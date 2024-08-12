Creatio’s fast facts

Starting price: $15 per user per month.



Key features:

Lead capturing and distribution.

Sales performance planning.

Product catalogs.

Omnichannel order processing.

Industry specialization.

Creatio is a no-code CRM platform with a variety of end-to-end sales management tools that provide businesses with a complete view of contacts and accounts. Automations, coordinated sales task management, and forecasting can all be customized without needing any specialized technical knowledge.

Creatio’s pricing structure is unique, offering premium platform subscriptions on top of sales, marketing, and service products.

Creatio pricing

Sales : $15 per user per month for an end-to-end sales management tool.

: $15 per user per month for an end-to-end sales management tool. Marketing : $15 per user per month for a multi-channel marketing platform.

: $15 per user per month for a multi-channel marketing platform. Service : $15 per user per month for a full-cycle service management tool.

: $15 per user per month for a full-cycle service management tool. Growth Platform : $25 per user per month. This platform plan includes a no-code user interface designer, five users to start, 1 GB of storage per user, and more.

: $25 per user per month. This platform plan includes a no-code user interface designer, five users to start, 1 GB of storage per user, and more. Enterprise Platform : $55 per user per month. This platform plan includes all Growth features plus unlimited workflow runs, custom branding, and more.

: $55 per user per month. This platform plan includes all Growth features plus unlimited workflow runs, custom branding, and more. Unlimited Platform: $85 per user per month. This Unlimited plan includes all Enterprise features plus unlimited database storage and attachment space, custom domain name, and more.

Creatio key features

Customer 360 view

Customer 360 offers Creatio users a complete view of each individual contact and account. This includes contact information, summaries of all past interactions, sales histories, notes, and more. This view of customers pulls customer data from omnichannel sources to monitor engagement scores and ongoing communications.

Opportunity tracker

Creatio users can utilize the opportunity tracker for full-cycle lead management. This typically includes lead capturing, distribution, processing, and deal closing. Creatio takes it further by offering more advanced tools such as automations and custom pipeline building. This way, users can see exactly where a deal is in their sales process and understand what actions or tasks need to be completed.

Sales forecasting

Creatio lets users customize reporting dashboards, including an option for sales forecasting. This provides businesses with robust sales forecasting and performance management tools. Collaborative and flexible forecasts can help users with performance planning, predictions, inspections, and more.

Order management

Creatio offers a series of order and contract management tools, including omnichannel order tracking. This way, administrators or users in charge of product distribution can visualize everything on one dashboard. Specific features include detailed product catalogs, quote generation, document collaboration, omnichannel order processing, and history tracking.

Creatio pros

14-day free trial.

Offers robust automation and customization.

400+ integrations plus API connections.

Creatio cons

Limited mobile app.

Users report a platform learning curve.

Users report delayed or stalled data uploads.

Creatio alternatives

Software Creatio HubSpot Pipedrive Zoho CRM Integrations 400+ 1,500+ 350+ 900+ Reporting and analytics Medium Advanced Advanced Advanced AI-powered tools No Yes Limited Yes Free-for-life version No Yes No Yes Free trial 14 days None 14 days 15 days Starting price $15 per user per month Free $14 per user per month Free

HubSpot

HubSpot is popular free CRM software with a good mix of core and advanced features. Similar to Creatio, HubSpot offers a solution for marketing, sales, and support teams. It also offers HubSpot AI features to summarize content, create a brand voice, or build out client-facing support chatbots.

Check out our HubSpot review for more details.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is an intuitive CRM best for building and managing sales pipelines. It offers affordable premium plans, making it a great CRM for small businesses. Creatio offers unique solutions that can be adapted to many industries, including banking, insurance, and retail. Pipedrive also offers industry specializations for niche markets like B2B, B2C, event management, logistics, marketing, and nonprofit.

Read our Pipedrive review for more insights.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is highly collaborative marketing CRM software that also offers a limited free version. Though Zoho CRM’s marketing capabilities are more advanced than what Creatio can offer, Creatio’s order management tools are better equipped to help businesses that need help managing backend processes such as order fulfillment.

For more information, head over to our Zoho CRM review.

Review methodology

To review Creatio as a CRM software provider, I considered the core offerings, CRM pricing, ease of use, and reviews. I scored Creatiol against my in-house rubric of criteria and subcriteria that reflect what an average buyer might deem important when choosing CRM software.

Here’s the criteria I considered when reviewing Creatio: