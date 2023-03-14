Browse our list of the best monday work management alternatives to find out which tool is best for your business in 2023.

monday work management is one of the leading project management and collaboration tools; however, it’s not for everyone. There are several alternatives to monday work management, but choosing the right application for your business can be challenging. We can help you narrow your search. On this page, we have shared the six best monday work management alternatives for 2023.

For a quick review, you can check out our comparison table. Or, if you want more details, we have information on the alternative solutions’ pros, cons, pricing and top features, as well as our methodology and tips for choosing the best monday work management alternative.

Best monday.com alternatives

In this comparison table, we have compared the core features of the six best monday work management alternatives for 2023.

Software iOS and Android apps Native time tracking Kanban boards 24/7 customer support Starting price (per user per month) Wrike Yes Yes Yes Yes $8.00 ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes $5.00 Asana Yes No Yes Yes $10.99 Trello Yes No Yes No $5.00 Hive Yes Yes Yes No $12.00 Basecamp Yes Yes No Yes $89.00 for 10 users

Jump to:

Wrike: Best for project collaboration Wrike is a work management and collaboration application. It can transform how teams work by providing cross-departmental visibility, control and collaboration. It offers everything needed to complete a project in one spot, including automation tools to help reduce redundant or repetitive tasks. Wrike can be used for project management, IT, marketing, professional services and other business functions. SEE: Wrike vs Monday: Which project management tool is better? (TechRepublic) Pricing Free plan: $0 for unlimited users.

$0 for unlimited users. Team: $9.80 per user per month.

$9.80 per user per month. Business: $24.80 per user per month.

$24.80 per user per month. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Custom quote. Pinnacle: Custom quote. Features Wrike analytics: Wrike offers plenty of useful marketing insights, such as performance metrics from marketing campaigns and reporting features.

Wrike offers plenty of useful marketing insights, such as performance metrics from marketing campaigns and reporting features. Wrike Lock: With the Wrike Lock feature, you get an additional layer of encryption to keep workplace data safe.

With the Wrike Lock feature, you get an additional layer of encryption to keep workplace data safe. AI project risk prediction: This feature provides a way to predict any hurdles that threaten project deadlines. Pros Unlimited users in the Free plan.

Desktop-optimized version.

Outstanding customer support. Cons The user interface is confusing to navigate.

Lack of customization tools. For more information, read the full Wrike review. Wrike

ClickUp: Best for small teams and independent workers ClickUp offers an excellent balance between functionality and user-friendliness. Although the user interface could be clearer, once you get used to it, it flows more smoothly. The standout features of ClickUp include its advanced reporting tools and customization capabilities. You also get excellent visibility into projects through multiple views. SEE: monday work management vs. ClickUp (TechRepublic) Pricing Free Forever: No cost.

No cost. Unlimited: $5 per person per month, billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly.

$5 per person per month, billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly. Business: $12 per person per month, billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly.

$12 per person per month, billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per person per month, billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly.

$19 per person per month, billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Features Advanced reporting tools: With ClickUp, you can easily create and customize reports for budgets, team performance and project progress based on real-time data.

With ClickUp, you can easily create and customize reports for budgets, team performance and project progress based on real-time data. Customization tools: Customization tools allow you to personalize the user experience. This includes customization of workflow, appearance and views. Pros Excellent customization capabilities.

Multiple views.

Advanced reporting capabilities. Cons The user interface feels clunky.

Time tracking tools are only available in the Business pricing tier and higher. For more information, read the full ClickUp review. ClickUp

Asana: Best for multifaceted projects The simplicity of its design and functionality is the unique selling point for Asana. It relies on a kanban-style design to make it easy to use, and the onboarding process is streamlined for quick and easy setup. While Asana is an excellent choice for businesses that prefer simplicity, it lacks native time tracking tools, and advanced security features are only available in the Enterprise tier. SEE: Asana vs monday work management: Head-to-head comparison (TechRepublic) Pricing Basic: Free.

Free. Premium: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Customized. Features Smart layout: Asana’s intuitive user interface makes it easy for beginners to understand. You also get to personalize the user interface. For example, you could hide the navigation bar or make other changes to the dashboard’s appearance.

Asana’s intuitive user interface makes it easy for beginners to understand. You also get to personalize the user interface. For example, you could hide the navigation bar or make other changes to the dashboard’s appearance. Powerful integrations: Asana can integrate with several third-party applications to centralize your work management. It integrates with Power BI, Salesforce, Slack, Zapier, Tableau and more. Pros Agile support.

The free plan has several advanced tools, including automation.

Detailed reports on project status. Cons Lack of time tracking tools.

Security features are only available in the Enterprise version. For more information, read the full Asana review. Asana

Trello: Best for small projects Trello is a simple project management software solution that helps organize and track work. Packaged as web-based software, it is optimized for use with an internet browser, making coordination between internal and external users easy. Moreover, the drag-and-drop kanban user interface makes it easy to quickly visualize project progress. The excellent free plan and general ease of use make Trello one of the best free alternatives to monday work management. Pricing Free: No cost.

