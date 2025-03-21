By 2030, 70% of the skills professionals use in most jobs will change, thanks in large part to AI, according to a new study by LinkedIn. AI literacy tops LinkedIn’s list of 15 Skills on the Rise in the U.S.; number 10 is Large Language Model (LLM) Development & Application.

The study also revealed that professionals entering the workforce are on track to hold twice as many jobs over their careers compared to 15 years ago. More than 10% of professionals hired today have job titles that did not even exist in 2000 — and in the U.S., that figure jumps to 20%. One of the hottest emerging roles in 15 countries is Artificial Intelligence Engineer, LinkedIn’s study about skills on the rise found.

Top 15 skills on the rise

From LinkedIn’s new report, here are the top 15 skills that are on the rise.

AI literacy Conflict mitigation Adaptability Process optimization Innovative thinking Public speaking Solution-based selling Customer engagement & support Stakeholder management Large language model (LLM) development & application Budget & resource management Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy Regulatory compliance Growth strategy Risk assessment

For each skill, Linkedin details why it’s on the rise, the most common related job titles, and the most common relevant industries.

SEE: The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning E-Degree Bundle from TechRepublic Academy

Professionals are heeding the call to learn more skills

The study noted some positive news: Professionals are working to keep pace. There has been a 140% increase in the pace at which LinkedIn members add new skills to their profile since 2022, according to the report. This includes a rise in technical skills and soft skills such as communication and leadership.

Organizations are investing in upskilling

The LinkedIn Work Change report from January 2025 found that over the past two years, 51% of businesses that adopted generative AI reported a revenue increase of 10% or more. It comes as no surprise that 88% of C-suite leaders said helping their workers develop AI skills is important over the next year.

Another priority for 38% of global C-suite executives when considering entry-level candidates for their organizations is agility and the ability to move through different roles while upskilling, the report noted.

However, the highly sought-after combination of AI and soft skills “remains elusive for many companies,” the report found.

Communication has consistently been one of the most sought-after skills by employers and was the No. 1 most in-demand skill in 2024, according to the report.