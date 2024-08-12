|
Creatio’s fast facts
Starting price: $15 per user per month.
Key features:
Creatio is a no-code CRM platform with a variety of end-to-end sales management tools that provide businesses with a complete view of contacts and accounts. Automations, coordinated sales task management, and forecasting can all be customized without needing any specialized technical knowledge.
Creatio’s pricing structure is unique, offering premium platform subscriptions on top of sales, marketing, and service products.
Creatio pricing
- Sales: $15 per user per month for an end-to-end sales management tool.
- Marketing: $15 per user per month for a multi-channel marketing platform.
- Service: $15 per user per month for a full-cycle service management tool.
- Growth Platform: $25 per user per month. This platform plan includes a no-code user interface designer, five users to start, 1 GB of storage per user, and more.
- Enterprise Platform: $55 per user per month. This platform plan includes all Growth features plus unlimited workflow runs, custom branding, and more.
- Unlimited Platform: $85 per user per month. This Unlimited plan includes all Enterprise features plus unlimited database storage and attachment space, custom domain name, and more.
Creatio key features
Customer 360 view
Customer 360 offers Creatio users a complete view of each individual contact and account. This includes contact information, summaries of all past interactions, sales histories, notes, and more. This view of customers pulls customer data from omnichannel sources to monitor engagement scores and ongoing communications.
Opportunity tracker
Creatio users can utilize the opportunity tracker for full-cycle lead management. This typically includes lead capturing, distribution, processing, and deal closing. Creatio takes it further by offering more advanced tools such as automations and custom pipeline building. This way, users can see exactly where a deal is in their sales process and understand what actions or tasks need to be completed.
Sales forecasting
Creatio lets users customize reporting dashboards, including an option for sales forecasting. This provides businesses with robust sales forecasting and performance management tools. Collaborative and flexible forecasts can help users with performance planning, predictions, inspections, and more.
Order management
Creatio offers a series of order and contract management tools, including omnichannel order tracking. This way, administrators or users in charge of product distribution can visualize everything on one dashboard. Specific features include detailed product catalogs, quote generation, document collaboration, omnichannel order processing, and history tracking.
Creatio pros
- 14-day free trial.
- Offers robust automation and customization.
- 400+ integrations plus API connections.
Creatio cons
- Limited mobile app.
- Users report a platform learning curve.
- Users report delayed or stalled data uploads.
Creatio alternatives
|Software
|Creatio
|HubSpot
|Pipedrive
|Zoho CRM
|Integrations
|400+
|1,500+
|350+
|900+
|Reporting and analytics
|Medium
|Advanced
|Advanced
|Advanced
|AI-powered tools
|No
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|Free-for-life version
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Free trial
|14 days
|None
|14 days
|15 days
|Starting price
|$15 per user per month
|Free
|$14 per user per month
|Free
HubSpot
HubSpot is popular free CRM software with a good mix of core and advanced features. Similar to Creatio, HubSpot offers a solution for marketing, sales, and support teams. It also offers HubSpot AI features to summarize content, create a brand voice, or build out client-facing support chatbots.
Check out our HubSpot review for more details.
Pipedrive
Pipedrive is an intuitive CRM best for building and managing sales pipelines. It offers affordable premium plans, making it a great CRM for small businesses. Creatio offers unique solutions that can be adapted to many industries, including banking, insurance, and retail. Pipedrive also offers industry specializations for niche markets like B2B, B2C, event management, logistics, marketing, and nonprofit.
Read our Pipedrive review for more insights.
Zoho CRM
Zoho CRM is highly collaborative marketing CRM software that also offers a limited free version. Though Zoho CRM’s marketing capabilities are more advanced than what Creatio can offer, Creatio’s order management tools are better equipped to help businesses that need help managing backend processes such as order fulfillment.
For more information, head over to our Zoho CRM review.
Review methodology
To review Creatio as a CRM software provider, I considered the core offerings, CRM pricing, ease of use, and reviews. I scored Creatiol against my in-house rubric of criteria and subcriteria that reflect what an average buyer might deem important when choosing CRM software.
Here’s the criteria I considered when reviewing Creatio:
- Cost: Cost transparency, payment options, and price compared to industry standards.
- Core features: Standard capabilities of an average CRM provider, such as pipeline management or lead scoring.
- Advance tech offerings: Unique or industry-specific functionality that a provider might offer in addition to the core features.
- Ease of use: Easily navigated or implemented by users of different technical skill levels.
- User reviews: Average user feedback for the provider, either praising or criticizing features, platform UI, or support.