No cost. Standard: $5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly.

$5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Starts at $17.50 per user per month for a team of 50 to 250 users. Features Butler automation: The most talked-about feature of Trello is Butler, a built-in automation tool. With Butler, users can automate the processes of sending notifications, moving cards from one list to another and getting due date alerts.

The most talked-about feature of Trello is Butler, a built-in automation tool. With Butler, users can automate the processes of sending notifications, moving cards from one list to another and getting due date alerts. Add-ons: Trello Power-Ups, or add-ons, allow users to extend Trello’s functionality with extra features and integrations. Pros Ease of use.

Generous workflow automation tools.

Flexible and customizable. Cons Several advanced features require add-ons.

Trello is not ideal for complex projects.

Reporting tools are limited. See how Trello and monday work management compare. Trello

Hive: Best for analytics Hive is one of the more recent project management software tools on the market; however, it has quickly positioned itself as a worthy alternative to monday work management. Hive offers custom workflows, a built-in messaging tool and analytics, using AI and other tools to assist in goal setting and automation. There are over nine project views, including lists, calendars and kanban boards, allowing users to pick whatever feels most natural to them. Pricing Free: $0 for up to two users.

$0 for up to two users. Teams: $12 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

$12 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Features Time tracking: Hive’s time tracking tools offer excellent functionality, with abilities to track time spent on each task within projects or get time estimates on future deliverables.

Hive’s time tracking tools offer excellent functionality, with abilities to track time spent on each task within projects or get time estimates on future deliverables. Goal-setting: There is no need for a separate app to set up company goals. Hive allows you to set goals linked to results within the platform. For example, you can view project completion percentage, key insights and what’s overdue. Pros Detailed project planning.

Native messaging app.

Plenty of add-ons available. Cons Limited integrations.

Automation tools are not available in the free version. Hive

Basecamp: Best for large teams Basecamp is based on an “everything in one place” philosophy, which is evident in its layout. As a result, the user interface is simple and intuitive. Its top features include a group chat tool, to-do lists, automatic check-ins for quick updates on tasks and several other tools. It also has a built-in documents, file storage and sharing tool, so users don’t have to rely on third-party apps. Pricing Team: $99 per month for up to 10 users.

$99 per month for up to 10 users. Business: $199 per month for up to 10 users and unlimited clients.

$199 per month for up to 10 users and unlimited clients. Unlimited: Customized pricing for unlimited users and clients. Features Campfire: This is Basecamp’s chatting feature, which is separate from its message board tool. The chatting tools allow users to comment, ask questions and share informal information with their on-site and remote teammates.

This is Basecamp’s chatting feature, which is separate from its message board tool. The chatting tools allow users to comment, ask questions and share informal information with their on-site and remote teammates. Basecamp reports: Using Basecamp, users can generate different types of reports related to task and project progress and user activity. Pros Excellent visual representation of projects.

Syncing calendars is quick and easy.

Students and teachers get free access. Cons No kanban boards or Gantt charts.

No per-user fee. See how Basecamp compares to Trello and Asana. Basecamp

Key features of monday.com alternatives

iOS and Android apps

Almost all of the top project management and collaboration tools offer iOS and Android apps; however, the quality of the app matters. Project management app quality depends on the availability of features, user interface, customization and other factors.

Native time tracking

Time tracking tools are used to keep a record of the amount of work that goes into a task or subtask. This can be done at an individual level or for an entire team. While software can be integrated with time tracking applications, having a native tool helps streamline the process.

Kanban boards

Kanban boards are popular, as they make managing tasks and collaborating with team members easier. In addition, these boards are a great way to visualize work, as you can view the progress of multiple tasks or projects in a single view. The kanban board feature of many project management solutions offers clarity to the work process and helps maximize efficiency.

24/7 customer support

With 24/7 customer support, users can find answers and get help when they need it. For remote workers, international employees and users in different time zones, having flexibility in customer support is essential.

Security

These alternatives’ security features ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data. Security features are also vital for the stability of your network and the overall security of your business infrastructure. You want the software you select to have data encryption, secure servers for data storage and other security features to help protect your business from any digital intrusion.

How do I choose the best monday.com alternative for my business?

Each solution on this list offers some advantages and disadvantages. The best monday work management alternative software for your business depends on your specific needs.

Simpler tools like Trello or ClickUp are more suitable for small teams and independent users, whereas Asana and Basecamp are more suited for complex projects or large teams. If team collaboration is a priority, then Wrike is a great choice. Or if you plan on using software for advanced project analytics, consider using Hive as an alternative to monday work management.

Review methodology

To choose the best monday work management alternatives for 2023, we analyzed several parameters. This includes pricing, user interface, ease of getting started and customer support. Each parameter was evaluated based on customer testimonials, expert opinions and hands-on experience. In addition, we analyzed the software for core features, such as time tracking and kanban boards, as well as advanced features, such as analytics and reporting.

