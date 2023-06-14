Explore the features, pricing, and pros and cons of these popular Indeed alternatives to see which job-posting site is best for your recruitment efforts.

Finding the right candidates for open roles can be challenging, and you’re more likely to get great outcomes by having job postings on multiple sites. Indeed is one of the leading websites to use when filling positions, but it’s good to use alternatives too. Here are five to consider.

Top Indeed alternatives comparison

Software Applicant tracking (ATS) Candidate assessment Job description templates Talent sourcing Starting price Indeed Yes Yes Yes No Free ZipRecruiter Yes No Yes Yes $16 per day per job listing Snagajob Yes Yes No No $89 per month Hired Yes Yes No No 15% of first-year base salary per hire Monster Yes Yes Yes Yes $12 per day per job listing Ladders Yes No Yes Yes $599 per job listing

ZipRecruiter ZipRecruiter is one of the best-known alternatives to Indeed. Its website says more than 3.3 million employers have used the service to find new employees. The business model focuses on convenience and efficiency, with ZipRecruiter claiming that 4 out of 5 companies that post on the site find a quality candidate within a day. That success rate makes it ideal for people who want to hire great people as efficiently as possible. SEE: Explore our in-depth comparison of ZipRecruiter and Indeed. Pricing ZipRecruiter has usage-based Standard, Premium and Pro pricing tiers that work on a per-cost and per-day pricing structure. However, it doesn’t provide public pricing information and requires people to speak to sales agents for more details. ZipRecruiter’s total cost varies based on factors such as the number of active job ads you have, how many résumés you view and your company’s location. Key features Send your job post to 100+ sites in one click.

Manage and rate candidates with a centralized dashboard.

Invite candidates to apply with prewritten, personalized messages. Pros Post jobs with no minimum time restrictions.

Use the mobile-friendly app to review candidates on the go.

Benefit from candidate-matching technology that analyzes millions of data points. Cons Users often get candidates that don’t match job qualifications.

Ziprecruiter is too pricey for some smaller businesses.

The platform lacks questions to test candidates’ skills. Visit ZipRecruiter

Snagajob Snagajob is the best for finding hourly employees or people for part-time work. It boasts 100 million registered job seekers working at 700,000 locations across the United States and Canada. Pricing Snagajob requires people to contact the company for full pricing details. However, its registration page for those looking to post jobs says the rates start at $89 per month. Key features Provides fully digitized applicant tracking and new-hire paperwork.

Allows finding candidates in less than a week on average.

Offers assessments that reduce turnover by 40%. Pros Easy process for onboarding employees.

Responsive customer support.

Customizable to a company’s needs. Cons Lack of customization for reporting.

Ads appear around the job posts, making them appear cluttered. Visit Snagajob

Hired Hired primarily targets hiring managers and job seekers in the tech sector. However, it has recently branched out to sales and design. The site claims its platform saves people 45 sourcing hours per hire. Statistics elsewhere suggest companies are 8% more likely to retain first-year employees by having formal engagement strategies during the recruitment process. Hired helps you start during the hiring phase by connecting you to well-qualified candidates, letting you make the most of your efforts. Pricing Pay per Hire: 15% of first-year base salary per hire.

15% of first-year base salary per hire. Unlimited Hiring: Contact sales for pricing information. Key features Use remote hiring filters to facilitate hiring outside your area.

Send customized skills assessments to candidates for no extra charge.

See which companies and how many other employers candidates have interviewed with. Pros Hired attracts highly engaged job seekers.

Users report high and fast candidate response rates.

Recruiters can see candidates’ salary, location and company size preferences. Cons The user interface needs improvement.

There are not enough screening questions.

There is a lack of candidates with niche skills. Visit Hired

Monster Monster has a 25-year history in the recruitment industry. It caters to hiring professionals by accelerating the time it takes them to find people who are the right fit for their open positions. Users can specify if they want workers who are full-time, part-time or contractors. Monster is best for hiring managers that wish to avail of a large candidate pool representing various industries and backgrounds. Pricing Monster+: $12 per day per job listing.

$12 per day per job listing. Standard Upgrade: $399 per month for three active job listings.

$399 per month for three active job listings. Premium Upgrade: $649 per month for five active job listings. Key features Enable multiple users to use each Monster account.

Add or remove jobs from the platform on your schedule.

Use the platform with no restrictions on the number of candidates that can respond to posts. Pros Job postings go live within an hour of submission.

Pause, cancel or change subscriptions at any time.

Lots of candidate-filtering options. Cons High costs are unattractive to recruiters on a budget.

People find multiple résumés using the same email address.

Search results are sometimes overly broad or irrelevant. Visit Monster

Ladders Ladders is a job posting platform exclusively for organizations ready to hire candidates who’ll earn salaries surpassing $100,000 per year. Many of the roles are, not surprisingly, at the executive level. Pricing Promoted Jobs Plans: Single Post: $599 per job listing.

$599 per job listing. 3 Pack: $569 per job listing for a total cost of $1,707.

$569 per job listing for a total cost of $1,707. 10 Pack: $539 per job listing for a total cost of $5,390. Sourcing Plans: Lite Access: $299 billed monthly or $2,870 billed annually.

$299 billed monthly or $2,870 billed annually. Full Access: $599 billed monthly or $5,988 billed annually.

$599 billed monthly or $5,988 billed annually. Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing details. Key features Allows creating specialized emails to promote multiple job openings in specific cities.

Offers its proprietary Third Page solution that gives more candidate details than résumés contain.

Shows when the candidate last posted a résumé and used the site. Pros Get access to a database of highly qualified candidates, most of whom have at least 15 years of experience.

Connect with a prompt and thorough support team.

Sort through a curated group of candidates to save time and enhance results. Cons The candidate pool only includes people from the U.S. and Canada.

Ladders does not allow posting part-time or contract positions lasting less than a year. Visit Ladders

How to choose the right job-posting site

The diversity of choices here shows why it’s best to take your time and learn about the kinds of candidates each site targets before posting there. Although you should publish listings on more than one site, it doesn’t usually pay off to put them on as many sites as possible.

Start by figuring out specifics, such as your recruiting budget and how many people you need to hire. Then, scrutinize your job descriptions to make them as well-targeted, eye-catching and appealing as possible. Some job sites have maximum word or character counts, so keep that in mind when choosing a platform.

Determine whether you’ll be making an ongoing effort to hire people or primarily need to find employees to meet short-term needs. That’ll make it easier to decide which subscription plans are best for you. Most job-posting sites let you start for free, but you’ll soon need to choose a paid plan. Having a clear idea of your needs before that point increases your chances of making the best selection and having productive discussions with sales team members.

Finally, don’t overlook the value of putting open jobs in a dedicated section on your website. That’s a method to target people who typically already know enough about your company to want to learn more about it and possibly work there. It’s a low-cost and accessible option because it allows you to expand how you use an existing site. You may need to pay a developer to make a section for open careers, but there’s no need to budget for fees after that stage.

