during Zoom meetings, we found the Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone was the best overall for a mix of capabilities, price and performance. Standout features Three modes: vocals, flat, instrument.

Since this is a condenser microphone, it’s best with a phantom power supply, which can be provided by a preamp or mixer.

Certified Apple MFi to work with iPhones/iPads. Pricing List price: $124 Visit Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Mic: Best entry-level microphone When it comes to top-notch microphones, Blue is one of the heavyweights in the market. The Blue Yeti USB microphone is one of the manufacturer’s more versatile devices. This model comes with four different pattern modes for optimal sound quality in a host of situations. For example, those who are recording music or simply tuning in for a conference call may prefer the cardioid mode to capture the audio produced immediately in front of the unit. To more aptly record conversations between two people in the same room, the bi-directional mode captures audio from the front- and back-sides of the microphone. Standout features Well-rounded and multipurpose.

Optional pattern modes.

Can stand on its own or be mounted. Pricing $129.99 Visit Amazon

JOUNIVO USB Recording Microphone: Best for small offices Not everyone in the market for a high-quality USB microphone is looking for a personal home studio. This JUNIVO model acts as an excellent no-frills microphone with plenty of thoughtful design touches. A central LED-equipped mute button along the base allows you to quickly cut the mic without searching from the digital button in the Zoom room. This is the perfect feature for those with pets roaming the home office. Standout features Just four inches in diameter, so it’s ideal for desktops with limited space.

Adjustable gooseneck mic body.

Noise-cancellation technology keeps audio crisp and clear. Pricing $24.99 Visit Amazon

Elgato Wave 3: Best for podcast editing The Elgato Wave:3 is a versatile microphone for remote workers, gamers and musicians alike. The microphone has a steel external grill that protects the internal components and uses a cardioid polar pattern to capture audio. The back of the device features a USB Type-C port and a headphone output. The front-facing dial adjusts headphone volume, input and more. The stand features a u-mount for easy adjustments, and the padded base keeps the unit firmly in place. A mute feature allows you to cut the audio as needed, and Elgato offers a pop filter (sold separately) to further minimize audio disturbances. Standout features Control this microphone and up to eight other audio sources from the Wave Link app to edit podcasts, create mixes or record meetings.

Small form factor and stylish appearance. Pricing $143.99 Visit Amazon

HyperX SoloCast: Best for streaming The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is a great option for frequent Zoom conference attendees, especially those who enjoy gaming and streaming after the workday. To prevent audio mishaps, the model features a dedicated mute button as well as an LED indicator to ensure the mic is muted or unmuted as intended. For added functionality, the model is compatible with PS4 and popular streaming platforms. Standout features Cardioid (heart-shaped) polar pattern only picks up sound from the front, where you’re speaking.

Can stand freely or be mounted. Pricing List price: $59.99 Visit Best Buy

HEiL sound PR-40: Best for broadcast-style audio from multiple directions With a steel body, matte chrome finish and zinc die-cast elements, the HEiL Sound PR-40 certainly looks the part of a first-rate microphone. Also, the internal technology backs up the image. The cardioid pickup pattern is ideal for broadcast-style audio, capturing sound directly in front and to the immediate sides of the microphone. A built-in Sorbothane shock mount reduces the risk of interference and this design includes a pair of mesh screens to improve sound quality. For additional peace of mind, this model comes with a limited three-year warranty. Standout features Shielded to prevent ambient noise from video monitors or lighting fixtures from being picked up.

Wide dynamic range while capturing loud sounds such as musical performances. Pricing $349 Visit B&H

FIFINE T669: Best deal on accessories While a more rudimentary microphone with minimal audio accouterments might fly for some, others might want to go all-in on a full home studio microphone setup. This FIFINE model includes a quality mic as well as many standard accessories for under $100. The home studio kit comes with an adjustable scissor arm for added versatility and precision placement. The included double pop filter is designed to reduce airflow immediately toward the instrument, minimizing audio “pops” during recording. The package comes with a microphone tripod stand for those so inclined. Standout features Comes with a stand, a boom arm, a pop filter and a USB cable. Pricing List price: $59.99 Visit Amazon