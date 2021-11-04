Break into the cybersecurity field by learning the NIST risk management framework

Now you can leverage your advanced IT experience to switch to an exciting new career in cybersecurity, by starting with a narrow specialization and advancing from there.

The new year is coming up fast. So if one of your resolutions is to switch to a better career, you should start training now. Cybersecurity is a lucrative field, and you don't have to spend years learning all the various aspects of it. If you are an advanced IT professional, you can actually break into it with very specialized training, such as the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course.

The U.S. government designed the Risk Management Framework in order to create the most efficiently secure process possible that could integrate privacy and security, as well as management activities required by cyber supply chains. The framework is remarkably effective because it can be navigated in coordination with a number of directives, executive orders, laws and regulations.

There are 57 lectures during more than 21 hours of content in the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course. It will explain how you can prepare your organization to manage security and privacy risks and help you to develop a solid foundation in all of the steps within the RMF process.

You will learn how information is categorized and how to authorize the system. You will also find out how to properly choose the appropriate NIST SP 800-53 controls, as well as how to employ them and assess their operations. Monitoring risks and usage of the controls are also covered.

Former students have shown their approval for this course with an average rating of 4.39 out of 5 stars. And that's not surprising because the creator is ITPro TV, which is well-known for the popular talk-show format it uses for all of its IT courses. You'll be putting all the best resume and job interview tips to use before you know it.

