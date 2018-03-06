Coding school doubles the salary potential for high school grads

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Coding Dojo graduates who started the program with only a high school diploma or GED experienced 117% salary growth from their prior job to their new career post-coding school. — Coding Dojo, 2018

Coding Dojo graduates who get jobs in the tech industry make an average starting salary of $72,286. — Coding Dojo, 2018

While coding schools may not be a direct ticket to a high-paying Silicon Valley tech job, they can lead to major salary bumps for graduates no matter their educational background, according to a Tuesday report from bootcamp Coding Dojo.

The 21% of Coding Dojo graduates who had a high school diploma or GED when starting the program gained the most, the report found: These graduates experienced 117% salary growth from their prior job to their new career post-coding school.

The majority of Coding Dojo graduates—60%—begin the program with a bachelor's degree. These graduates experienced 67% salary growth immediately after graduating the program, according the report. And the 10% of graduates who began with a master's or doctorate degree saw 49% salary bumps upon graduation.

"Learning to code can be transformative, and one of the most concrete measurements of that is the economic mobility that our graduates realize," Coding Dojo COO and CFO Jay Patel wrote in the report. "Coding Dojo has long believed everyone can learn to code with the right resources and motivation, from a high school grad to a doctor. We're proud to say this sample study shows you will find both of those groups rubbing elbows on our campuses—and the impact on their earning potential is substantial."

Coding Dojo graduates who go on to jobs in the tech industry make an average starting salary of $72,286, according to the report. The top employers of Coding Dojo graduates are Microsoft, Expedia, AT&T, Amazon, and Apple.

While the report may seem like an advertisement for Coding Dojo, it does raise some interesting questions about the value of learning to code.

These results lend credence to the ability of coding bootcamps to help graduates break into a new career and earn a better salary. They echo the findings of a 2016 survey from Course Report, which found that 73% of bootcamp graduates were employed in a full-time job that required the skills learned at a bootcamp, with an average salary increase of 64% (or $26,021) over their previous employment.

Employers are also jumping on board with boot camp graduates: 80% of US tech hiring managers and recruiters said they have hired a coding bootcamp graduate for a tech role—and 99.8% said they would do so again, according to an Indeed report. Still, 41% said they would prefer to hire someone with a computer science degree, because they are more qualified, and more likely to be a top performer, Indeed found.

