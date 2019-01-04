CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree: TrustBox IoT security router

CES Innovation Awards winners have been announced ahead of CES 2019, with the cybersecurity and personal privacy award going to Scalys' TrustBox, a router and IoT gateway designed to secure IoT devices on home networks.

With the proliferation of IoT devices on home and business networks, the need for endpoint protection has never been greater, yet evidence points to IoT security being a massive hole that many organizations leave unplugged. TrustBox is marketed as a home security device, though it can also be used on business and industrial networks.

What makes TrustBox unique?

Designed with what Scalys calls "military-grade security," TrustBox is a simple system-on-a-chip (SoC) router and IoT gateway that utilizes hardware security alongside software security to protect connected devices.

Scalys worked with Microsoft and semiconductor manufacturer NXP to build TrustBox around the NXP Layerscape LS1012A networking processor, an SoC with hardware security features including secure boot, secure software provisioning, and secure storage. TrustBox also features Microsoft's open source Open Enclave SDK, which can make it flexible for businesses that need to develop trusted execution environments.

In addition, TrustBox is a great portable device for securing edge hardware or devices that are regularly moved to new locations.

Who needs a TrustBox?

If there are smart devices (e.g, sensors, smart speakers, or cameras) in your network, you should consider TrustBox.

IoT security is still a frontier space in the tech world, with connected devices growing faster than the ability to secure them. The IoT security market, valued at only $1.24 billion in 2017, is expected to grow to $9.88 billion by 2025, and the last thing you want to do is wait to protect yourself.

TrustBox is slated to ship March 2019. You can obtain ordering information by contacting Scalys.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

CES 2019's cybersecurity innovation award goes to the Scalys TrustBox, a small router/IoT gateway for securing IoT devices.

TrustBox uses hardware and software security to make it a portable endpoint protection device worth considering for anyone with concerns about the security of their IoT devices.

