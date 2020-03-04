COVID-19: What business pros need to know

The coronavirus is spurring questions and concerns in the tech industry. Get tips about remote work, interviewing and hiring, travel, and cybersecurity, as well as the latest news.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a strain of coronavirus that was discovered after an outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Since its discovery, the coronavirus has spread to multiple countries, causing some businesses and schools to close, disrupting supply chains, and forcing some employees to work remotely from their homes.

These TechRepublic assets include news about which tech conferences have been canceled, related cybersecurity attacks, remote work tips, tracking and predicting how the coronavirus will spread, and the impacts on the tech industry and its companies and employees. This article will be updated as new content is published.

Coronavirus: Tracking and predicting how it will spread

3D map shows how the coronavirus is spreading worldwide

A UN aviation agency uses GIS software to track transmission lines while 20 US airports set up screening centers.

Combating the coronavirus with Twitter, data mining, and machine learning

Social media can send up an early warning sign of illness, and data analysis can predict how it will spread.

Coronavirus: The impact on tech conferences

The latest cancellations: How the coronavirus is disrupting tech conferences worldwide

Adobe Summit 2020 is the latest to cancel as tech trade shows around the globe are impacted by the coronavirus. GDD and F5 Agility are history, and Twitter and Facebook pull out of SXSW.

RSA: What it's like to attend a tech conference during the coronavirus epidemic

San Francisco is the site of the RSA 2020 conference, which took place despite cancellations from IBM, Verizon and AT&T.

Google I/O 2020 latest casualty of coronavirus outbreak as tech conference cancelled

More than two months in advance, Google ditches its biggest event of the year, I/O 2020, because of the growing coronavirus threat.

GSMA cancels MWC 2020 due to coronavirus health concerns

An exodus of exhibitors from Mobile World Congress has resulted in GSMA officially cancelling this year's event in Barcelona.

Coronavirus fears spur dozens of companies to bail on MWC Barcelona

Amazon, Sony, Intel, LG Electronics and Nvidia withdraw from Mobile World Congress, but as for now, event organizer GSMA still plans to host the event Feb. 24-27.

Coronavirus: The impact on the tech industry, companies, and employees

How COVID-19 is impacting job seekers and hiring managers

As the coronavirus keeps spreading, businesses are taking safety precautions with current and prospective employees.

Twitter is latest tech company to ban employee travel due to coronavirus

Twitter announced yesterday all nonessential employee travel is banned until further notice due to the coronavirus threat. This includes CEO Jack Dorsey's SXSW appearance. Twitter has also asked all employees to work from home.

Amazon halts all employee travel, Nike closes Oregon campus

Amazon bans nonessential employee travel in the US and internationally, Google expands travel restrictions, Nike temporarily closes Oregon campus, Ernst & Young restricts employee travel.

Twitter asks employees to work from home due to coronavirus threat

Twitter is now "strongly encouraging" all employees to work remotely in addition to the ban on nonessential travel worldwide.

Coronavirus is negatively impacting international call quality

When entire regions are quarantined, home-bound people are overloading local switches, reducing international call quality and interrupting connectivity.

Coronavirus: How companies can handle employee travel in wake of deadly virus

CDC defines exposure risk for airplane travelers, and firms encourage working from home for people who have been traveling in China.

Coronavirus impact on tech supply chains minimal for now

Even though the outbreak has shuttered suppliers across much of China, including Apple's, it has yet to impact customers directly.

How the coronavirus is taking a toll on tech markets across the globe

With so many tech manufacturing hubs based in China, the coronavirus tests the resiliency of international tech markets, according to the analytics company GlobalData.

3 tips to be a better leader during the COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus is causing uncertainty for people around the world. During a crisis, employees need effective leadership more than ever.

Coronavirus: Remote work tips for employees and managers

IT pro's road map to working remotely (free PDF)

With the spread of the coronavirus, many professionals are working from home. Whether you are an employee working remotely or an executive managing a team of remote employees, this free PDF download provides what you need to know about working remotely and how to best manage remote workers.

Working from home during coronavirus outbreak: Not all employers allow it

As panic over COVID-19 heightens, only 29% of US workers have the ability to work remotely, according to Labor data.

How to manage employees working from home during the coronavirus scare

Coordinating with remote workers can be challenging, especially if you're not accustomed to it. Here are some best practices.

How to manage remote project teams during the COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus is having a devastating impact around the world, and it is affecting how teams work and communicate. Here are three ways your project management office can help teams stay in sync.

The biggest mistake managers make with remote workers

More employees are working remotely because of the coronavirus. Get tips on managing telecommuters so productivity doesn't decline.

Top 5 video conferencing services to use with remote employees

GoToMeeting, Zoom, and BlueJeans are video conferencing platforms your company can use to increase productivity, cut travel costs, and protect staff from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: The impact on cybersecurity

Coronavirus: Hackers are exploiting the COVID-19 outbreak to steal your information

Karen Roby interviewed an expert about a different threat than COVID-19 brings.

Coronavirus domain names are the latest hacker trick

One site registered in Russia offers a coronavirus cure for $300.

Cybercriminals flooding the web with coronavirus-themed spam and malware

Hackers have expanded their exploitation of the outbreak fears with hundreds of scams and operations.

How banks can protect their customers from coronavirus-themed phishing emails

The coronavirus, which has already led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people, is a topic that scammers are corrupting for their own purposes.

Global shipping industry attacked by coronavirus-themed malware

Hackers are using malicious emails about the coronavirus to trick people with a malware called AZORult.

Hackers using coronavirus scare to spread Emotet malware in Japan

Cybercriminals are using global fears about the virus to spread the Emotet trojan.

Coronavirus: IT policies and tools from TechRepublic Premium

Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs

Due to the coronavirus, your company might need to create, revise, or implement policies for remote work, travel, business continuity, and disaster recovery. Download these helpful resources.

