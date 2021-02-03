COVID-19 travel safety: Tripit app offers travel "guidance" amid a modern plague

From infection hotspots to quarantine requirements, these app features could help travelers avoid the myriad potential pitfalls associated with pandemic tourism.

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the global travel industry. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, US airline passengers decreased 96% in April 2020 compared with April 2019. In recent months, daily airline passengers have been on the rise as people take to the skies amid a modern plague. To mitigate the risk of contagion, the app Tripit has unveiled a number of new travel-friendly capabilities with COVID-19 in mind.

"There's no question that travel right now can be stressful. That's why TripIt has focused on product enhancements over the past few months that help travelers feel as prepared and informed as possible—so that their trips can be just a little bit easier," said Jen Moyse, senior director of product at Tripit, via email.

"Adding COVID-19 travel guidance into TripIt gives travelers all the information they need in one place, so they don't have to spend time hunting around for links or worrying if the information is current," Moyse continued.

On Tuesday, Trip announced the new COVID-19 guidance feature. The Tripit app provides COVID-19 travel information related to destinations around the globe. These metrics include infection rate in the area, rules related to testing and quarantine expectations for arriving travelers, according to the company's blog, and this information is provided by Tripit partner Riskline.

"We decided to partner with Riskline so our users can be confident the information is trustworthy, up-to-date, and available for just about any destination," Moyse said.

Virus mitigation strategies can vary from county to country. The app will detail information about mask requirements, curfews in place as well as retail and dining restrictions for over 200 countries and territories, according to Tripit.

For some counties, Tripit app users will have more granular pandemic-related travel insights at their disposal. For example, in the US and Australia, app users can view insights at the state level, whereas Canada travel guidance is offered at the province level, according to the blog.

Additional safety features

Tripit also offers other safety-focused capabilities for travelers. For example, as its name would suggest, the Neighborhood Safety Scores feature grades the safety of a given area using a 100 point system based on a number of metrics including "women's safety, access to health and medical services, and political freedoms," according to a 2018 Tripit blog post. This also includes "a Health and Medical score that factors in COVID-19 data," according to a 2020 Tripit post.

