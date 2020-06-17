Dropbox adds password manager, vault, and other security features

The cloud storage site has also unveiled an app center and improved its integration with HelloSign eSignature technology.

Rawpixel, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dropbox has unveiled a range of new features aimed at making the storage site more of a one-stop shop for subscribers. Several of the features have security in mind, while others are designed to make the site more effective for home and business users.

On the security front, Dropbox is adding its own password manager. Known simply as Dropbox Passwords, the app saves your passwords in what the company describes as a "safe place" and then automatically enters them when you need to sign into websites and apps. Your saved passwords are protected with zero-knowledge encryption, which means that only you have the key to unlock them.

SEE: Managing the multicloud (ZDNet special feature) | Download the free PDF version (TechRepublic)

Dropbox Passwords supports Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices and is now available as a private beta for Dropbox Plus users. As people struggle to create and maintain strong, secure passwords, the new feature is Dropbox's answer to third-party password managers such as LastPass, 1Password, Dashlane, and Roboform.

Image: Dropbox

Next on the list is the Dropbox Vault, which provides an extra level of security for users to protect sensitive or confidential files. Using a PIN for access, the vault keeps your files in the cloud but lets you access them from any device. You can also set up access to your vault for family members or friends in the event of an emergency. Like Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Vault is currently available as a private beta to Plus subscribers. This feature matches similar offerings from other storage sites, including Microsoft OneDrive's Personal Vault.

Computer backup is one more feature with a security angle. Using this feature, you can automatically back up to Dropbox certain key folders from your PC or Mac, such as your Desktop, Downloads, and Documents. Those folders and their files are then continuously synced between your PC and cloud storage. The backup option is available in beta for Dropbox Basic, Plus, and Professional users. This is similar to the folder protection setting found in OneDrive.

Image: Dropbox

For personal and business users, Dropbox has also enhanced its integration with HelloSign eSignature functionality. This feature allows you to send, sign, and store important documents and forms without leaving Dropbox. Slated to debut as a beta for select users in the coming weeks, the new HelloSign eSignature will roll out to all users next month, according to Dropbox.

Dropbox already supports integration with certain third-party tools such as Google, Outlook, Slack, and Zoom. Now the company is unveiling a dedicated app center known as Dropbox App Center where users will be able to search and browse for specific apps. The new center is currently in beta for anyone to try.

Image: Dropbox

Finally, Dropbox is launching a family plan that will let up to six members of a family share 2TB of storage space, each with their own individual accounts. People will be able to create shared spaces and still have their own private storage for personal files. Dropbox Family is currently being beta tested by select Dropbox users and is slated to roll out to more people over the year.

With more online storage options available than ever, companies like Dropbox need to distinguish and enhance their services to appeal to existing users and attract new customers. The new offerings borrow bits and pieces from services like Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive as well as password mangers like LastPass and 1Password but with the objective of integrating them all into one single site.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see