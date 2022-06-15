If you're shopping for a dad who loves gadgets, these tech gifts are perfect for any gearhead.

What do you get for the dad who has everything? A new gadget, of course. Tech advances each day, so there’s always something new to play with. In this list, you’ll find the perfect gift for dads who enjoy reliving their glory days with their favorite vinyl, dads whose phone batteries are always in the red, and those who just like shiny new tech toys.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Straight from the sound experts at Sony, these wireless headphones are sure to please the dad who wants to listen to his favorite jams uninterrupted. Soft-fit leather makes these headphones comfortable, even when worn for hours at the office. They feature an incredible 30-hour battery life and quick-charging capabilities. Other features include built-in speak-to-chat, enabling your dad to start a conversation, control voice assistants such as Alexa and more. Plus, the WH-1000XM5 supports high-resolution audio for perfectly clear sound. Buy on Amazon

Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker Losing a wallet can throw any dad into a frenzy. Luckily, this Bluetooth-enabled tracker is the perfect size for any wallet. When connected to the Tile app and inserted into a wallet, passport holder or something else, all dad has to do is open the app to find it. Tile Slim can be located from an Android or Apple device up to 250 feet/76 m away. Plus, it’s completely water-resistant and features a three-year battery. Tile Slim comes complete with a free one-year subscription to Tile Premium. Buy on Amazon

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker For dads who are health conscious, the Halo View by Amazon goes beyond your standard fitness tracker. The Halo View tracks everything from heart rate and sleep quality to blood oxygen levels. Plus, the Halo view provides other tools such as daily meditations from Headspace and workout programs from Sweat. This tracker features a screen that delivers health insights instantly and a sport band for comfortable wear throughout the day. Halo View has a battery life of up to seven days and works with both iOS and Android devices. Buy on Amazon

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Stereo Turntable Dad’s favorite songs sound better on vinyl. And now, records can be enjoyed in crystal clear audio with the Sony PS-LX310BT. This turntable is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning your dad can hook up his favorite wireless speaker, soundbar or headphones and enjoy tunes both classic and new. This turntable features one-step automatic playback, which means it will automatically lower the tone arm without a touch. Plus, the minimal and sleek look of the turntable looks great in any office, garage or living space. Buy on Amazon

Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Speaker Need the perfect wireless Bluetooth speaker to pair with the Sony turntable? This is the one. The Bose Soundlink Flex delivers the highest quality audio with up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, this speaker features a rugged design and is waterproof and dustproof, perfect for travel, work and play. Through crisp and clear audio, your dad can enjoy listening to his favorite songs, radio stations, podcasts and more on the go. Buy on Bose

Theragun Mini Portable Body Massager From stiff shoulders to strained necks, the Theragun Mini from Therabody can relieve it all. Although portable, this massager packs a punch with three different speed settings. It’s built to fit inside a briefcase, sports bag or jacket pocket, ensuring pain relief is available whenever dad needs it. Theragun’s QuietForce Technology results in a massager with near-silent operation. Plus, the 150-minute battery life makes this massager the optimal travel companion. Buy on Amazon

Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand With MagSafe 15W For the dad whose phone is always running on fumes, the Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand With Magsafe 15W delivers serious charging power. The stand uses MagSafe technology to hold dad’s iPhone 12 or 13 in place while charging. Plus, the charger will power up AirPods at the same time. Available in black and white, this charger not only performs but looks great. Its compact size doesn’t take up much room, making it a great addition to any desk or other surface. Buy on Belkin