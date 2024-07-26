Benefits of hybrid project management Drawbacks of hybrid project management Takes advantage of multiple project management methodologies.

Allows for more flexibility through customization.

Encourages collaboration among team members. Teams may need training to adopt new methodologies.

It requires more flexibility than other project management methodologies.

Requires regular communication within and between teams.

Hybrid project management is the process of combining waterfall and agile project management methodologies to create a flexible method that better meets project needs. While this hybrid methodology may require some learning and adjustments from team members, the result is a more efficient workflow that benefits from the strengths of multiple project management methodologies while reducing their weaknesses.

Benefits of hybrid project management

The hybrid project management methodology comes with several advantages. By combining only the aspects you need from various methodologies, project managers benefit from the following.

More flexibility

By utilizing the adaptability of agile with the planning and documentation of traditional methodologies, you can make adjustments throughout the project as it changes and evolves. This is particularly advantageous if your project requires a lot of deliverables but also has task dependencies.

Customization

One of the core benefits of hybrid project management is customization. You can tailor this methodology to fit the specific needs and requirements of your project and organization. While agile is typically one of the included elements, the other methodology can be selected to complement the workflow for a particular initiative.

More control

By taking core aspects of different project management methodologies, you get more control over the development of a project. From the agile methodology’s incremental deliverables to documentation and planning from the waterfall methodology, you can determine how much or how little needs to be provided for every step of the project.

Scalability

For projects that may grow in scope, you can start the project using the waterfall methodology so that you have a detailed plan in place before the project starts. As a project grows and changes, you can then incorporate the agile methodology to have teams work in parallel, deploy deliverables in phases, or allocate resources in necessary areas.

Hybrid project management process

The hybrid project management process can be as simple or involved as your project requires. While most people use an agile and waterfall project methodology for hybrid project management, it’s possible to use any number of methodologies together, such as:

Scrum

Kanban

Six Sigma

PRINCE2

Outcome mapping

When working on complex projects with new teams, it’s best to choose only two project management methodologies to combine. This reduces the learning curve and minimizes the need to make adjustments.

Step 1: Customize your hybrid project management methodology

When you’ve chosen the project management methodologies you want to combine, the next step is selecting the best aspects of them for your team’s specific needs. For example, you may like the iterative development process from the agile methodology and the detailed planning that comes with the waterfall methodology.

By combining these two aspects, you’ve created a hybrid project management system that utilizes the parts of both methodologies that best fit your project.

Step 2: Develop a project management plan

Once you’ve designed a hybrid project management framework that takes advantage of your chosen methodologies, the next step is to develop your project map. Start by outlining high-level concepts, such as the project timeline, key milestones and deliverables.

Then, identify the roles that need to be filled for this project to be completed successfully. Assign these roles to team members and train them on how they can best utilize this hybrid project management methodology to fulfill their responsibilities.

Step 3: Implement tools

If you’re utilizing a hybrid project management methodology, take advantage of project management software to help make the project easier and streamline the documentation process.

For example, monday work management offers collaboration, import, and customization tools that support a hybrid project management style. Its automation features work well with the waterfall methodology by allowing project managers to create automated processes that reduce downtime and keep a project moving to the next step. For the agile needs of your project, you can track progress, make adjustments as needed, and inform your stakeholders all from the same interface.

Step 4: Train your team members

When working with any new project management methodology, your team members may require training in order to fully understand the expected workflow and deadlines. Training is especially important with a hybrid project management system that is unfamiliar to everyone.

If you plan to use project management software, it’s essential to build time into your schedule for onboarding any project participants who require access and training them on all the functions and features they will be expected to use. Designate a person or team who will be responsible for troubleshooting software questions as you move through the project stages.

Step 5: Review and make adjustments

Whether you’re using hybrid project management software with task tracking features, such as Wrike or Jira, or you’re tracking progress yourself through a custom spreadsheet, take time to analyze every step of your hybrid project management process.

If there are bottlenecks or issues with the workflow, you can take a page from the agile methodology to make dynamic changes through short sprints, scheduled reviews, and flexible roadmaps.

With the adaptability of a hybrid project management system, you always have the freedom to incorporate core aspects from other project management methodologies to keep things on schedule and within budget.

SEE: TechRepublic’s reviews of Wrike and Jira

Challenges of implementing hybrid project management

While it may seem that hybrid project management is as simple as taking the component parts of different project management methodologies and blending them together, it still comes with its fair share of challenges.

Training

One of the core issues related to implementing hybrid project management is the training. Training your team to use two project management styles may require a lot of time and resources. It can also be difficult to adopt a new or more involved workflow than your team is used to.

Complex systems

Another potential issue is the complexity. Certain elements, such as tracking and reporting, can be more difficult or complex with a hybrid project management system. If your chosen components stray too far away from more traditional methodologies, you may need to customize project management tools extensively to fit your process.

Waterfall vs agile vs hybrid project management

When comparing different project management methodologies, they all have their strengths and weaknesses depending on the project’s needs. While some focus on a strict project management style, others prefer a looser, more dynamic system.

Waterfall

The waterfall methodology focuses on a more linear progression of the project from start to finish. Project managers often adopt this methodology when each stage of the project requires detailed documentation and planning.

Agile

Agile breaks the project management process into different phases that are independent from each other. This methodology is meant to prevent bottlenecks and allows teams to work on their tasks without relying on others. This process often requires constant collaboration, planning, and the ability to make adjustments as the project is worked on.

Hybrid

The hybrid methodology takes advantage of waterfall, agile and other project management styles. For example, some project managers use the detailed planning aspects of the waterfall methodology and combine it with the independent work aspects of the agile process to make the work more efficient.

When to use hybrid project management

Hybrid project management is most useful when you want to combine traditional methodologies with agile methodologies. In most cases, projects that require detailed documentation and planning, but also need regular adjustments are ideal for the hybrid project management methodology.

The hybrid methodology allows you to take a balanced, strategic approach to your projects while accounting for the unpredictable elements that may arise throughout each step of the process.