Unsecured business loans are common financing options for borrowers who have limited resources or collateral to offer in exchange for funding and typically cannot get approved for loans that require it. In fact, the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Report on Employer Firms[1] reports that, based on the 2024 Small Business Credit Survey, 29% of loan applicants were denied due to insufficient collateral. As such, many businesses have to consider other options, usually having to do with unsecured loans.

That said, the best unsecured business loan offerings should have no collateral requirements, competitive rates and terms, and quick access to funds. Since loan types can vary based on your specific needs, I’ve put together my top picks suitable for a wide variety of borrowers.

Best overall for multiple loan options: Lendio

Best for flexible rates, terms, and qualifications: Clarify Capital

Best for long-term financing needs: Bank of America

Best for a business line of credit: American Express

Best for a simple application process: 1West

Best unsecured business loans at a glance

Best for Max. loan amount Est. starting interest rate Min. credit score Lendio Multiple loan options $5 million Varies 600 Clarify Capital Flexible rates, terms, and qualifications $5 million 5% and up 500 Bank of America Long-term financing needs Varies 6.75% 700 American Express A business line of credit $250,000 3% to 18% 660 1West A simple application process $1 million 18% 500

Lendio: Best overall for multiple loan options Lendio is a loan broker that has over 75 partnering lenders in its network. As such, its partners offer a wide variety of financing options, some inclusive of unsecured loans. What’s more, you can review all of your financing opportunities all at once, just by submitting a single application. For that reason, I chose it as the best pick for multiple loan options. Not only can this save you both time and money, but it can also take the pressure off shopping around for multiple lenders. It’s worth mentioning that this provider also makes our list of the best same-day business loans since you can get access to funds quickly. Additionally, you’ll be paired with one of Lendio’s representatives, who will guide you through the process and help you review your options. Depending on your business financing needs, you can go over loan types, qualifications, rates, terms, or any other questions you may have. The application process is simple and can be completed online via Lendio’s website in just a few minutes. In addition to no application fee, there’s no impact on your credit score. How to qualify Credit score: 600+, but varies by lender and loan program

600+, but varies by lender and loan program Time in business: Generally 6 months

Generally 6 months Annual revenue: Generally $96,000 Rates & terms Starting rates: Varies

Varies Loan amount: $10,000 to $5 million

$10,000 to $5 million Repayment term: 6 to 84 months

6 to 84 months Repayment frequency: Varies

Varies Funding speed: 1 to 3 business days Visit Lendio

Clarify Capital: Best for flexible rates, terms, and qualifications Clarify Capital is another loan broker I recommend, as it also has a large lending network comparable to Lendio in that it has over 75 partners. It offers flexible rates, terms, and qualifications, and can help you secure financing via a variety of potential unsecured business loan options. It’s also a top pick in our guide to the best short-term business loans. You’ll get to work with a dedicated loan advisor who can help you evaluate your application and financing options. This way, you can ask any questions and better understand opportunities that meet your current financial situation. It has various unsecured loan options, ranging from short-term business loans and business lines of credit to working capital loans and MCAs. While qualifying criteria will vary depending on the type you apply for, it’s another opportunity to get matched with a variety of options all at once. You can visit Clarify Capital’s website to access the online application, which only takes a few minutes to fill out. You’ll want to provide details regarding your request for funds and business information, so be prepared beforehand. How to qualify Credit score: 500+

