TL;DR: If you want to make a good living in IT, you need to earn certifications to demonstrate your expertise. Get The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle for just $49.99.

In the IT world, it’s not just what you know — it’s what you can demonstrate that you know. Certifications are crucial if you want to climb the IT ladder, but it can be hard to know where to focus your attention. With The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle, you’ll get a comprehensive set of resources to help you earn some of the most in-demand IT certifications in the world, across a range of disciplines.

This bundle includes five resources from Exams Digest (4.1 out of 5 stars instructor rating), an online hub for training in CompTIA, Amazon, Cisco and more topics. The flagship solution in the bundle is CramWise’s Exam Simulator bundle, giving you access to more than 25 exam simulators that are designed to help you pass popular certification exams through performance-based questions, labs and practice tests.

You’ll also get access to Exams Digest resources for LinuxPath, DojoLab, CodeDirect, and ExamsDigest; the final item in that list is the core offering from Exams Digest and includes performance-based questions and IT labs that follow official CompTIA, Cisco and AWS certification exam objectives.

LinuxPath will help you immerse yourself in Linux to master the best techniques and tools for increasing security, building and managing Linux infrastructure, and more effectively managing processes and applications. DojoLab covers some of CompTIA’s most popular certification exams, giving you more than 80 PBQs for A+, Network+, Security+ and Linux+ certification paths. Finally, CodeDirect gives you a hands-on deep dive into Python, the world’s most popular programming language.

Take your IT career to the next level. Right now, you can get The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle for just $49.99, compared to the full price value of more than $2,700.

Prices and availability are subject to change.