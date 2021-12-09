Dreampass from Salesforce makes vaccine verification easy for in-person events

Trust, vaccinations and education are key to combating COVID-19, according to Salesforce's chief medical officer.

Salesforce's new event management service prioritizes science and vaccination. Additional Dreampass features, coming in January, make it easy to communicate COVID-19 protocols and check the health status of each attendee via a QR code.

Dreampass is a service for managing in-person events during a pandemic. It includes registration, COVID-19 vaccine status verification and testing vendor integration to help issue testing kits. Users also can manage communications through the platform for informing attendees about event procedures and policies. The platform also can generate a secure, multifactor credential for the event.

Meredith Flynn-Ripley, SVP of CRM product management, Salesforce, said the product can help organizations host safe, in-person events.

"With Salesforce's new health and safety innovations, organizations can create more secure, safe and verifiable workflows and deploy applications that help protect employees, customers and communities at events," she said in a press release.

The company also published a free playbook to help companies set their own rules and requirements for in-person events. Geeta Nayyar, MD, chief medical officer at Salesforce, said that the playbook is a result of a year-long planning process that led up to Dreamforce in September. She wrote in the playbook that three truths remain at the end of this research:

Science has to lead. Health and safety must be prioritized. Everything leads back to trust.

The other key tactic is a willingness to adapt a strategy to fit changing circumstances. Nayyar suggests using this playbook as a retrospective document that reflects the company's approach in Q3 2021.

She also recommends taking a team sport approach to developing these policies. That team should include science as the newest member along with HR, marketing, health and safety and external vendors, according to Nayyar. She closes with a reminder that vaccinations and education are key to combating the virus.

"We are in a race with the virus and getting people vaccinated," she said. "We need to continue vaccinating the world and in parallel, continue educating our communities while countering misinformation and vaccine hesitancy."

The Salesforce Event Health and Safety Playbook includes sections on:

Assembling the right team of experts

Leading with COVID-19 vaccines and testing

Embracing on-site protocols and practices

Creating an easy, tech-enabled experience

Investing in preparation along with transparent, proactive communication

Salesforce released Dreampass in September as part of the company's Health Cloud 2.0 portofolio. The Health Cloud product includes contact tracing, vaccine management and healthcare delivery services. Salesforce is expanding into verifiable credential management that will include integration with Dreampass and the larger Salesforce platform. Employees and customers will be able to share COVID-19 health status and proof of vaccine through QR codes in digital wallets.

Consumer health survey

Trust was a recurring theme in a recent survey of consumer attitudes about healthcare conducted by Salesforce. The company surveyed 12,000 people in 13 countries for its latest Connected Health Consumer Report. The survey asked about trust levels in different groups within healthcare, including doctors and other providers, insurance companies, medical technology companies and pharma companies.

Doctors, nurses and pharmacists are the most trusted group, according to the survey, which found that 36% of respondents completely trust these professionals. Forty-nine percent trust providers "somewhat." The trust factor drops quickly with the other groups with 26% completely trusting insurance companies, 17% completely trusting med tech companies and only 13% completely trusting drug makers.

These levels of trust influence how much information a consumer wants to share with each group, according to the Salesforce survey. Among people taking a prescription, 71% who trust the pharma industry are interested in getting information about a health condition from the pharma company. Only 27% of people who don't trust pharma companies are interested in similar information.

