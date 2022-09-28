In business, the name of the game is always productivity. But, sometimes we overlook just how essential functioning technology is to our productivity. It’s easy to take things for granted.

When things go wrong, businesses rely on qualified IT experts to make them right again, especially when the network suddenly stops working. Networks are essential, which is why network engineers average more than $90,000 in salary in the United States. Whether you’re looking for a new career, you want to rise in your current position, or you’re interested in starting a side hustle, learning networking skills is a smart move. The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle is a great jumping-off point.

This eight-course bundle provides 75 hours of training from some of the web’s top-rated instructors, including Mohamed Atef, Ozgun Arslan and Shaun Hummel. The courses take aim at some of today’s most in-demand networking certifications from CompTIA and Cisco.

CompTIA is one of the world’s largest vendor-neutral certifying bodies. The bundle will prepare you to pass two CompTIA cybersecurity exams, giving you the skills to discuss threat management, manage vulnerabilities, respond to incidents and implement security architectures.

The rest of the bundle is focused on Cisco, primarily targeting the Cisco 200-301 certification exam. You’ll learn networking basics about switching and routing as well as understand network automation and programmability. Plus, you’ll be able to access downloadable labs with step-by-step instructions for practice in a virtual lab as well as a CCNA study guide, and you’ll gain real-world hands-on experience to prepare you for the CCNA 200-301 certification exam.

Prepare yourself for a lucrative career in enterprise networking. For a limited time, you can get The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle for a fraction of the list price at just $29.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.