I’ve looked into just about every business phone system on the market. Along the way, I uncovered the best SIP trunk providers based on pricing, setup, customer service, features and integrations.

Best SIP trunk provider overall: Nextiva

Best for enterprises: RingCentral

Best for SIP and IP trunking: Ooma

Best integrations: GoTo Connect

Most reliable service: Intermedia Unite

Best global coverage: 8x8

Top SIP trunking providers comparison

At their core, most SIP trunking providers deliver a similar service. However, there are a few nuances to consider, particularly around pricing, your location, integrations and overall value.

Best for Starting price Free minutes Unlimited plan Countries supported Integrations Nextiva Best overall $14.95 per month plus $0.008 per minute 100 $24.95 per month U.S. only 20+ RingCentral Enterprises Custom quote N/A Custom quote 50+ 300+ Ooma SIP and IP trunking Custom quote N/A Custom quote U.S. only 12 GoTo Connect Integrations Custom quote N/A Custom quote U.S. only 33 Intermedia Unite Reliability $16.95 per month plus $0.0292 per long distance minute 300 long distance $24.95 per month U.S. only 35 8x8 Global coverage Custom quote N/A Custom quote 157 with full PSTN replacement in 40+ 65+

Nextiva: Best SIP trunk provider overall Nextiva eliminates the usual hassles associated with setup and onboarding with a quick and easy SIP trunking implementation process. With metered and unmetered plans, it’s a great choice whether you rarely make calls or have a team of agents on the phones all day. Why I chose Nextiva Nextiva is an affordable, fluff-free solution. Small businesses and enterprises alike can transition communications to the cloud with SIP trunking, an all-in-one business phone system, powerful contact center solutions or a combination of all three. No matter what you need, Nextiva’s superior customer service is tough to beat. Pricing Metered: $14.95 per month + $0.008 per minute after the first 100.

Features

Online account, user and line management.

Built-in fraud protection.

Enhanced 911 capabilities.

Automated failover routing.

Log of detailed call records.

Free local or toll-free number.

100 free minutes on the metered plan.

Volume discounts at scale.

Same day setup in most cases.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Reliable service with high uptime.

Dependable customer support.

Easy online account management.

Deploy in less than a day.

Compatible with a wide range of existing PBX hardware. Only for U.S. businesses.

No additional or optional features.

RingCentral: Best for enterprises While largely known for world-class, cloud-based phone systems, RingCentral also offers flexible SIP trunking with low-latency voice connectivity and phased cloud migration support. With a massive library of more than 300 pre-built integrations, you’ll be able to sync your modernized system as you transition with your other business tools. Why I chose RingCentral Mid-size and large enterprises that need an array of communication capabilities or a guided approach to cloud migration will appreciate RingCentral. Their powerful phone systems, contact center solutions and SIP trunking options in 50+ countries give you all the flexibility you need to modernize communications in a way that makes sense for your business. You can even choose to host your data in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. or Germany. Pricing Cloud Connector is RingCentral’s SIP trunking and cloud transition solution. Pricing is based on a custom quote. Since it’s meant for enterprises and large teams, you can expect it to be one of the more expensive options on my list. Visit RingCentral

Features

Expert guidance as you migrate to the cloud.

Supported in more than 50 countries.

Massive library of pre-built integrations.

Free phone numbers if you need them.

Automatic failover routing any time.

Fully redundant architecture.

Centralized management of all VoIP, contact center and SIP users.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Great for global or non-U.S.-based businesses.

Streamlined user management.

Hands-on phased cloud migration support.

Tons of integration opportunities to connect communications to your existing tool stack.

You’ll never outgrow RingCentral. Higher price point.

Overkill for a lot of businesses.

250 user minimum for SIP trunking.

Ooma: Best for SIP and IP trunking Ooma is well known for its easy DIY phone systems for residential and in-person offices. However, it also offers enterprise support for SIP and IP trunking, along with a wide range of other complicated communication needs. While some SIP trunking providers don’t offer any extra features, Ooma includes analytics, customizable call flows and centralized device management. Why I chose Ooma Unlike a lot of the other providers on my list, Ooma supports analog PBX systems along with IP-enabled devices. You can also leverage IP trunking for other types of communication beyond voice. Handling video conferencing, messaging and other types of data is no problem. This also unlocks integrations and general internet connectivity for IP-enabled devices. Pricing SIP and IP trunking are available via Ooma’s enterprise communications services. Pricing for these is custom, based on what you need. Despite the word “enterprise” in the name, Ooma’s known for its affordability and focus on ease of use for businesses of all sizes; you can expect pricing to reflect that. Visit Ooma

Features

Supports voice, video, texting and messaging.

Built-in call analytics and call flows.

Supports analog PBX systems.

Unlimited usage options.

Streamlined device and user management.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 99.999% uptime guarantee.