500+ Time in business: 6 months

6 months Annual revenue: $120,000 Rates & terms Starting rates: 5% and up

5% and up Loan amount: Up to $5 million

Up to $5 million Repayment term: Varies

Varies Repayment frequency: Varies

Varies Funding speed: As fast as 24 hours Visit Clarify Capital

Bank of America: Best for long-term financing needs Bank of America offers what’s coined as a Business Advantage Term Loan, and it’s one of its popular unsecured business term loan products. Funds can be used for a wide variety of business purposes, whether you’re looking to expand, purchase equipment, or finance other long-term investments. It’s one of my top picks since it’s a versatile option from a well-known financial institution that can support a wide range of business types and needs. While you’ll need to have strong qualifications to be considered, it’s still a solid option if you’re looking to work with a direct lender with minimal fuss. Additionally, it has favorable starting rates and flexible loan amounts and repayment terms that make it an attractive option if you need long-term financing. To apply, you’ll need to gather your personal and business information. You can start your application online, or you can schedule an appointment with one of its lending specialists to go over any questions you may have. You can also fill out an application over the phone or in person. How to qualify Credit score: 700

700 Time in business: 2 years

2 years Annual revenue: $100,000 Rates & terms Starting rates: As low as 6.75%

As low as 6.75% Loan amount: $10,000+

$10,000+ Repayment term: 12 to 60 months

12 to 60 months Repayment frequency: Monthly

Monthly Funding speed: Not stated Visit Bank of America

American Express: Best for a business line of credit If you’re looking for a business line of credit that can be used on an as-needed basis, I recommend American Express. What stands out to me is its simple qualification requirements that make it accessible to a wide variety of businesses. In fact, it has the lowest revenue requirements of this guide. Another perk is its variety of repayment options, which span anywhere from 6 to 24 months. This can be a great pick for businesses that are looking to finance short-term or emergency expenses and need some flexibility to pay them off. Notably, American Express also makes our roundup of the best business lines of credit. Keep in mind that rates can vary widely, as Amex notes that they can range from 3% to 9% for 6-month loans

6% to 18% for 12-month loans

9% to 27% for 18-month loans

12% 18% for 24-month loans The application process takes only a few minutes, and you’ll have to create a profile on the American Express website. If approved, you can receive funds quickly, usually within 72 hours. How to qualify Credit score: 660

660 Time in business: 1 year

1 year Annual revenue: $36,000 Rates & terms Starting rates: Varies

Varies Loan amount: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Repayment term: 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

6, 12, 18, or 24 months Repayment frequency: Monthly

Monthly Funding speed: 24 to 72 hours Visit American Express

1West: Best for a simple application process 1West keeps the lending process simple, allowing you to submit your application quickly, anytime, day or night. It has a 24/7 automated engine called ABLE (Automated Business Lending Engine) that can process your application and funding request and immediately match you with potential lenders. While it is a broker, its network of 50+ partnering lenders can provide you with multiple options to get an unsecured working capital loan. While this may be a smaller margin of partnering lenders when compared with Lendio and Clarify Capital, there’s still room for flexibility when it comes to qualification requirements. This is especially true if you’re a borrower with a lower credit score, as it offers one of the lowest credit score requirements of this guide, alongside Clarify Capital. To apply, you can visit the 1West website to get started. It only takes a few minutes, and you can upload your required documents easily to the online portal. Once you’ve finished with the application process, you can visit the online dashboard to check your application status. How to qualify Credit score: 500+

500+ Time in business: 3 months

3 months Annual revenue: $60,000 Rates & terms Starting rates: 18% and up

18% and up Loan amount: Up to $1 million

Up to $1 million Repayment term: 2 to 24 months

2 to 24 months Repayment frequency: Varies

Varies Funding speed: 48 hours Visit 1West

My methodology

When selecting the best unsecured business loans for this guide, I focused on factors that directly affect cost, accessibility, and borrower experience. My goal was to identify options that combine fair pricing, flexible terms, and trustworthy service, all without requiring collateral. I reviewed each lender using the following criteria:

Interest rates and estimated APRs to gauge overall borrowing costs

Loan fees and any early payoff discounts that could save money

Application, approval, and funding speed for timely access to capital

Minimum credit score, time in business, and revenue requirements to assess accessibility

Types of loans offered to match different financing needs

Maximum loan amounts and repayment terms for both short- and long-term flexibility

Customer reviews and ratings to capture real-world borrower experiences

By weighing these factors, I aimed to provide clear, practical comparisons so that your business can confidently choose an unsecured loan that fits its needs.

