Security information and event management software has become increasingly essential for any modern business. See the similarities and differences of two top offerings: Exabeam and Splunk.

While researching security information and event management (SIEM) tools, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the solutions offered by Exabeam and Splunk, as those companies are two of the market leaders. However, it’s not always easy to find the differences and similarities between them. Here’s a breakdown of what these companies offer in terms of SIEM software.

Exabeam vs. Splunk: How are these SIEM tools similar?

Exabeam’s SIEM solution is called Fusion SIEM, while Splunk’s counterpart is Splunk Enterprise Security. Both products are cloud-based solutions, and they include tools and features to accelerate threat detection and investigation.

These products also have automated elements to help users get more reliable results. Splunk’s SIEM solution has risk-based reporting, where alerts get triggered when potential threats cross thresholds. This approach reduces alert fatigue and false positives while making event detection more efficient. Similarly, Exabeam’s SIEM tool offers automatic aggregation of incoming alerts so that triage happens faster.

Fusion SIEM and Splunk Enterprise Security are also alike in that they provide cybersecurity professionals with built-in threat analysis tools to aid their investigations. Fusion SIEM offers data insight models, incident checklists and a threat-hunting search library. Splunk Enterprise Security has an Investigation Workbench. It provides context for possible threats, as well as search-filtering tools to narrow down events.

Both options from these SIEM vendors focus on giving users increased visibility. Splunk Enterprise Security offers cloud security monitoring content out of the box, making it easier to detect threats in multicloud business environments. Splunk users can also take advantage of an adaptive response framework comprising partner integrations that enhance threat detection. Exabeam Fusion SIEM brings all security data into a unified dashboard. A guided search tool also helps people find the information they need faster.

Exabeam vs. Splunk: How do these SIEM tools differ?

Fusion SIEM applies automation to threat remediation with its tool. More specifically, the product offers threat-centered use case packages that let people create repeatable workflows and achieve higher levels of process standardization. Although Splunk does have automated features, the repeated workflows option seems specific to Exabeam.

One of the useful characteristics of Splunk’s SIEM tool is the ability to choose from two pricing plans. First, there’s workload pricing, which gets calculated based on search and analytics workloads and the associated compute capacity. Alternatively, there’s ingest pricing, which varies based on how many gigabytes of data go into the Splunk platform per day. Exabeam does not offer so much pricing transparency without speaking to a sales representative.

What are the potential downsides of using these Exabeam or Splunk?

Even the most popular and carefully developed SIEM products typically have room for improvement in some aspects. Knowing about them before a purchase is a good way to set accurate expectations.

Some people who have Splunk Enterprise Security bring up how the prices associated with using the product are high and that the cost could make the product inaccessible to smaller businesses or those with modest budgets. Commenters also mentioned that there is a steep learning curve to get the product set up and that the vast number of features can be overwhelming due to the time they take to understand and tweak.

Exabeam Fusion SIEM users sometimes report that the support team is not as good as expected. More specifically, some problems were not resolved quickly enough, and people said that getting to the right person that could assist with queries was not always straightforward.

Why is SIEM software increasingly important?

Most businesses today have at least part of their operations online. Modern cyberattacks are frequently disruptive and could prove extremely costly for the affected organizations. SIEM tools alert cybersecurity professionals to potential problems faster, giving them the information necessary to investigate and resolve those threats. Then, cyberattacks become less likely, and when they do happen, they’re not as severe.

Complications also arise since more companies have distributed workforces. When team members get tasks done from all over the globe and often while at home, it’s more challenging to enforce and monitor security measures. One study found that 43% of remote workers made mistakes that had negative cybersecurity consequences for themselves or others.

Another report found that cyberattacks against organizations rose by approximately 50% in 2021 compared to 2020. The education and research sector was the most targeted and experienced 1,605 attacks per week on average.

Cybersecurity teams cannot afford to let their defenses down against possible attacks. Security information and event management software makes it easier to keep networks safe from intruders.

Which is the best SIEM product for you?

This overview is aimed at acquainting you with the SIEM products sold by Exabeam and Splunk. However, the one that’s most appropriate for your needs depends on factors like the size of your business and budget, as well as the specific objectives you hope to accomplish by using the tool.

It’s also worth noting that both Splunk and Exabeam offer industry-specific website sections that explain how particular industries do or could use the products. Those could be helpful if you want some more reassurance that your investment in a SIEM tool will pay off for the short and long term.