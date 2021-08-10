COVID vaccine card apps to digitize and store your health records

Many businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for entry and some states are offering COVID vaccine card apps to store and display health credentials during the pandemic.

In the U.S., more than 166 million people, or about half of the population, are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker. In recent months, inoculation rates have plateaued as cases surge due to the more contagious delta variant. Amid a potential "fourth wave" and shifting public health guidelines, many businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to gain entry.

At the same time, some states and countries are offering COVID vaccination card apps to help people store and display inoculation information. Below, we've highlighted a series of COVID vaccine card apps to help people digitize their health credentials without the need to lug around their physical copies.

COVID vaccine card apps

Clear

The Clear app is easy to use and set up only takes a few minutes. First, you'll need to sign up with an email address and phone number. Next, you can scan your vaccine card and add a picture to display with these health credentials. The app also has other features to assist with travel and venue access such as scheduling options to help travelers make their next flight on time.

Notes

Apple Notes can also be used as a vaccine card app of sorts. Situationally, iPhone users can take a new photo of their vaccine card or use an existing photo from their image library to get the process started. Once the photo of the vaccine card has been cropped and the lighting adjusted for visibility, the image can be stored and accessed in Notes as needed and shared via text, Airdrop, email and more.

Docket

People located in Utah or New Jersey can use the Docket vaccine card app to store their health credentials. To start, you'll first need to sign up using an email address and then provide some additional age and sex information. After providing consent, people have the option to search records across the New Jersey or Utah Department of Health. Within the app, you can store your health records as well as your children's.

Excelsior Pass

Similar to the Docket app, the Excelsior Pass is a COVID vaccine card app specifically designed for residents of New York. The website says the pass is also "available for negative tests," such as PCR and antigen tests and "does not include COVID-19 vaccination dates and dosage information." There is also an Excelsior Pass Plus and this option allows people to print their pass; a valuable option if someone loses their original vaccine card.

Passport Health

Once a user profile has been created, the Passport Health vaccine card app has a "manage my documents" feature. This allows people to upload PDFs to input information related to the date their shot was administered and when their next dose is scheduled. The app also has options related to Yellow Fever Stamps and this could be a helpful feature depending on when and where a person frequently travels.

CommonPass

The CommonPass app allows travelers to display either their recent test results or their immunization records. People also have the option to scan a QR code or store specific digital health credentials using their photos or files.

