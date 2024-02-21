Pipedrive’s fast facts Pricing: Starts at $14.90 per user per month, billed annually. Key features: Visual pipeline management.

Website chatbots.

Lead qualification and scoring.

Communication tracking.

Hundreds of integrations.

Simple onboarding.

Pipedrive’s CRM is a sales software offering custom pipeline management, activity and contact tracking, reporting analytics and more. Pipedrive’s automations allow organizations to streamline workflows and reduce redundant sales tasks, allowing reps to focus on nurturing relationships and closing deals.

Pipedrive is a scalable solution for startups, small and midsize businesses, and enterprises in need of a CRM. It has niche offerings for industries like automotive sales, banking and B2B. But though Pipedrive’s many pricing tiers are affordable compared to industry standards, it doesn’t offer a free-for-life platform, which might make it a deal breaker for some.

Pricing

Free trial: Get full access to Pipedrive for 14 days, with no credit card down.

Get full access to Pipedrive for 14 days, with no credit card down. Essential: $14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user when billed monthly.

$14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user when billed monthly. Advanced: $27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user when billed monthly.

$27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user when billed monthly. Professional: $49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user when billed monthly.

$49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user when billed monthly. Power: $64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user when billed monthly.

$64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user when billed monthly. Enterprise: $99.00 per user per month, billed annually, or $119 per user when billed monthly.

Key features of Pipedrive

Visual pipelines

Clearly view the buyer’s journey through a sales process with Pipedrive’s pipeline management tool (Figure A). With clear visibility over where each customer is at any given moment, it reduces the chance of bottleneck processes and missed sales opportunities. This simplified feature allows for complete control over tasks and sales activities in even the most complex sales processes.

Web chat

Engage with website visitors with a combination of a chatbot and live chat tools to maximize lead generation and customer support. Design a chatbot with preset questions and answers to engage with visitors 24/7 (Figure B). Then, when sales reps are available, grant them permissions to start engaging with clients even from conversations started by chatbots.

Lead scoring

Lead qualification and scoring help sales reps identify the leads most likely to convert into deals. Pipedrive’s lead scoring software can qualify and categorize incoming leads based on preset criteria and key attributes (Figure C). With the addition of Pipedrive’s custom pipelines and fields, the feature can help route these high-intent leads to the right sales rep.

Communication tracking

Pipedrive’s communication tracking tool allows users to view all client engagement from one dashboard (Figure D). Filter through emails, responses, meetings and even schedule future communication. Build trust with top prospects, but monitoring their intent and strategizing the best time to initiate contact.

Pipedrive pros and cons

Pros Cons 14-day free trial.

Multiple paid tiers to choose from.

24/7 customer support. No free version.

User reports of limited reporting.

Sales feature add-ons can be pricey.

Alternatives to Pipedrive

Choosing the right CRM for your organization doesn’t have to be tricky, but there are some key points to think about before purchasing and implementing any CRM. The top general CRMs share a lot of core features with Pipedrive, like Hubspot, Insightly and Freshsales. But your company size, overall sales goals and industry needs are all points of consideration.

If you’re wanting a longer demo or trial period with a CRM before committing to an annual plan, or want a free-for-life option, there are other options to look into first.

Software Pipedrive HubSpot Insightly Freshsales Pipeline management Yes Yes Yes Yes Native app integrations Yes Yes Yes Limited AI-powered tools Yes Yes Limited Yes Lead scoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Free trial 14-days No 14-days 21-days Starting price* $14.90 per user, per month Free for up to 2,500 users Free for up to 2 users Free for up to 3 users

*Starting price with an annual commitment.

HubSpot

HubSpot is another robust sales CRM that has similar AI tools and workflow and contact management to Pipedrive. HubSpot does offer a lot of these core offerings in their free CRM tier, which can support up to 2,500 users. It also offers the most integration capabilities with both native and third party applications compared to any of the alternatives.

Insightly

Build and convert sales pipelines with Insightly’s sales CRM. Manage opportunities and automate workflows so reps can focus on high value tasks and not redundant chores like email reminders. Their top performance dashboards, advanced permissions and project management features all help users scale their services and improve customer experience.

Freshsales

Freshsales offers a variety of collaboration tools to help teams and entire departments communicate and track the activity of clients and deals. Its task management tools and multiple dashboard views allow access to the same information, just organized in department-specific ways. Freshsales’ unique AI tool, Freddy AI, has lead generation capabilities that can even draft emails on your behalf.

Review methodology

To review Pipedrive, we used our inhouse scoring tool, which consists of criteria we deem most valuable when assessing a CRM software. We then compared Pipedrive against the industry standard for each criteria in that rubric. We also referenced Pipedrive’s own online resources as well as real user feedback and scores.

The weighted criteria we used to score Pipedrive is: