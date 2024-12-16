As part of its “Shipmas” announcements, OpenAI revealed on Dec. 16 that all ChatGPT users can search the web using its generative AI — a feature previously reserved for paid subscribers.

The search feature has been optimized for mobile, and Advanced Voice seamlessly integrates with search, making it even more versatile for on-the-go use. OpenAI noted that the tweaks make the application faster and better, in addition to creating a real-time interactive voice experience.

“I can’t imagine ChatGPT without search now: I use it so often,” Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI, said in a video. “And I’m excited to be bringing it to all of you.”

What is ChatGPT search?

Introduced in October, ChatGPT search connects the generative AI’s answers with timely web content. For example, ChatGPT search can connect to news articles from some of OpenAI’s media partners.

The initial use cases demonstrated by OpenAI were more consumer-focused than business-oriented, showcasing how the search function can suggest travel destinations. For searches like hotel booking information, the AI pulls results from websites first before adding generative content.

By incorporating features built around trip planning and map viewing, OpenAI is positioning itself as a direct competitor to Google search. Meanwhile, Google embraced AI with its automatic Gemini Overviews.

As of December, anyone can visit ChatGPT to use the search function on either mobile or desktop, as long as they log in. ChatGPT search is available “globally on every platform that you use ChatGPT,” Weil said.

Advanced Voice gains some upgrades and connects to search

Users who subscribe to Advanced Voice can use it together with ChatGPT search. Advanced Voice will provide a naturalistic response from a generated voice. Users subscribing to the $20 Plus or $200 Pro plans can use Advanced Voice.

ChatGPT search has received some general upgrades since its introduction, including faster performance and the integration of maps.