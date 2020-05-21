CDC guidelines on reopening businesses after the pandemic

As US states begin to reopen places of employment, the CDC offered updated policies on how to safely return to work. Here's a closer look at the various guidelines to help businesses unlock their doors.

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, but shelter-in-place orders are. As of May 20, many states began lifting restrictions on businesses and public spaces, allowing employees to return to work, and allow the public to enter restaurants and offices at certain capacities.

Each state is treating its gradual reopening differently, but as businesses unlock their doors, they must consider a whole new way of operation. To help organizations reopen successfully and safely, the CDC released a bevy of helpful guides.

The CDC included a general interim guide for businesses and employers, an interim guide for employers with workers at high risk of severe illness, guide for small businesses and employees, and a cleaning and disinfecting guide.

General guide for businesses and employers

The goal of this general guide is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within large organizations. The beginning of the guide instructs employers to closely follow the White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again upon resuming business operations.

The document lists and details the following precautions and advice for preventing and reducing transmission among employees:

Actively encourage sick employees to stay home

Consider conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks



Identify where and how workers might be exposed to COVID-19 at work



Encourage employees to wear cloth face coverings in the workplace, if appropriate



Separate sick employees



Take action if an employee is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19



Educate employees about steps they can take to protect themselves at work and home



Implement flexible sick leave and supportive policies



Assess your essential functions



Determine how you will operate if absenteeism spikes



Establish policies and practices for social distancing



The guide also provided the following considerations for maintaining a healthy work environment, along with detailed steps:

Consider improving the engineering controls using the building ventilation system

Ensure safety of building's water system and devices after prolonged shutdown



Give employees, customers, and visitors necessary supplies to clear their hands and cover their coughs and sneezes



Perform routine cleaning



Perform enhanced cleaning and disinfection after persons suspected/confirmed to have COVID-19 have been in the facility



Limit travel and advise employees if they must travel to take additional precautions



Minimize risk to employees when planning meetings or gatherings



As of May 6, the CDC also added a table outlining the engineering controls, administrative controls, and personal protective equipment (PPE) that employers can use to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Guide for employers with workers at high risk of severe illness

The CDC also provided an interim guide for employers with workers at high risk of severe illness. This guide is geared toward workers over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions. It encourages these workers to self-identify and employers to take steps to protect these employees.

The guide recommends the following steps for scaling up operations:

Establish and maintain communication with local and state authorities to determine current mitigation levels in your community

Protect employees at higher risk for severe illness by supporting and encouraging options to telework



Consider offering workers at higher risk duties that minimize their contact with customers and other employees (e.g., restocking shelves rather than working as a cashier), if agreed to by the worker



Encourage any other entities sharing the same workspace also follow this guidance



Provide employees from higher transmission areas telework and other options as feasible to eliminate travel to workplaces in lower transmission areas and vice versa



Guide for small businesses

Small businesses, in particular, suffered as a result of COVID-19. For those able to reopen, the CDC created a specific guide for them.

Here are some of the most important steps the guide suggested small businesses to successfully reopen:

Identify a workplace coordinator who will be responsible for COVID-19 issues and their impact at the workplace

Examine policies for leave, telework, and employee compensation



Review your leave policies with all employees



Identify essential employees and business functions, and other critical inputs



Prepare business continuity plans for significant absenteeism, supply chain disruptions, or changes in the way you need to conduct business



Establish an emergency communications plan



Share your response plans with employees and clearly communicate expectations



Cleaning and disinfecting guide

A component in guides for all businesses involves keeping workspaces sanitized. The CDC provided a cleaning and disinfecting guide that includes proper cleaning materials and how to determine areas that need cleaning.

Here are some of the guidelines for disinfecting, according to the document:

Clean the surface or object with soap and water

Disinfect using an EPA-approved disinfectant



If an EPA-approved disinfectant is unavailable, you can use 1/3 cup of bleach added to 1 gallon of water, or 70% alcohol solutions to disinfect. Do not mix bleach or other cleaning and disinfection products together. Find additional information at CDC's website on Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Facility



For more information on how to handle reopening a business during a pandemic, check out the CDC's FAQs for Business: Coronavirus Disease page.

