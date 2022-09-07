This free four-week course can teach you how to build databases

Learn how to build databases from scratch with Shaw Academy's Database Development Fundamentals Course, now available for free.

We use databases for everything these days. From navigating through Netflix favorites to analyzing customer data, we always use databases to understand the world around us. Even Microsoft Excel is a database with a ton of customization and opportunities. It’s no surprise, then, that database engineers make nearly six figures nationwide. These engineers are crucial for building solutions that drive business decisions, make lives easier, and much more.

Want to learn database development? It’s a great time to do so because this Database Development Fundamentals 4-Week Course is free for a limited time.

This eight-hour course is taught by Shaw Academy, a leader in online learning that aims to make technical skills more accessible to the masses. In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll gain an understanding of data and databases, exploring different types of databases and how they’re used. You’ll be able to differentiate between structured and unstructured data and begin to work with tools like SQL to query data using basic syntax.

Through real-life examples and explanations, you’ll get familiar with data manipulation language statements and start to work with platforms from Microsoft, Oracle and other database leaders. There’s even a deep dive on setting up a Microsoft SQL Server Database environment, so you can gain practical experience building a database from scratch.

This kind of education could cost you hundreds of dollars, but you can get Shaw Academy’s Database Development Fundamentals 4-Week Course free for a limited time.

If you decide to take your training even further, you can also purchase Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases. This comprehensive course will help you expand your database development skills to build interactive, data-driven websites. It’s on sale for 90% off $200 at just $19.99.

