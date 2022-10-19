From edge expansion to green initiatives, get insight on five trends likely to shape the cloud computing industry in the next year.

As cloud computing gains popularity, software service vendors have been snatching up the opportunity to win business by providing new and improved technological solutions. Efforts to manage aspects like security, latency and complexity of these cloud-based infrastructures have resulted in several noteworthy trends occurring within the cloud computing market.

Based on recent activity in the software world, it is safe to say that cloud computing is an industry that will not fizzle out any time soon. According to a recent report presented by ReportLinker, the global cloud computing market size is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2028, with a market growth of 15% CAGR during this forecast period. Factors influencing this rise include the digitalization of workloads following the COVID-19 pandemic and the advanced business services provided by cloud technology.

Read on to learn about some of the top cloud computing trends that we at TechRepublic expect to stick around.

Top 5 trends in cloud computing

Expansion to the edge

As more users make the transition to the cloud, providers are developing more methods for promoting edge computing utilization. By enabling users to process their data at the edge of their network, these companies allow connections from virtually anywhere.

Edge computing can provide better security, efficiency and decreased costs for its users who would be storing their data locally. In addition, it can provide access to areas that usually lack connections and enables continual and autonomous operations to occur even when disconnected. For this reason, many organizations that require connections in extreme environments have chosen to adopt this technology.

SEE: Don’t curb your enthusiasm: Trends and challenges in edge computing (TechRepublic)

Conducting computing at the edge of a network can also minimize network latency and reduce bandwidth demands. These are driving factors for the adoption of edge computing to support increasingly popular uses like virtual reality systems.

Security and regulatory compliance upgrades for cloud computing

Cloud security systems and data loss prevention solutions help organizations secure their infrastructures and adhere to cybersecurity standards — which can become difficult to manage otherwise. Conducting business operations on cloud or hybrid systems can put organizations at more risk of security breaches and cyber threats.

Operational compliance and reporting risks pose significant risks to organizations adopting cloud computing, as they can result in financial penalties, data breaches and damage to the company’s reputation and customer trust. However, adopting cloud security solutions like governance policies and compliance automation can reduce the likelihood of these risks.

Fortunately, many vendors provide solutions for organizations that wish to benefit from the flexibility of cloud computing without putting their security at risk. These systems can offer features for data loss prevention like encryption, authentication, endpoint protection and access management.

Additionally, configuration or compliance vulnerability scans may also be conducted through these solutions to help users stay one step ahead of cybersecurity threats. For now, this trend is ongoing, with many vendors focusing on the goal of providing centralized security management solutions.

More hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures

While some organizations have fully transitioned to cloud computing, others still operate on hybrid infrastructures. Some also appreciate the flexibility of multi-cloud infrastructures that offer access to on-premise technologies, private clouds and public clouds. Unfortunately, while these infrastructure models help facilitate digital transformation, they can also lead to increased complexity and costs for users.

SEE: Research: The complexities of multicloud deployments are often worth the benefits, even in uncertain times (TechRepublic Premium)

A growing trend regarding these infrastructures involves securing the larger potential attack surfaces for organizations utilizing these models. As more complexity leads to more vulnerabilities, vendors are designing solutions to defend these systems from cloud-related security threats.

Cloud application migration and development and diverse cloud data storage are other popular topics surrounding hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. For organizations that desire help with these processes, vendors are already offering services to assist. We can expect to see even more advancements in this space that can help reduce the complexity of these models, so users can utilize a hybrid workspace or enjoy public cloud capabilities while maintaining the greater control of a private cloud.

Normalization of AI and ML intelligence

Yes, you read that right — the normalization of AI, ML and even automation is a trend that will not likely go away anytime soon. These technologies enable features that consumers highly desire, and service suppliers are doing their all to meet these demands.

AI and automation have become commonplace in cloud technologies, and ML is catching up. ML algorithms can take business decision-making to the next level, enabling organizations to assess potential opportunities and forecast risk factors. In addition, data to train ML models supports solutions that are more precisely attuned to the organization’s needs.

Cloud and back-end operations are likely to continue featuring AI for analytical capabilities and solutions that can react appropriately to outside influencers. For example, organizations use serverless cloud technology to automate IT management tasks. Quantum computing is another up-and-coming tech trend that allows for information to be processed at a high rate, leading to faster time to reach insights and perform automated actions.

Increased focus on green computing initiatives

Perhaps companies have realized that consumers appreciate supporting businesses that prioritize environmental protection, or maybe they genuinely care about the well-being of future generations. Either way, green computing initiatives have become a growing trend in the cloud computing scene, and service providers aren’t shying away from mentioning it in their marketing campaigns.

The push toward adopting environmentally friendly practices through cloud-based services mainly aims to support sustainable computing by reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and physical storage. According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets the green technology and sustainability market size is projected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2020 to $36.6 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 26.6% during this forecast period.

While cloud computing is generally thought of as an environmentally beneficial option, companies within the industry have been upping their efforts toward greener initiatives and minimizing their carbon footprint. For example, AWS has been adopting more sustainable cloud technologies, such as more power-efficient hardware designs, airflow technology to decrease energy requirements for cooling systems and renewable energy usage within its data centers.