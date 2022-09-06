Endless power for our devices is still beyond our grasp. That means you need clever solutions to charge your devices, like the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger.

This elegant charging station makes it easy to charge your phone, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and other wireless charging devices. The folding charger is travel friendly, fitting nicely in your pocket, and breaks out at a moment’s notice without taking up an entire table or desk. You can charge just one device or go all the way up to three simultaneously thanks to the upgraded coil design with a wider charging area.

The charger offers fast charging to get your phone powered up even when you only have a few minutes. That coil tech can increase charging efficiency by 35%. Plus, it’s equipped with foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control and more features to protect your devices while they’re connected to the charger.

You know you’ve been in scenarios when you were running low on power and needed a quick boost before heading to your next meeting or starting your commute. With this clever folding charger, you’ll be prepared for any battery emergency. In an age when we are constantly in need of connectivity, this type of security is truly invaluable.

Give yourself a power boost anywhere you need it. Grab the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger for 26% off $59 at just $43.99 for a limited time. That’s a small price to pay for all kinds of portable power.

Prices and availability are subject to change.