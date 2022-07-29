Manage your digital marketing strategy with EmailWritr, an email marketing application that allows you to customize and schedule emails.

In a crowded digital marketplace, businesses are looking for more ways than ever to stand out from the competition. From video marketing to social advertising and much more, everyone is looking to get an edge. But, email is still popular when it comes to digital marketing.

Rather than invest heavily in new marketing channels, why not simplify the strongest one you already have? Whether you’re looking to save time or scale up your email marketing, an EmailWritr Premium Plan will be a huge help.

EmailWritr’s custom email templates make it easier than ever to market your brand automatically. You don’t need any copywriting experience or technical expertise, just a knowledge of what your business does. Creating an email sequence is as easy as answering a few questions about your products and services and target audience, and the software will generate a 5-9 day email sequence in a matter of moments. Then, just send the emails to your list and watch your metrics soar.

There’s no limit to the number of custom email sequences you can create, and EmailWritr allows you to create all types of emails without any restrictions. EmailWritr’s templates let you target different industries and niches and gives you access to more than 1,500 email templates you can build yourself. You can also build single-based emails and export email sequences to a wide variety of formats for later viewing.

With a simple dashboard, you can access all of your saved projects, personal templates and analytics as well as request custom-written emails for your business. You can also view, edit and quickly make changes to any of the email sequences you’ve already created.

With an EmailWritr Premium Plan, you’ll get 1,000 AI rewrite tokens per month, be able to create 500 custom sequences and much more. Sign up today for life for just $59.

Prices and availability are subject to change.