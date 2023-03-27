Your email has been sent

Learn how to deploy ChatGPT in your business with this $20 training

Over these past couple of months, ChatGPT has been all over the news. But this AI tool isn’t just a passing craze. Many businesses are already leveraging the technology to get ahead of the competition.

The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle helps you follow suit, with four courses that showcase the hidden power of this AI platform.

The training is worth a total of $800, but you can grab all four courses today for only $19.97 in a special price drop at TechRepublic Academy.

Although ChatGPT has only just exploded onto the scene, the technology has had a massive impact. Research by Deloitte reveals that over half of businesses are already planning to integrate AI and automation into their workflows this year.

If you want to get ahead of the game, learning how to create your own AI tools and work with ChatGPT could be really valuable.

This bundle provides the ideal introduction, with four beginner-friendly courses that solve real-world problems. Through concise video tutorials, you learn about the capabilities of ChatGPT and how to write prompts for specific outputs.

For instance, the training shows you how to produce SEO blog posts in a matter of minutes and get ChatGPT to write you some custom code.

This bundle also explains how you can create your own AI bot using either Tkinter, or a combination of Python and Django.

Your instructor is John Elder, a pioneer of development who started his career back in 1997. Today, he uses his experience to help students. On Udemy, he has an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Order before 4/3 to get lifetime on-demand access to all the training for just $19.97, saving an extra 33% on the previous deal price!

