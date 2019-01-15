Cyberattacks now cost businesses an average of $1.1M

The average estimated cost of a cyberattack on an enterprise was $1.1 million in 2018—up 52% from the year before, according to a Tuesday report from Radware. For companies with a formal cost calculation process, that estimate rises to $1.7 million, the report found, with the top impacts being operational/productivity loss (54%), negative customer experiences (43%), and brand reputation loss (37%).

The report surveyed 790 IT executives worldwide across industries. These IT leaders perceive the goals of the attacks to be service disruption (45%), data theft (35%), unknown reasons (11%), or espionage (3%).

SEE: Security awareness and training policy (Tech Pro Research)

Some 21% of businesses experience daily cyberattacks, up from 13% last year, the report found. Another 13% said they were attacked weekly, 13% said monthly, and 27% said once or twice a year. Only 7% of organizations said they have never been attacked, according to the report.

The most common types of attacks on enterprises are malware and bots (76%), socially engineered threats like phishing (65%), DDoS attacks (53%), web application attacks (42%), ransomware (38%), and cryptominers (20%).

Hackers are also increasing their usage of emerging attack vectors to bring down networks and data centers, the report found: IT leaders reporting HTTPS Floods rose from 28% in 2017 to 34% in 2018, while reports of DNS grew from 33% to 38%. Burst attacks rose from 42% to 49%, and reports of bot attacks grew from 69% to 76%.

"While threat actors only have to be successful once, organizations must be successful in their attack mitigation 100% of the time," Anna Convery-Pelletier, chief marketing officer for Radware, said in a press release. "A cyberattack resulting in service disruption or a breach can have devastating business impacts. In either case, you are left with an erosion of trust between a brand and its constituency."

To combat security threats in 2019, CXOs can follow these tips, and focus on training employees.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The average estimated cost of a cyberattack on an enterprise was $1.1 million in 2018, up 52% from the year before. — Radware, 2019

Top goals of cyberattacks are perceived to be service disruption (45%), data theft (35%), unknown reasons (11%), and espionage (3%). — Radware, 2019

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see