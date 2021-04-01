Celonis, IBM and Red Hat partner to make digital transformations more valuable

The three companies are combining forces to streamline software, repair processes and make data more accessible, which means more return on digital investments.

Image: mokee81, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Process mining software company Celonis, IBM, and Red Hat have announced a partnership to help take the messy data clutter out of digital transformation in order to make it a better investment for large companies. The cornerstone of Celonis' software portfolio is its Execution Management System , a process mining platform that the company describes as designed to "help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation."

Celonis EMS sits atop other enterprise software like ERP and CRM programs, pulls data from them, and "applies process intelligence in order to help identify and unlock execution capacity across a business." Some examples of how it has benefited large companies includes giving Vodafone 20% reduced time-to-market, Helping NBCUniversal increase asset utilization by $85 million, and helping Schlumberger reduce SAP migration costs by $40 million.

SEE: Report: SMB's unprepared to tackle data privacy (TechRepublic Premium)

Despite trillions of dollars invested in technologies, solutions and transformation initiatives, businesses often execute below their full capacity because of system and technology complexity, broken or inefficient processes, and fragmented data that sits across various IT and cloud environments," the companies said in a joint press release.

As for the partnership, Celonis is specifically working with IBM Global Business Services, IBM's professional services arm, to integrate Celonis EMS into its consulting process and methodology. The partnership between IBM and Celonis is initially going to focus on:

End-to-end consulting that will include Celonis EMS in IBM's consulting work with supply chain, finance, procurement, HR and customer experience companies,

Integration of Celonis into IBM's Garage method of digital transformation,



Business process outsourcing from IBM GBS to Celonis,



IBM GBS building apps and assets for its partners on Celonis EMS, particularly for regulated industries.



Red Hat comes into the trio through Celonis' new open hybrid cloud strategy, which uses the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes-based container platform. Celonis is in the process of re-platforming its entire software portfolio to operate on OpenShift, which the company said will provide "more flexibility for customers in where they deploy Celonis' software—across any public or private cloud environment they choose."

Because it will allow for private cloud use, Celonis on OpenShift will be better for industries operating under heavy regulation, like utilities, financial services and healthcare.

SEE: Navigating data privacy (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

"Through the strategic partnership with IBM and Red Hat, we plan to help power the shift from analog to intelligent business execution, helping many of the world's largest companies with their transactional systems, boosting their business performance," said Miguel Milano, chief revenue officer and co-owner of Celonis.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see