'Tis the season of gift giving. Tablets make great holiday gifts, but there are a lot to choose from--this tech gift guide can help take some of the guesswork out of which tablet to pick. With tablets from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and more, you're sure to find the perfect gift for your loved one.

Apple iPad Air (2020) Image: Apple With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and a 12-megapixel back camera and 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, this tablet makes a great gift for the Apple enthusiast in your life. The tablet is available in 64 GB or 256 GB options, comes in an array of colors, and has multiple accessory options like the Magic Keyboard attachment or the Apple Pencil (sold separately). Pricing for the iPad Air starts at $599 (64 GB) and $749 (256 GB). Apple

Apple iPad Mini Image: Apple Another option from Apple is the iPad Mini. The smaller iPad has an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, 7.9‑inch Retina display with True Tone, has an 8-megapixel back camera and 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, and is available in 64 GB or 256 GB options. The iPad Mini is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so the user can get as creative as they want on their new tablet. Pricing starts at $399 (64 GB) and $549 (256 GB). Apple

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Image: Microsoft Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is an ultra-light and versatile tablet that features a 12.3-inch screen, laptop-class Intel Core processor, 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear camera, a built-in kickstand, and is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth compatible. The Surface Pro 7 runs on the Windows 10 Home operating system and comes in 4 GB, 8 GB, or 16 GB options. Pricing starts at $749.99. Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Image: Microsoft Another tablet option from Microsoft is the Surface Go 2, which has a 10.5-inch touchscreen, runs on Windows 10 Home in S mode, and comes in 4 GB or 8 GB options. The Surface Go 2 can be paired with accessories like the Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen (sold separately). Pricing starts at $399.99. Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Image: Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Tab A is great for the tablet lover in your life who enjoys streaming movies and music. The Galaxy Tab A runs Android OS and features a 10.1-inch full HD corner-to-corner display, Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers, a long-lasting battery, 2 GB of RAM, and expandable memory (up to 512 GB with a microSD card). The price is also nice--the Galaxy Tab A starts at only $229.99 for the 32 GB model. Samsung

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Image: Lenovo The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 10.1-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, stereo speakers, a built-in kickstand, an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera and 5-megapixel fixed focus rear camera, and is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible. The Yoga Smart Tab also has Google Assistant's Ambient Mode built in so it can double as a screen-enabled smart home hub. Pricing starts at $249.99. Lenovo

Amazon Fire HD 10 Image: Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, 2 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (up to 512 GB with microSD), 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 2-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras, and dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi. The Fire HD 10 tablet also has Amazon's Alexa built in so the user can get information, find entertainment, and connect with people using voice control. Pricing starts at $149.99. Amazon