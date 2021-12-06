Developer career: Start training to be a Java programmer

Learning to code doesn't have to be difficult; you just need the right instruction. Now you can get it without having to go back to school or spending a small fortune.

Image: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

If you'd like to switch to a well-paid tech career in 2022, you're in luck. Even if you're an absolute novice, you can learn everything you need to know to get started as a Java programmer and continue moving up the career ladder as quickly as you want from the Complete Java Programming Bootcamp bundle. And it's now available for just $29.

If you are a complete beginner, you have a choice of three classes to start with. "Java Programming from Zero to Hero: Java Completed" is a quick overview that offers 48 lessons in under four hours. If you'd like to take things a little more slowly, "Java Programming—the Master Course" is a step-by-step guide with 88 classes across nine hours. Or you can go for the comprehensive "The Ultimate Java 8 Tutorial—From Beginner to Professional" with 172 lessons in 20 hours.

Once you have a basic foundation, "Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming & Design" is a good follow-up for any of the starter classes above. And "Byte Size Chunks: Java Reflection, Annotations, and Lambdas," will help you master these three powerful features that can make you a more effective and efficient programmer than you ever believed possible.

"Byte Size Chunks: Java Model-View-Controller (MVC)" teaches you how to separate the code of the various aspects of an app so you can focus on just one part at a time. This simplifies everything from building apps to testing them, making group development and creating more complex apps easier. You'll learn how to write programs that can concurrently execute multiple tasks in "Byte Size Chunks: Java Multithreading."

Then finish up with the 0 to 1 series. It includes design patterns, JavaFX, Swing, Data Structures and Algorithms. Like so many other tech skills, programming is highly suitable for remote work. But if you plan to travel, be sure to take the right tech gear.

These courses are hosted by StackSkills, a premier eLearning platform providing top-notch classes on everything from business to coding to fitness and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to go from Java novice to master: get the Complete Java Programming Bootcamp while it's available for only $29 (normally $740).

Prices subject to change.