How to choose the right unsecured business loan and lender

Choosing the right loan type and provider is essential to ensuring that the loan process is seamless. That said, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind when making your decision.

✅ Weigh the total cost of borrowing. Before committing, calculate more than just the interest rate. Factor in loan fees, the total interest you’ll pay over the full term, and the size of the monthly payments. Consider whether the repayment length fits your cash flow and whether the loan amount is realistic for your needs. Choosing a loan beyond your budget can strain your finances and damage your credit score.

✅ Compare offers from multiple lenders. Rates, fees, and repayment terms can vary widely between lenders, especially based on your credit score, time in business, and requested loan amount. Getting quotes from several providers not only increases your chances of securing the best deal but may also uncover promotional rates or faster funding options that save you money and time.

✅ Check the lender’s track record. If problems arise, you’ll want a lender that resolves them promptly and professionally. Research customer reviews and ratings to see how they’ve handled past borrower concerns. Pay attention to feedback about service quality, transparency on fees and interest rates, and how efficiently they process applications and funding.

Read our guide on how to get a business loan for more tips on how to choose the right provider and how to put your best foot forward with your application for the best odds of approval.

Pros and cons of unsecured business loans

Pros Cons You don't have to pledge business or personal assets, so there's less risk of losing property if you can't repay. Lenders often charge higher interest rates and fees to offset the risk of no collateral. There is fewer paperwork since asset valuations and liens aren't required. They may require stronger credit scores, higher revenue, or longer time in business. They can be used for various purposes like working capital, marketing, equipment, or expansion. Even without collateral, lenders may require you to guarantee repayment personally.

When should you consider unsecured loans for business?

Unsecured business loans are most commonly utilized by borrowers with limited to no physical collateral to secure a loan. While it is one of the common business loan requirements, it’s not always necessary when obtaining financing.

For those who are still in need of financing, an unsecured business loan is usually facilitated by a lender who’s willing to take on the additional risk, usually in exchange for higher rates and fees. That said, it’s likely that you’ll still have to provide a personal guarantee.

However, without collateral, it’s possible that it’s also a good option for businesses looking to get quick access to funds, as there are fewer documentation requirements needed to facilitate the loan process.

Alternatives to unsecured business loans

If you ultimately decide that an unsecured business loan isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are a few alternatives you can consider.

Business credit cards: These can offer flexibility when it comes to funding your business. They can be used on an as-needed basis up to your credit limit, with the ability to repay the balance over time. They can be a good fit for short-term or emergency purchases and allow you to maintain cash flow. For options, check out our list of the best business credit cards.

Rollover for business startups (ROBS): A ROBS allows you to access your retirement savings tax- and penalty-free. If you have a minimum investment of $50,000, you can put the funds toward your business. No collateral is required, as the transaction is not a loan, which also makes it interest-free. It can be a complicated transaction, so visit Guidant Financial, my recommended provider, to get you started.

Crowdfunding: If you’re looking for a way to avoid debt altogether, learning how to crowdfund a business might be worth considering. You can launch a campaign where interested investors can take part in your cause. While it can be a competitive method to get funding, it can pay off in the long-run if you market a successful campaign.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can I qualify without business credit history?

In some cases, yes. It really depends on the lender’s risk tolerance. That said, you may have to offset your application with other strengths to be considered for approval. This can include a personal guarantee and down payment.

What’s the max I can borrow without collateral?

Generally, there’s no set limit other than the one imposed by the lender. It will vary widely based on the product offering of the lender and your other qualifications.

Do unsecured business loans still need a personal guarantee?

It depends on the loan type and lender preference. It’s a safe bet to say that most unsecured loan types will require a personal guarantee, but check with your lender for specific loan terms and conditions.

Reference:

[1]Small Business Credit Survey