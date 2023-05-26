Your email has been sent

Every business has very important documents, like tax records and customer files. What would happen if those files were lost due to a hard drive failure? The idea alone is enough to keep you awake at night.

Degoo is a cloud storage service that can provide some peace of mind, without the hefty price tag.

In a Memorial Day deal, you can currently jump on the Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for only $89.97 via the TechRepublic Academy. That’s almost $1,000 off the full price.

The statistics around data loss are pretty scary. Research shows that 94% of companies that experience severe data loss never recover, with 43% never even reopening. In other words, looking after data should be the top priority for any business.

The best way to protect your files is by creating multiple backups. If you use the big tech brands, cloud storage can be expensive. But not with Degoo.

This well-reviewed platform offers more storage than the basic plans of Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined. Just as importantly, the cost involved is much smaller.

Your 10TB of storage space is protected by AES 256-bit encryption, and you can share files securely with clients and coworkers. For media files, Degoo uses AI technology to curate collections, and the mobile app uses automatic file detection to get the latest version of every file.

On the Premium lifetime plan, you can also upload files from any number of devices. In their review, TechRadar gave Degoo a 4-star rating, describing the service as, “Snappy, simple backup.”

Order by 5/31 to get your lifetime 10TB plan for just $89.97, saving over 90% on the full price this Memorial Day!

