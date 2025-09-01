Searching for the best video conferencing software for your business? Explore Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, and more for increased productivity and efficiency.

In today’s remote work landscape, getting together for a meeting isn’t just about choosing a time and place anymore. Instead, individuals and teams want to meet on platforms that foster collaboration and inspire creativity.

Whether you’re part of a remote team brainstorming online or organizing virtual events for your business, the best video conferencing software should combine collaboration tools, such as breakout rooms and whiteboards, with cutting-edge artificial intelligence features and top-notch security. To dive deeper into the best options available, check out my top picks for video conferencing platforms in 2025:

What are the best video conferencing platforms in 2025?

The leading video conferencing software offers both free and paid plans, including collaboration tools and apps that enhance meetings across various platforms and devices. For more details, check the chart below for a quick overview of my top picks and how they compare in features and prices.

Video conferencing platforms My rating out of 5 Monthly starting price Key features 4.74 $14/organizer

HD video quality



Commuter mode



Closed captioning

4.7 $16.99/user

Virtual whiteboards



Breakout rooms



AI-powered task management

4.69 $4.80/user

Customizable backgrounds



Immersive spaces



Meeting avatars

4.56 $8.40/user

Integration with Google Workspace



Automated meeting summaries



Noise cancellation

4.45 $14.50/user

End-to-end encryption (E2EE)



HIPAA/BAA compliance



Meeting passwords

4.22 $2/host

Meeting room branding



Webinar recording



Remote access controls



GoTo Meeting: Best overall for video conferencing software My rating: 4.74 out of 5 Why I chose GoTo Meeting GoTo Meeting ranks at the top of my list as the best overall video conferencing software because of its extensive range of advanced features and collaboration tools. With the Smart Assistant and AI meeting summaries, you no longer need to worry about missing an important action item or meeting detail, as the AI can track your calls. One of my favorite GoTo Meeting features is Commuter Mode, which offers a color-coded interface and a distraction-free environment for participating in meetings from your phone. At the same time, the meeting software is limited to 250 participants, which isn’t ideal for hosting large events. If you need a more scalable subscription, consider Zoom, which allows hosting meetings with up to 300 participants and offers a large meeting add-on for up to 5,000 participants. Pricing Free: GoTo Meeting offers free video conferencing software for up to three participants.

GoTo Meeting offers free video conferencing software for up to three participants. Professional: $14/organizer biller monthly; $12/organizer/month billed annually

$14/organizer biller monthly; $12/organizer/month billed annually Business: $19/organizer biller monthly; $16/organizer/month billed annually

$19/organizer biller monthly; $16/organizer/month billed annually Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing Visit GoTo Meeting

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited meetings with no meeting time limits Volume discounts are only available for enterprise plans Commuter mode for distraction-free meetings on the go Limited collaboration tools on the Professional plan Includes advanced webinar features across plans Meeting room capacity is capped at 250 participants

Features

HD quality video with encrypted audio and secure content sharing

Closed captioning and real-time meeting transcriptions provided by the Smart Assistant

Share automated meeting records and save them locally or in the cloud

Admin and presenter controls allow you to share content and manage who can access your meeting

Integrations with communication platforms and CRMs such as Slack, Outlook, Chrome, or Salesforce

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Virtual breakout rooms for smaller group collaboration Access to the Zoom AI Hub is limited on the base plan Workflow automation to streamline daily tasks Only the highest-tier plan has access to unlimited whiteboards Unlimited access to collaborative documents Translated captions are not available for the Workplace subscriptions

Features

Meetings can accommodate up to 300 participants, with the option to upgrade to a large meeting subscription

Virtual whiteboards and notes for team collaboration and brainstorming

The AI companion offers team chat and meeting summaries

Native task management across plans to gather action items and assignments

Offers automated captions in multiple languages for diverse teams

Microsoft Teams: Best for virtual meeting spaces My rating: 4.69 out of 5 Why I chose Microsoft Teams Although many people associate Microsoft Teams with that iconic MS Teams notification and its collaboration tools, I often choose this video conferencing platform for its futuristic and immersive virtual meeting spaces. While many providers offer simple features like avatars or virtual backgrounds to make online meetings more engaging, MS Teams takes it a step further by offering different types of video conferencing. Specifically, immersive spaces are 3D meeting rooms that mimic face-to-face communication, allowing you to connect and collaborate using full-scale avatars and the option to add virtual reality. However, while many other providers on this list include AI companions in all plans, Microsoft only offers access to its CoPilot features at an extra cost. If you want to use this technology without additional charges, consider Google Meet. Pricing Free: Microsoft Teams offers a free plan for individual users with access to video conferencing.

Microsoft Teams offers a free plan for individual users with access to video conferencing. Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4.80/user billed monthly; $4/user/month billed annually

$4.80/user billed monthly; $4/user/month billed annually Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $7.20/user billed monthly; $6/user/month billed annually

$7.20/user billed monthly; $6/user/month billed annually Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $15/user billed monthly; $12.50/user/month billed annually

$15/user billed monthly; $12.50/user/month billed annually Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic: Free for up to 25 rooms

Free for up to 25 rooms Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro: $40/room/month billed annually Visit Microsoft Teams

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Immersive meeting spaces with access to MS Teams Rooms Access to AI with Microsoft Copilot is an add-on feature Integration with over 250 business apps and Microsoft 365 productivity apps Shareable workspaces are only available on the highest-tier plan Together mode creates row seating for more visually engaging meetings

Features

Customizable backgrounds to create a personalized space for meetings

30 hours of meeting time with up to 300 participants

Meeting avatars that can represent you during virtual gatherings

99% uptime guarantee for more reliable service during video conferencing

Offers up to 1TB of cloud storage for meeting recordings and transcriptions

Google Meet: Best for artificial intelligence My rating: 4.56 out of 5 Why I chose Google Meet Although many of the providers on this list offer AI companions, when it comes to video conferencing and collaboration, I prefer using Google Meet. Within the Google Meet platform, Gemini provides real-time meeting transcriptions and automatically generates AI meeting notes. This is especially useful if you arrive late to a meeting and need to catch up on what was discussed. At the same time, Google Meet requires a Gmail or Google Workspace account to host meetings, which means it may not be the best option for teams that already have a suite of productivity apps or those who prefer a standalone video conferencing platform. For more straightforward features, I recommend GoTo Meeting, which offers integrations with multiple workspace tools and Smart Assistant features. Pricing Google Meet is included with a free Gmail account or any of the Google Workspace plans listed below. Starter: $8.40/user billed monthly; $7/user/month billed annually

$7/user/month billed annually Standard: $16.80/user billed monthly; $14/user/month billed annually

$16.80/user billed monthly; $14/user/month billed annually Plus: $26.40/user billed monthly; $22/user/month billed annually

$26.40/user billed monthly; $22/user/month billed annually Enterprise Plus: $42/user billed monthly; $35/user/month billed annually Visit Google Meet

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Ask Gemini in Google Meet to take notes or record action items 24 hours is the maximum meeting length Studio-quality filters and lighting improve the appearance of video content Live streaming is only available on the enterprise plan Meeting recordings saved to Google Drive Requires a Google Workspace plan to access more advanced features

Features

Integration with Google Workspace enables access to collaborative documents

Automated meeting summaries and transcripts using Google Gemini

AI-powered real-time and context-aware translation of speakers

Studio-quality noise cancellation and adaptive audio for hybrid meetings

Generate virtual backgrounds and images with artificial intelligence

Webex by Cisco: Best for meeting security My rating: 4.45 out of 5 Why I chose Webex by Cisco For those who remember the “Zoom bombing” incidents of the early 2020s, the significance of having a secure platform for virtual meetings is clear. This is why I chose Webex as the best video conferencing software for meeting security. Webex not only offers video meetings that comply with HIPAA and BAA regulations but also provides end-to-end encryption for added safety. Additionally, you can set up meeting passwords for both phone and video conferencing, as well as enable meeting locks to prevent unauthorized access. However, some users find Webex complex or overwhelming due to its wide range of video conferencing and telephony features. If you’re looking for a more user-friendly platform, consider using GoTo Meeting. Pricing Webex Free: Available for $0 per license per year

Available for $0 per license per year Webex Meet: $14.50/user billed monthly; $12/user/month billed annually

$14.50/user billed monthly; $12/user/month billed annually Webex Suite: $25/user billed monthly; $22.50/user/month billed annually

$25/user billed monthly; $22.50/user/month billed annually Webex Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing Visit Webex by Cisco

Pros and cons

Pros Cons HIPAA/BAA compliance with end-to-end encryption for phone and video meetings Limited customer support on the free plan Private and public chat for hosting group and individual conversations between attendees Real-time translation is an add-on feature Offers audio and video conferencing features for simplified dial-ins The complex interface can be overwhelming to new users

Features

Administrators can create passwords for each meeting and secure the call by locking it

Interactive polling, surveys, and Q&A features make meetings more interactive

Mobile phone integrations simplify the process of attending meetings while on the go

Collect custom analytics for each call in the Control Hub

Enterprise plans are FedRAMP authorized for use by federal and government agencies

Zoho Meeting: Best for event hosting My rating: 4.22 out of 5 Why I chose Zoho Meeting Video conferencing platforms are often the preferred choice for virtual meetings, but they are also useful for hosting large-scale events. For businesses that need to run both meetings and live events, a platform like Zoho Meeting is a great option because of its webinar features. With multiple scalable plans, you can select between traditional meeting conferencing and webinar plans that let you increase the number of participants for your events. Additionally, Zoho Meeting provides customizable meeting rooms and domains, making it easier to promote your business and handle registrations for virtual meetings. However, the different plans mean that collaboration tools, like breakout rooms, are not included in every subscription. If you want more flexibility with collaboration features, consider Zoom, which also offers event hosting plans. Pricing Zoho Meeting provides a free video conferencing tool for up to 100 meetings or webinars. In contrast, the paid plans are categorized into meeting software for fewer than 250 participants and webinar software for up to 5000 participants. The prices listed below reflect the starting monthly rates, but annual discounts are also available. Meeting Standard: Starts at $2/host for 10 attendees Professional: Starts at $3/host for 10 attendees

Webinar Standard: Starts at $9/organizer for 25 attendees Professional: Starts at $19/organizer for 25 attendees Enterprise: Starts at $79/organizer for 500 attendees

Visit Zoho Meeting

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Brand your meeting room with company logos and colors Breakout rooms are only available on the paid Meeting plans Analyze and monitor participant engagement with the Analytics Hub Limited access to co-hosts across plans Scalable plans with participant-based pricing

Features

Hold department-specific meetings or training sessions using video conferencing software

Record meetings or webinars, then view them in your browser or download and save them for later use

Allow participants remote access to the presenter’s screen and collaborative documents

Display up to 50 active feeds to view more attendees during meetings or webinars

Quickly join a meeting with the Zoho Meeting browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox

How do I choose the best video conferencing software for my team?

With so many platforms available, it’s important to carefully evaluate your options. By focusing on a few key factors, you can find a tool that not only meets your organization’s needs but also improves your team’s connection and productivity. To learn more about how to select the best video conferencing software, check out the list below to make the best choice for your business or team.

Ease of use: The platform should be easy for all users, regardless of their technical proficiency, to join, host, and manage meetings. This includes straightforward navigation, clear controls for audio and video, and an easy process for sharing screens or documents. If not, a steep learning curve can hinder adoption and productivity.

Meeting capacity: The solution must be capable of accommodating the required number of participants for your typical and maximum meeting sizes. Whether you primarily host one-on-one calls, small team discussions, or large webinars with hundreds of attendees, the platform should reliably support the necessary participant volume without performance issues.

Security features: Look for robust security measures, such as end-to-end encryption, password-protected meetings, waiting rooms, and administrative controls, to effectively manage participant access and ensure data security. Compliance with relevant data protection regulations (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA) is also a critical consideration for those in regulated industries.

Integrations: The ideal video conferencing solution should integrate effortlessly with your calendar applications (e.g., Google Calendar, Outlook), project management software, CRM systems, and other communication platforms to streamline scheduling, information sharing, and follow-ups.

Pricing: No one wants to go over their budget, so remember to evaluate the cost structure, including subscription tiers, per-user fees, and any additional charges for advanced features or increased capacity. Consider the long-term total cost of ownership and ensure it aligns with your financial planning.

Reliability: Consistent performance with minimal downtime is crucial for uninterrupted communication. The platform should offer stable connections, low latency, and high availability to ensure meetings run smoothly without unexpected interruptions or technical glitches. Reputable providers often publish uptime guarantees and track the reliability of their service through data.

Video quality: High-definition (HD) video quality is standard, but also consider factors like adaptive bitrates that adjust to varying internet speeds and features that optimize video for different lighting conditions, ensuring participants can see and be seen clearly.

Advanced features: Beyond basic functionality, consider advanced features that can enhance productivity and collaboration. This might include features like breakout rooms for group discussions, AI transcription for converting speech to text, and recording options for later review.

Review methodology

To find the best video conferencing software, I used a five-part evaluation process. Specifically, I evaluated standard and advanced features, including screen sharing, breakout rooms, and polls. Pricing models and overall value were compared to ensure a fair return on investment for various user scales. Ease of use, interface intuitiveness, stability, and device compatibility were also heavily weighted to favor platforms that are accessible for people with differing levels of technical skills.

I also analyzed customer service, user experience, and company reputation, reviewing user feedback for support and problem resolution. But, more than anything, I leveraged my experience with video conferencing software and collaboration tools to assess their practical usability and suitability, with a focus on the real-world benefits they offer to teams of all sizes and businesses across industries.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is free video conferencing software good enough for team use?

It depends on the size of your team. While free video conferencing software can work well for solopreneurs or small teams, these plans often lack the advanced security features and collaboration tools needed for larger teams or company events.

What security features should the best video conferencing software have?

The best video conferencing platforms should include key security features such as end-to-end encryption (E2EE), meeting passwords, and multi-factor authentication. These elements help ensure that only authorized participants can access the meeting. Additionally, admin controls allow hosts to manage who can enter and engage, enhancing security against unauthorized access.

Which video conferencing software offers the best collaboration features in 2025?

Zoom is my top recommendation for team collaboration due to its robust features. It offers digital whiteboards and team chat for brainstorming, along with in-meeting polls and surveys that enable participants to provide feedback. This makes it an excellent choice for enhancing collaboration among remote and hybrid teams.