Traveling this summer but still need to work? This Grade A refurbished iPad mini 2 has your back. Get it for more than 40% off before July 14.

Image: StackCommerce

Summer is here, and you’re likely going to be working on the move more than you usually do. Even if you’re a remote worker, summer is a common time for traveling. If you can’t get away completely, you need a quality solution for working on-the-go.

Apple’s iPad has long been the leading tablet on the marketplace for good reason, and during our version of Prime Day, you can get yourself a Grade A refurbished iPad for a fraction of the typical cost. There are no coupons needed — just make sure to order by 11:59 p.m. on July 14.

What does Grade A refurbished mean? It means this 2013 iPad mini 2 had been previously owned but was returned to the factory, fixed up to work like new and will arrive in near-mint condition. So, it’s basically completely new to you.

With an Apple A7 Fusion processor, this 7.9″ tablet offers a powerful, versatile computing experience, whether you’re churning through spreadsheets, editing videos or even taking a break with a game. It has an impressive 10-hour battery life to support you through long travel legs and has access to all of your favorite iOS apps.

The sleek, lightweight build makes it an ideal tablet for portable use. With Bluetooth 4.0 built-in, you can wirelessly attach peripherals like headphones, while Wi-Fi capability lets you get online wherever there’s a network. When you get to your destination, you can take photos with the 8MP camera and store them right on the device thanks to 16GB of onboard storage.

Invest in a travel work solution during Deal Days. Now through July 14, you can get this Grade A refurbished Apple iPad mini 2 for 42% off $139 at just $79.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.