IP trunking for video conferencing, messaging and more.

Works with analog PBX systems.

Unlimited usage options.

You’ll get extra features others don’t typically provide. Implementation support may not be as hands-on as other providers.

Ooma’s phone systems lack advanced features.

Potential to outgrow it.

GoTo Connect: Best integrations GoTo Connect offers SIP trunking services alongside its feature-rich VoIP and call center platform. However, it stands out for its deep integrations with well known CRM systems, collaboration tools, support platforms and marketing automation suites. Aside from standard SIP trunking capabilities, you’ll be able to connect your legacy phone system to the tools your team uses every day. Why I chose GoTo Connect From automatic call logging, click-to-dial and interaction tracking to in-app notifications, ticket creation, call scheduling, lead management and audience segmentation, your team can enjoy a more connected communication experience. You can also adjust bandwidth for each trunk based on demand, so you don’t have to overpay for unused capacity. Pricing All of GoTo Connects plans are based on a custom quote tailored to your business. It depends on the capabilities you need, the number of users and the length of your contract. Visit GoTo Connect

Features

Strong integrations with popular tools.

Automated failover routing options.

Fine-tuned bandwidth adjustments.

Centralized device and user management.

Affordable rates for all types of calls.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Deep integrations with CRMs, helpdesk tools, collaboration software and marketing automation.

Adjust bandwidth to avoid paying extra for unused capacity.

Tailored for scalability and flexibility.

Built-in redundancies and failover routing options. Support can be hit or miss.

Occasional issues with SIP credentials.

Intermedia Unite: Most reliable service Intermedia Unite distinguishes itself in the SIP trunking sector through its exceptional customer support and reliability. They leverage dispersed data centers with enterprise-grade security and redundancy for top-tier reliability. When issues do arise, built-in failover numbers will automatically take over for minimal disruption on your end. Why I chose Intermedia Unite Overall, Intermedia’s SIP trunking solutions are built to optimize security, uptime and performance. Managing the system is easy thanks to a user-friendly interface and automatic notifications when things require administrative attention. You can also choose from a wide range of optional features, like voicemail, follow me, faxing, local numbers, auto attendants and conferencing capabilities. Pricing Bundled: $16.95 per month + $0.0292 per long distance minute after the first 300.

$16.95 per month + $0.0292 per long distance minute after the first 300. Unlimited: $24.95 per month with no per-minute fees. Visit Intermedia Unite

Features

Fully redundant, fail-proof architecture.

300 free long-distance minutes on the Bundled plan.

Tons of optional features, like voicemail, faxing, auto attendant.

Five-star 24/7 customer service.

Intuitive monitoring portal.

Automated notifications system.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Heavily focused on security, performance and privacy.

You won’t have to figure anything out on your own.

Compatible with a wide range of PBX systems.

Tons of extra features you won’t find elsewhere. Complex set up.

Premium support costs extra.

A lot of add-ons, which can quickly drive up the price.

8x8: Best global coverage 8×8 stands out in the SIP trunking market for its global infrastructure. The company’s SIP trunking services are highly praised for their reliability and sophistication, as well as the excellent support that accompanies them. It boasts 16 data centers across five continents, offers full PSTN replacement in over 40 countries, support services in 157 countries and high call quality via local routing. Why I chose 8×8 Aside from an extensive network, 8×8 supports a range of features, including local and toll-free numbers across numerous countries, redundancy for reliable service and competitive pricing. The emphasis on call quality and reliability—along with an architecture that ensures no single point-of-failure as well as guaranteed low packet loss and latency—makes it a great choice for performance reasons, too. Pricing 8×8’s SIP trunking services are based on a custom quote that depends on your country, business size and a wide range of other factors. Visit 8x8

Features

Full PSTN replacement in 40 countries.

Supported in 157 regions.

Superior quality via local routing.

16 data centers across five continents.

Guaranteed lo packet loss and latency.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unmatched global coverage.

You can buy local numbers in hundreds of different countries.

Fully redundant architecture with no single point of failure.

Sophisticated solution for large, global businesses. Setup can be complex.

Some features cost extra.

Likely more expensive than others.

How do I choose the best SIP trunking provider for my business?

Selecting a SIP trunk provider involves evaluating your business communication needs, budget and the specific features offered by the provider. Look for providers with reliable uptime, quality customer support, scalable options and compatibility with your existing PBX system.

You should also choose a SIP trunking provider that offers comprehensive VoIP solutions, ensuring you’re prepared for your future cloud migration. Rather than adding new users to your SIP trunk, you can place them fully in the cloud from day one.

Doing this with the same provider allows for centralized user management.

Methodology

I incorporated my own experience, customer feedback, case studies and detailed spec sheets to put this guide together. I started with a list of dozens of SIP trunking providers, then narrowed it down to the best using the following criteria: