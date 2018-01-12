Search

Innovation

CryptoKitties: The blockchain can be gamified too

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson and Brandon Vigliarolo talk about a new online collecting game that uses the Etherium blockchain to produce randomized, breedable digital cats.

By | January 12, 2018, 7:33 AM PST

TechRepublic writers Dan Patterson and Brandon Vigliarolo are both interested in a new application of the blockchain: gaming.

More about Innovation

Powered by Etherium, CryptoKitties is a new application of blockchain technology that gives users actual ownership over collectable digital cats with unique, non-duplicatable characteristics based on blockchain data.

SEE: Quick glossary: Blockchain (Tech Pro Research)

As Dan Patterson points out, the most important thing for businesses to take away from CryptoKitties is the personal ownership element of the assets each player has. It might be digital cats now, but the blockchain technology used in CryptoKitties is a way to give internet users identity-based control over digital assets, instead of account-based control, which can be taken away by the company that controls the account.

CryptoKitties is just one more way that Etherium is proving itself as a cryptocurrency that has more applications than just money: It's showing that decentralized ownership and control of code and assets may be the future of computing technology.

Also see:

Top 5: Business uses for blockchain (TechRepublic)

Related Topics:

Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware

About Brandon Vigliarolo

Brandon writes about apps and software for TechRepublic. He's an award-winning feature writer who previously worked as an IT professional and served as an MP in the US Army.

Editor's Picks

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox