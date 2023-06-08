Every business these days relies on data to make the smartest decisions for them. But how do they gather and organize data to be able to gather those insights? They use big data tools to clean and sort data so it can be viewed and accessed in a much more usable format. This is why big data experts are so crucial in the business world.

If you’re looking to raise your earning potential or gain job security, becoming a big data expert is a good idea. You can do so in The Complete Big Data Master Class Bundle — now 62% off.

This bundle includes nine courses taught by Loonycorn, two people (Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan) with Google and Stanford experience who specialize in distilling complicated tech concepts into practical, engaging courses for students of all levels.

In these courses, you’ll learn how to build line charts, bar charts, histograms, pie charts, and other basic visualizations as you explore visualizing data in more than two dimensions. You’ll dive into figures, axes, subplots, and more components, and learn how to draw statistical insights from data. Through the courses, you’ll focus on a number of big data tools, including Plotly, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Bokeh, NumPy, Hadoop, and Hive to develop a comprehensive skill set and proficiency in a range of important tools and applications.

Start your big data journey today. For a limited time, you can get The Complete Big Data Master Class Bundle for 62% off $81 at just $29.99. Don’t miss this special, limited-time deal.

Prices and availability are subject to change.